      Metea Valley's Tyra King passes the ball during last year's state semifinal win over Lincoln-Way Central. The Mustangs are ranked No. 1 in this week's Daily Herald girls soccer Top 20. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 3/28/2023 11:29 AM

Girls soccer

1. Metea Valley (22-1-1) Reigning state champs return top 3 scorers

2. Barrington (23-3-1) Plenty of talent back for state runners-up

3. St. Charles East (20-5-1) Saints return 7 from supersectional club

4. Benet Academy (22-5-1) Class 2A state runners-up

5. St. Charles North (19-3-0) Bella Najera Michigan State-bound

6. Naperville North (19-3-3) Young roster will take time to gel

7. Naperville Central (15-3-1) Norkett DVC Golden Boot winner

8. Fremd (12-7-1) Gillespie, Roti, Scesniak terrific trio

9. Carmel (12-6-1) 33 goals combined for Fix and Hartman

10. Prospect (15-5-1) MSL East champions have 14 back

11. Warren (12-4-2) Hogberg, Mertens, Parakos captain Blue Devils

12. Libertyville (17-4-2) Wildcats lost 8 starters to graduation

13. Stevenson (16-3-2) GK Meliker will keep Pats in every game

14. Lake Zurich (13-7-2) Bailey and Miller dynamic duo

15. Glenbard West (15-7-1) GK Ava Gallaway all-state candidate

16. Hersey (10-9-2) Ali Beck top-flight defender

17. Geneva (12-10-3) Sophomore Lilly Coats one to watch

18. Neuqua Valley (7-8-3) Wildcats have terrific junior class

19. Conant (11-4-1) Litney first class GK

20. Lakes (7-6-4) Silber, Smith terrific twosome

