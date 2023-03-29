 

AD, Lakers get rapid revenge on Bulls

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives into the Chicago Bulls defense at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

      Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives into the Chicago Bulls defense at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan has his layup blocked by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

      Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan has his layup blocked by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

      Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. scores over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

      Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. scores over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

      Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

      Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James loses control of the ball as he is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

      Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James loses control of the ball as he is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic stretches for the ball over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

      Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic stretches for the ball over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic defends Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

      Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic defends Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 3/29/2023 10:41 PM

The Bulls really should be beyond this stage by now, letting a sub-.500 team stroll into the United Center and cause problems.

Sure, this was the Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and plenty of fans. They wanted payback for the Bulls beating them in L.A. on Sunday. And yes, the Bulls have been no-shows at home too many times this season.

 

But Wednesday's opponent is struggling to stay afloat for the play-in tournament, just like the Bulls. The Lakers were mostly dominant, coming away with a 121-110 victory that wasn't as close as the final score.

"It's OK, it's all a part of basketball," Patrick Beverley said after the game. "The game is blessings or lessons and the last two have been lessons. We're fine. We're good."

Davis put on a show in his hometown with 38 points and 10 rebounds, but he also gave up 29 points and 12 boards to counterpart Nikola Vucevic. James added 25 points.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves gave the "too small" sign after hitting a runner in the lane late in the game, mimicking Beverley's move on Sunday. But the Bulls had endured more than enough insults by that point.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I was waiting on it," Beverley said. "I knew it was going to come out sometime tonight. I'm glad he did it, though."

The Lakers finished with a 24-11 edge in free throws made and 29-6 in second-chance points. Bulls coach Billy Donovan turned to Patrick Williams to add height to the lineup, but he finished with just 2 points and 1 rebound.

"We're not particularly a tall team, so we have to do a better job putting bodies on people," Beverley said. "I think Vuc did a heck of a job today, battled with AD tit-for-tat the entire game. But we do have to do a better job of rebounding the ball and we will."

While the Lakers (38-38) raced to an early 17-point advantage, Vucevic scored the Bulls' first 13 points. The Bulls didn't record a non-Vucevic basket until Coby White finished a lay-in with 3:11 left in the opening quarter.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Bulls took advantage of their deeper bench to take the lead in the second quarter, but the sub strength was available for a limited time only. With the starters back on the floor, the Lakers ended the first half with a 10-0 run, then built an 18-point lead in the third quarter.

The Bulls (36-40) were never within single digits during the final 11 minutes. DeMar DeRozan (22 points) and Zach LaVine (16) couldn't string together enough points to make a difference. White had a nice performance off the bench, finishing with 17 points and a team-high 9 assists.

"When we played them in L.A., we shot the ball really well," Donovan said. "We shot it incredibly well and really made a lot of timely shots.

"(When shots aren't falling,) can you not foul as much, can you rebound the ball, can you do a better job taking care of it? Those things, I think, inevitably -- even though we didn't shoot the ball well -- it was those other things that add up that made it difficult to overcome."

So this was two games in a row when the Bulls had a chance to move up in the standings and challenge Atlanta or Toronto for eighth and ninth place. Now there are just six games left in the regular season and 10th place will be the best the Bulls can do if they keep playing like this.

"I just want to play a good brand of basketball and wherever we fall, we fall," Beverley said. "We're prepared for anything. Billy D's going to make sure we're prepared for anything."

Lakers rookie Max Christie, a Rolling Meadows High School grad, missed the trip to Chicago due to a G-League assignment.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Drummond posts about mental health, sits out vs. Lakers
Related Article
Drummond posts about mental health, sits out vs. Lakers
 
Caruso's health will be key to Bulls' playoff push
Related Article
Caruso's health will be key to Bulls' playoff push
 
LaVine is helping the Bulls' playoff push with best month of his career
Related Article
LaVine is helping the Bulls' playoff push with best month of his career
 
Beverley makes sure Lakers, LeBron come up short in return to L.A.
Related Article
Beverley makes sure Lakers, LeBron come up short in return to L.A.
 
DeRozan says he'll be ready to go when Bulls face Lakers
Related Article
DeRozan says he'll be ready to go when Bulls face Lakers
 
DeRozan sits out, but Bulls have no problems in Portland
Related Article
DeRozan sits out, but Bulls have no problems in Portland
 
Bulls coach Donovan recalls his college years, filled with three-a-day practices with Pitino
Related Article
Bulls coach Donovan recalls his college years, filled with three-a-day practices with Pitino
 
Bulls buddies: Williams, White bring Carolina cool to the locker room
Related Article
Bulls buddies: Williams, White bring Carolina cool to the locker room
 
Friends and teammates: Ranking the Bulls' best
Related Article
Friends and teammates: Ranking the Bulls' best "bromances"
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 