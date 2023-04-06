Bears sign defensive lineman Green to 1-year contract

 

  • Houston Texans defensive end Rasheem Green tries to take Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger down duirng a Jan. 8 game. The Bears signed the defensive lineman to a one-year contract on Thursday.

By Sean Hammond
Shaw Local News Network
Updated 4/6/2023 5:05 PM

The Bears signed defensive lineman Rasheem Green to a one-year contract on Thursday. The signing was reported first by ESPN's Adam Schefter and later confirmed by the Bears.

The 25-year-old lineman is a five-year NFL veteran who has primarily served as a pass rusher. He has recorded 17 sacks over his career, playing his first four seasons in Seattle and last season with Houston.

 

The former third-round draft pick of the Seahawks had 3½ sacks, 5 tackles for loss and 8 QB hits for the Texans in 2022, appearing in 16 games. The 2021 season with Seattle was his lone season as a consistent starter. Green recorded 6½ sacks and 48 combined tackles in 16 starts that year.

The Bears had a league-worst 20 sacks in 2022. So far, the Bears have added versatile lineman DeMarcus Walker and defensive tackle Andrew Billings via free agency. They are likely to add more defensive line help during the draft later this month.

