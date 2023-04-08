Suzuki productive in first rehab game with Iowa

Seiya Suzuki's first rehab game with the Iowa Cubs seemed to go well. He had a single, sacrifice fly, walk and run scored as Iowa beat St. Paul 9-7 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Minnesota.

Suzuki batted second and started in right field. He left for a pinch-hitter after three at-bats.

Suzuki is expected to play for Iowa again on Sunday, then the Cubs will determine what's next. Suzuki has been sidelined with a left oblique strain since early in spring training.

Left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes (left knee soreness) threw a scoreless inning for Iowa, but it was an adventure. He loaded the bases with one out on a two singles and a walk, but got out of the inning with a line out double play.

Suzuki's presence gave Iowa a powerful lineup, as he hit between Christopher Morel and Matt Mervis. Morel went 1-for-3 with a double, while Mervis was 1-for-3 with 3 RBI. Catcher Dom Nunez tied the game with a 2-run homer in the sixth, then Darius Hill's 2-run single in the seventh provided the winning margin.

Closing time for Fulmer:

It sounds like Michael Fulmer is in line be the Cubs' primary closer, but bullpen roles are still being figured out. Fulmer completed a rare two-inning save Friday even though Brad Boxberger warmed up and was ready to pitch the ninth.

"There were a number of things going on (leading to that decision)," Ross said before Saturday's game, "but (Fulmer) was efficient and there was a pocket that stood out that we really valued him. He had a lot of days off, so that helps. I want him available as much as possible.

"I remember him coming out of the pen in Detroit a couple years ago against us and his stuff was just electric. And he's got multiple weapons from being a former starter. He loves the slider, but the cutter's his bread and butter. He goes to the change up against lefties, it's got real swing and miss. He believes in his stuff and his command and is coming right at you, so I love what I've seen out of him so far."

Around the horn:

The Cubs recorded two shutouts within their first six games for the first time since 1938. ... Cubs manager David Ross on pitcher Marcus Stroman, who started both shutouts, "He wants to be the horse. He said that to me last year, wants me to look at him like, 'That's my guy, it's win day. He's going to carry us, he's going to save the bullpen' -- all the things that an ace does." ...

Ross confirmed pitcher Kyle Hendricks threw live batting practice Friday in Arizona, his first time facing hitters since his season ended last July with a right shoulder strain. "He sent some very positive text messages to some of the pitching guys." Ross said. "He came out of that really well."

