Wisdom's bat keeps booming for Cubs

Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom, right, high-fives third base coach Willie Harris after hitting his second home run during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday.It was Wisdom's sixth career multi-homer game. Associated Press

Patrick Wisdom has some goals for the 2023 campaign.

Just don't ask about them.

"I'll keep those close to my chest," the 31-year-old slugger said after hitting 2 home runs during the Cubs' 9-5 loss to Milwaukee at Wrigley Field on Sunday. "Internally, I (do) have things I want to accomplish."

Wisdom has been a fairly consistent staple in the Cubs' lineup the past two seasons. He broke onto the scene by hitting 28 home runs in just 375 plate appearances in 2021, then added 25 more HRs in 534 plate appearances last season.

That's 53 bombs in 240 games. Pretty solid.

But his batting average over that time is just .217, his on-base percentage .301 and he's struck out a whopping 336 times. Improve on those numbers -- while still hitting for power -- and you've got one dangerous hitter.

"His spring training at-bats were very quality," said manager David Ross. "He took some walks ... where he took some tough pitches.

"(As for the power), that's what he's got in the bag. When he's locked in, you feel like he's as good as anybody in the lineup. If he touches the baseball, good things happen."

Wisdom's first home run Sunday put the Cubs ahead 2-1 in the second inning. He hit his other in the seventh, but that only cut Milwaukee's lead to 9-3.

"Second one felt better, but first one was more exciting because it gave us the lead," said Wisdom, who now has six multi-HR games.

Close call:

The Cubs' dugout was sent scattering when Brian Anderson yanked a pitch in the fifth inning. No one was hurt, but the ball did glance off David Ross' right hand.

The Cubs' manager gave a thumbs-up, and play resumed with no delay.

"Oh, my gosh!" Ross exclaimed in the postgame interview room. "Gonna get it looked at right now."

Rounding the bases:

Dansby Swanson recorded a hit in all three games against the Brewers and is 7-for-12 on the young season. His 7 hits are the most by a Cub in his first three games since Emilio Bonifacio had 11 in 2014. ... The Cubs dropped their first season-opening series since 2019. ... The Cubs' bullpen allowed 6 runs in 5 innings Sunday. ... Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon is now 3-6 with a 3.75 ERA in 12 lifetime starts against the Brewers. ... After not scoring a run in the first 16 innings against the Cubs, the Brewers scored 12 times in the final 11 innings.