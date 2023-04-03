 

Baseball: Top 20

  • Brayden Bakes, pictured last year against McHenry, and Huntley have the top spot in this week's Daily Herald baseball Top 20.

    Brayden Bakes, pictured last year against McHenry, and Huntley have the top spot in this week's Daily Herald baseball Top 20. Ryan Rayburn/for Shaw Local

 
Baseball

Records through April 3

1. Huntley (6-0) Ryan Bakes off to a torrid start for the Red Raiders

2. Downers North (7-0) Trojans open WSC Silver with win over York

3. Lake Park (7-0) Derek Ittner hit .714 with 9 RBI on Arizona trip

4. Crystal Lake S. (6-0) Skwarek, Murphy enjoy Myrtle Beach

5. St. Charles East (3-0) Saints off and running early

6. Warren (7-1) ASU-bound Behrens a 2-way threat

7. Stevenson (7-2) Morelli, Richardson leading the way

8. Wheeling (7-2) Martinez helps team go 6-2 in Florida

9. St. Viator (6-1) Beyna off to good start at the helm

10. Cary-Grove (7-1) Dorchies, Taczy combine for 13 Ks vs. Johnsburg

11. Neuqua Valley (4-1) McEneany pitches 5 scoreless vs. STC North

12. Mundelein (4-2) Farina providing spark for Mustangs

13. Conant (6-1) Loeger whiffs 7 in 4 2/3 for Cougars

14. Antioch (4-0) Fracek remains unbeaten as 1st-year coach

15. St. Charles North (2-1) Estrada solid on mound, at plate

16. Streamwood (5-2) Weaver one of the area's top catchers

17. Montini (5-1) Broncos roll during trip to Arizona

18. St. Francis (5-1) Tenuta red-hot at the plate for Spartans

19. Schaumburg (6-0) Saxons remain unbeaten with win over Glenbard E

20. Harvest Christian (7-1) Lions playing with a purpose in 2023

