Lake County softball notes: Softball just part of the fun on Mundelein's Tennessee trip

The Mundelein softball team is cooking up a lot of fun this week in Tennessee.

Literally.

The Mustangs are playing part of this week at the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. However, the competition for the Mustangs isn't limited to the softball diamond.

Coach Kat McCreery revealed the team is also doing a "Top Chef" challenge during the trip.

"We are dividing our varsity team of 14 girls into two teams -- seven girls each," she explained. "Each team is responsible for making a dinner for all 16 people (14 girls, 2 coaches) one night of our trip. They are required to prepare an appetizer/salad, main course and dessert on a set budget. They must make a grocery list for the coaches to pick up, and prepare all aspects of the meal. The two coaches will judge the competition to determine the winning team. Hopefully, this is a good lesson on budgeting, teamwork, cooking/managing time, etc., and it will be a lot of fun."

McCreery noted the benefits of the Tennessee trip are a no-brainer, given Mundelein has yet to have a practice on its full field given the current field conditions.

"Not only additional practices outside on a full softball field, nearly guaranteed games on turf fields, better weather and team bonding in one large house in the mountains," she said.

Mundelein was scheduled to attend the Alabama-Tennessee softball game while in the area.

Grant update:

Grant also is playing in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee part of this week on the Cal Ripken fields.

"I started this trip years before COVID and we are finally heading back down there for the first time since 2019," Grant coach Chris Van Alstine said. "The benefit of this trip is to do something extraordinary as a team, and it really gets my girls on the same page heading into the regular season. The trip brings the girls together and is a lot of fun to do. I am not the type of coach that ever worries about how my team is ranked in state or how many all-state players I have. I just want the girls to enjoy their lives in this program, and this trip is something the girls remember way past high school. You get one ride on this planet and I want them to enjoy it. We fundraise a ton. With the help of the GTAAA travel coaches, we held a huge whiffle ball tournament and a pancake breakfast to help pay for the trip and the needs of the program throughout the season."

Grayslake Central update:

The bad news: The Rams had four games prior to spring break wiped out due to weather and poor field conditions.

"Despite the unpredictable weather and largely having to practice indoors until very recently, the girls have maintained a positive, no-excuses attitude and strong work ethic throughout the early part of the season," Rams coach Jim Plaza said. "We have already seen a great deal of growth as a team, and it has been awesome to watch them gel as a group."

The good news: This week, the Rams are in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios to play five games.

"This trip will be a great opportunity to continue to develop team chemistry and to continue to evaluate the talent we have," Plaza noted. "The girls have a chance to get to know each other personally and as teammates, while enjoying the Florida weather. We have been fundraising since October."

Plaza noted Central players worked to get sponsorships from local businesses to help offset the cost of the trip with 15 businesses donating more than $4,500 total.

"We received another sizable amount of money from our softball social earlier this month, which was put together by our parents," he said. "We are incredibly excited to have this opportunity."

Plaza said in a sea of hardworking Rams players, juniors Kyli Santostefano and Sam Merkelz "have done an amazing job of taking our two freshman newcomers under their wing and helping them learn to be part of a varsity team, especially when it comes to playing outfield," he said. "Kylie and Sam work hard not only to improve their own skills but also to help the team reach its full potential."

Lakes update:

The Eagles dropped a 4-1 game to McHenry indoors recently. Lakes outhit the Warriors 8-7. Cassidy Berchtold struck out 11 in the game.

"Our progress is good," Lakes coach Bill Hamill said. "I wish we could get on a field for practice because gym practice is getting old."

Lakes is out of the gym this week and down in Florida to play four games against local Florida teams.

"The benefits of the trip are we must learn to work together in all situations and we ae guaranteed games and practices on a field," Hamill noted. "We fundraise through working concessions, a winter green fundraisers and a whiffle ball fundraiser."

Hamill also has been impressed by the work captains Jackie Kohler and Brooke Goyings have done thus far.

"Jackie and Brooke have stepped it up as captains, making sure they keep all players grounded and focused on the bigger picture," he said.

Libertyville update:

The Wildcats opened the season with a 6-4 loss to Carmel and a 7-4 loss to Buffalo Grove.

"I see many positive aspects, especially our competitiveness and energy," Libertyville coach Sean Ferrell said. "We haven't hit that well to start the season, but I am confident that will come around as the season progresses. With that, we need to clean up some things defensively. We will work on those two areas, and I know things will improve for us because I have great kids with great work ethics."

The Wildcats are in Tennessee this week to play five games against Grant (Tennessee) and four competitive Ohio schools, Ferrell noted.

