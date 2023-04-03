Baseball: Top 20
Baseball
Team Comment
Records through April 3
1. Huntley (6-0) Ryan Bakes off to a torrid start for the Red Raiders
2. Downers North (7-0) Trojans open WSC Silver with win over York
3. Lake Park (7-0) Derek Ittner hit .714 with 9 RBI on Arizona trip
4. Crystal Lake S. (6-0) Skwarek, Murphy enjoy Myrtle Beach
5. St. Charles East (3-0) Saints off and running early
6. Warren (7-1) ASU-bound Behrens a 2-way threat
7. Stevenson (7-2) Morelli, Richardson leading the way
8. Wheeling (7-2) Martinez helps team go 6-2 in Florida
9. St. Viator (6-1) Beyna off to good start at the helm
10. Cary-Grove (7-1) Dorchies, Taczy combine for 13 Ks vs. Johnsburg
11. Neuqua Valley (4-1) McEneany pitches 5 scoreless vs. STC North
12. Mundelein (4-2) Farina providing spark for Mustangs
13. Conant (6-1) Loeger whiffs 7 in 4 2/3 for Cougars
14. Antioch (4-0) Fracek remains unbeaten as 1st-year coach
15. St. Charles North (2-1) Estrada solid on mound, at plate
16. Streamwood (5-2) Weaver one of the area's top catchers
17. Montini (5-1) Broncos roll during trip to Arizona
18. St. Francis (5-1) Tenuta red-hot at the plate for Spartans
19. Schaumburg (6-0) Saxons remain unbeaten with win over Glenbard E
20. Harvest Christian (7-1) Lions playing with a purpose in 2023