Drummond posts about mental health, sits out vs. Lakers

Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Denver. Associated Press

Bulls center Andre Drummond was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, a day after posting a Twitter message saying he needed to focus on his mental health.

"Deleting all my social apps, my management will take over," Drummond's message read. "Also changing my number. Time to focus on my mental health. If you too are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone. It's okay to ask for help."

Coach Billy Donovan said before the game the team is optimistic Drummond will travel with the Bulls on Thursday for a road game in Charlotte. The two-time all-star has averaged 6.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in a reserve role this season.

"There's also a human side, a personal side to all these guys," Donovan said. "You feel bad when anybody's going through something like that. I think you try to give as much support as you can. We have the resources inside the organization to help.

"I texted with him a little bit, just to let him know I'm here, we're all here to try to help. He's trying to work through it right now and it's personal reasons and I haven't pressed on any of those things. The hope is tomorrow he'll be able to travel."

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is another player who has been public about focusing on mental health. Donovan said earlier this season in Toronto, he met a fan in the hotel workout room who wanted to meet DeRozan and thank him for being public about the need to stay focused on mental health.

"Sometimes when people look at these guys and they see them play and they see these NBA stars and all the stuff that comes with it, (they think) 'Gosh their lives must be just absolutely perfect,'" Donovan said. "And they're not.

"We're all flawed, we all have challenges, we all have issues and things we all have to deal with. I think sometimes maybe there's a level of inspiration or hope that he can give somebody."

Drummond's absence will mean more playing time for Derrick Jones Jr., who has played well in recent games. Alex Caruso was planning to play against his old team after missing Monday's contest with a foot injury.