"I am as excited for our kids as they are to have this opportunity," he said. "It will allow us to play and improve upon the areas that need our attention. We need to stay together and stay the course and keep focused in practice efforts, Hopefully, that will transcend into positive results on the field."

All-conference and all-area senior shortstop Sam Whisenand is hitting well and "looks great at the plate," Ferrell noted.

Sophomore second baseman Adriana Callahan, also a returning all-conference and all-area player, also has been doing well at the top of the order, while senior catcher an outfielder Peyton Murphy has provided great versatility and leadership, Ferrell noted. The coach is also encouraged by the work of pitchers Finnley Olsen (senior) and Taylor Higham (freshman).

Antioch update:

The Sequoits remain ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 3A after going 3-0 at the Barrington Spring Fling. Antioch beat Hersey, Loyola (ranked No. 16 in Class 4A) and Barrington (fourth in the state a year ago, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A) for the title. Both the Loyola and Barrington games were 5-inning, 10-run-rule games.

Jacey Schuler is 3-0 with 26 strikeouts in 14 innings (1.00 ERA), while Syerra Gilmore has 7 strikeouts in 3 innings. Antioch pitchers gave up 2 hits combined against a pair of ranked Class 4A teams in Loyola and Barrington, coach Anthony Rocco noted.

Offensively, Emily Brecht is hitting .750 with a homer and 5 RBI. Eden Echevarria and Jadynn Ruiz are each hitting .600 with 3 RBI. Schuler is hitting .556 with a homer and 7 RBI. Samantha Hillner is hitting .500 with 2 doubles. Claire Schuyler is hitting .444 with 1 homer and 6 RBI, while Aubrey Ultsch is hitting .375 with 2 doubles and 1 homer.

Antioch made no errors in those first three games and had a staff ERA of 0.82.

"Our pitching and defense started where we left off last year," coach Anthony Rocco said. "Our focus since tryouts has been offense and the results have shown up. Our 1-6 hitters are hitting over .400. We are consistently turning the lineup over and creating opportunities to score. The challenge will be keeping this level of play up all year. The four freshman starters have helped create consistency and depth in our order and filled in some holes defensively from graduation."

Rocco has been thrilled with the play of UIC commit Brecht. "You could tie both her hands behind her back and she would still find a way to get a hit," he said.

Ruiz, Rocco noted, has stepped into the No. 2 spot in the order previously occupied by University of Illinois shortstop Gabby Debevec. "Jadynn has filled a big hole for us offensively and is making some great plays in right field," he said.

Rocco added he's pleased with the chemistry the two batteries of Schuler and Grace Green and Gilmore and Nicole Kutcher have.

Lake Zurich update:

The Bears started off the season with games against Barrington (11-0 loss) and Hersey (14-4 loss). Slap-hitter Bree Blanchette went 2-for-2 against Hersey.

"We are a young team, but we have a lot of potential," Lake Zurich coach Kelly Hardbarger said. "Right now, we are giving each athlete the opportunity to play and gain experience on a varsity team. At this time, we are building team chemistry with high hopes for our future conference games."

The Bears are in Murfreesboro, Tennessee this week to play in the Warrior Classic. "We are very excited to have nice weather so we can play outdoors rather than in a gym," Hardbarger said. "We are hoping this trip will help us work out some of the kinks, provide experience to our new players, as well as allow time for the girls to bond with one another."

Junior Morgan Lesniewicz is starting her third year on the varsity for the Bears, Hardbarger noted. "Morgan has stepped up as a leader this year," Hardbarger said. "She has been working hard at practice and has been very successful at the plate."

Hardbarger added junior Allison Koelper also has stepped up as a leader. "Alli has become very vocal on the field," the coach said. "Alli works had every day at practice and has been making contact at the plate and working on her stretches and scoops at first base.'

Wauconda update:

It's good news for the Bulldogs out of the 2023 gates. Wauconda defeated Crystal Lake Central 12-2 and Vernon Hills 11-0 in a pair of nonconference games.

Senior Bryn Lucht is leading the team with 6 hits (including a double, a triple and a homer), while senior Savannah Powers has 2 doubles and sophomore Ellary Nick hit a home run. Powers and Nick each had 4 hits in the team's first two games.

"Our pitching has been great and we have been playing solid defense behind our pitchers," Wauconda coach Tim Orisek said. "So far, it seems like the girls never missed a beat and we started where we left off. We lost some good senior players, but the seniors this season have stepped up as great leaders and everyone else has filled into their roles nicely. We really have great team chemistry so far and want to get better every day as a team."

