Robert, Moncada power White Sox past Astros 6-3

Chicago White Sox's Oscar Colas, right, celebrates behind Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon after hitting an RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Chas McCormick scores past Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Gregory Santos on a wild pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Houston.

Astros' Chas McCormick scores past Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Gregory Santos on a wild pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday. Associated Press

White Sox's Elvis Andrus is brushed back by a pitch from Houston Astros relief pitcher Seth Martinez during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday. Associated Press

White Sox's Yoan Moncada, right, is congratulated by Andrew Benintendi after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Luis Robert Jr. and Yoan Moncada homered, Mike Clevinger threw five shutout innings and the Chicago White Sox defeated the Houston Astros 6-3 on Sunday.

Robert hit a solo home run in the fifth and made a spectacular sliding catch on the left-center warning tack in the ninth to rob Kyle Tucker of extra bases. Moncada hit a two-run homer in the ninth as Chicago gained a four-game split of the opening series.

Down 6-1, Houston closed in the ninth on RBI singles by José Abreu and David Hensley off Reynaldo López. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol came onto the field attempting to make a mound visit, but umpires conferenced and he was turned back because Chicago had reached its limit.

Astros manager Dusty Baker spoke with umpire Bill Miller, apparently asking why the White Sox weren't being penalized for trying to make too many mound trips.

Lopez stepped off the rubber with Chas McCormick at the plate and a 1-2 count and was charged a balk for a third disengagement in violation of this year's new rules. Lopez threw a ball, then retired McCormick on an infield pop with his 37th pitch -- seven more than he threw in any outing last year.

Clevinger (1-0) allowed three hits and struck out eight but walked three and hit two batters. The right-hander, who signed a $12 million, one-year deal, was 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 23 appearances last season with San Diego.

Chicag left the bases loaded in the second and sixth, stranded runners on second and third in the fourth and went 5 for 19 with runners in scoring position with 12 left on base.

Luis Garcia (0-1) allowed three runs and seven hits in five-plus innings. The Astros were 3 for 14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners.

Andrew Vaughn had an RBI single in the sixth and scored on Oscar Colás' double for a 3-0 lead.

Chas McCormick scored on Gregory Santos' wild pitch in the bottom half, but Tim Anderson had an RBI double in the eighth, Moncada homered off Seth Martinez in the ninth for a five-run margin.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech, who went 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA in 25 starts in 2022, will start the White Sox's home opener on Monday against San Francisco.