Baseball: Top 20

Brayden Bakes, pictured last year against McHenry, and Huntley have the top spot in this week's Daily Herald baseball Top 20. Ryan Rayburn/for Shaw Local

Baseball

Team Comment

Records through April 3

1. Huntley (6-0) Ryan Bakes off to a torrid start for the Red Raiders

2. Downers North (7-0) Trojans open WSC Silver with win over York

3. Lake Park (7-0) Derek Ittner hit .714 with 9 RBI on Arizona trip

4. Crystal Lake S. (6-0) Skwarek, Murphy enjoy Myrtle Beach

5. St. Charles East (3-0) Saints off and running early

6. Warren (7-1) ASU-bound Behrens a 2-way threat

7. Stevenson (7-2) Morelli, Richardson leading the way

8. Wheeling (7-2) Martinez helps team go 6-2 in Florida

9. St. Viator (6-1) Beyna off to good start at the helm

10. Cary-Grove (7-1) Dorchies, Taczy combine for 13 Ks vs. Johnsburg

11. Neuqua Valley (4-1) McEneany pitches 5 scoreless vs. STC North

12. Mundelein (4-2) Farina providing spark for Mustangs

13. Conant (6-1) Loeger whiffs 7 in 4 2/3 for Cougars

14. Antioch (4-0) Fracek remains unbeaten as 1st-year coach

15. St. Charles North (2-1) Estrada solid on mound, at plate

16. Streamwood (5-2) Weaver one of the area's top catchers

17. Montini (5-1) Broncos roll during trip to Arizona

18. St. Francis (5-1) Tenuta red-hot at the plate for Spartans

19. Schaumburg (6-0) Saxons remain unbeaten with win over Glenbard E

20. Harvest Christian (7-1) Lions playing with a purpose in 2023