Wauconda also is in Murfreesboro, Tennessee this week to play in the Warrior Classic. "We went last year for the first time and we played great competition from other states," Orisek said. "The weather and facilities were great and it allowed us to bond as a team. The girls are looking forward to going back down to play. I know we could stay close to home, but I like how these trips allow us to get closer as a team and play in some different environments. Last year, we were able to visit the Country Music Hall of Fame on our last day and get some great barbecue in downtown Nashville before heading back."

Orisek said junior Lesleigh Reimers and Nick have performed well in the circle for Wauconda thus far. "Lesleigh and Ellary have done a great job in the circle keeping hitters off balance and allowing our defense to make the routine plays" he said. "Ellary has also gotten off to a great start at the plate, hitting .571 in her first two varsity games and homering for her first hit."

Carmel update:

The Corsairs were off to a 4-0 start on the young season. In a 4-2 win over Vernon Hills, Madison DeBennette struck out 14 in 7 innings, while Grace King was 3-for-3 with 2 home runs. Aly Krogman had 2 hits, while Grace Brown, Katie Novak and Kaylie McKenna each had a hit.

In a 6-4 win over Libertyville, King hit 2 home runs, Camryn Rapplean had 2 hits and Krogman, Emma Carney and Brown each had 1 hit. In a 7-5 win over Prairie Ridge, DeBennette struck out eight in 7 innings, while Brown (1 homer), Rapplean and DeBennette each had 2 hits.

In a 9-1 win over Evanston, Brown and King each had 3 hits, while Ainsley Rastovac hit a homer. Krogman struck out seven.

"Our team shows a lot of talent and potential," Carmel coach Kelli Layton said. "Their mindset is to win each inning and keep it simple. The coaching staff has seen strong outings by our pitchers. Our defense has also been solid. Offensively, we have disciplined hitters throughout the lineup and they come up big in clutch situations."

Of note, King hit 4 home runs in 4 consecutive at-bats at one point, while DeBennette has 26 strikeouts in 17 innings of work, including 6 called third strikes.

"I feel Grace and Madison have stepped up with their leadership and also their performance on the field," Layton said. "Madison has had some clutch outs on the mound. Grace has stepped up at the plate in a big way and has shown great discipline and pitch selection."

Warren update:

The Blue Devils split a pair of games with McHenry (6-0 win) and Fremd (8-0 loss).

Sydney Jackson threw a 2-hitter and struck out nine against McHenry. She also hit a home run in the game.

"We have a good amount of returning players and are happy to have that experience back," Warren coach Jenna Charbonneau said. "We are looking forward to another good showing this year."

Warren also is once again in Murfreesboro, Tennessee this week. "It is a great bonding experience for the team," Charbonneau said. "We play a lot of quality competition and get a lot of playing time in."

Seniors Ally Badgley and Jackson have gotten off to strong starts, Charbonneau noted.

"Ally is a quiet energy behind the plate," she said. "She knows how to work well with our pitchers, especially since we have a new young pitcher on our team. She is great at working with them. She controls the tempo of the game and does a phenomenal job behind the plate. Sydney has come a long way in four years. I am hopeful this will be her best showing yet. She has put on a lot of strength in the offseason, which has benefitted her pitching tremendously. She has always had great composure and we expect that to continue."

Vernon Hills update:

The Cougars logged four games prior to the break against Carmel (4-2 loss), Stevenson (13-4 loss), Wauconda (11-0 loss) and Waukegan (9-4 loss). Coach Jan Pauly noted sophomore pitcher Lily Kozin was solid in the game against Waukegan.

"We are young, but fast and athletic," Pauly said. "We are seeing progress and getting stronger with each outing. Our outfield is playing well and our catchers are showing solid promise."

For the seventh season, Vernon Hills headed to Gulf Shores, Alabama for spring break.

"We participate in a strong tournament that will test our players in all categories and challenge them to execute," Pauly noted. "It is a fantastic team-building week where the players learn to work together, cooperate, adjust and show patience to each other as we spend the week together. Our families travel to Alabama to show support and watch great softball. And we all squeeze in a little beach time."

Sophomores Izzy Loiben and Cate Pangilinan are off to strong starts at the plate, Pauly noted, and junior Morgan Hart has logged strong appearances in the pitching circle and has shown a good offensive attack, the coach added.

"Once we get our returning junior pitcher back (currently injured), we will be better positioned to compete down the road," Pauly said. "For now, all our players are getting opportunities to compete and to get used to the pace of varsity and the intensity we bring each day to the field."