Rangers beat Cubs 8-2, Taillon falls to 0-2

Texas Rangers' Bubba Thompson, center, celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the, Texas Rangers, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs fans wear Easter headwear before the teams baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Suday, April 9, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Ninth-place hitter Bubba Thompson had a triple, double and 2 RBIs, and the Texas Rangers ripped the Cubs 8-2 on Sunday at Wrigley Field to end a two-game slide.

Leadoff man Marcus Semien doubled among 2 hits and drove in 3 runs as the Rangers rebounded from an error-filled 10-3 loss on Saturday to salvage the final game of a three-game set at Wrigley Field. Corey Seager and Travis Jankowski each knocked in a run with a double, and Jonah Heim had 2 hits.

Edwin Rios cracked a 2-run homer, his first hit in three games with the Cubs this season after signing as a free agent in February. That was the only scoring off Texas starter Jon Gray (1-1), who scattered 6 hits in 5⅔ innings for the win.

Relievers Will Smith, Cole Ragans and José Leclerc followed with 3⅓ scoreless, 1-hit innings.

Thompson appeared in his third game and entered with just 1 hit, a double, in 3 previous at bats. The fleet center fielder also scored twice in this one and reached on an error.

Jameson Taillon (0-2) allowed 5 runs, 3 earned, on 6 hits in 5 innings in his second start with Chicago after signing a four-year contract in free agency. The right-hander struck out seven and walked only one, but was hurt by some soft, well-placed Texas hits and 2 Cubs errors as Chicago's three-game winning streak ended.

The Rangers took a 4-0 lead in the second.

Jankwoski drove in the first run with a ground-rule double. Heim scored to make it 2-0 when third-baseman Nick Madrigal snared Thompson's smash but threw wide of first.

Semien capped the rally with a bloop double to right that dropped in off Trey Mancini's glove.

Rios' shot to the batter's eye in center in the bottom half cut it to 4-2.

The Rangers added another unearned run in the fourth, upping their lead to 5-2. Jankowski reached on first baseman Eric Hosmer's fielding error then scored on Thompson's soft double down the left-field line.

Texas tacked on three more runs against reliever Javier Assad in the sixth, scoring on Thompson's triple, Semien's single and Seager's double.

Injury update:

Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder strain) is slated to throw live batting practice again at the team's facility in Arizona on Monday. Hendricks hasn't pitched in a major league game since July 5.

Outfielder Seiya Suzuki (left oblique strain) and LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) are set for additional rehab appearances with Triple-A Iowa.