Girls soccer / Top 20
Girls soccer
Team Comment
1. Metea Valley (22-1-1) Reigning state champs return top 3 scorers
2. Barrington (23-3-1) Plenty of talent back for state runners-up
3. St. Charles East (20-5-1) Saints return 7 from supersectional club
4. Benet Academy (22-5-1) Class 2A state runners-up
5. St. Charles North (19-3-0) Bella Najera Michigan State-bound
6. Naperville North (19-3-3) Young roster will take time to gel
7. Naperville Central (15-3-1) Norkett DVC Golden Boot winner
8. Fremd (12-7-1) Gillespie, Roti, Scesniak terrific trio
9. Carmel (12-6-1) 33 goals combined for Fix and Hartman
10. Prospect (15-5-1) MSL East champions have 14 back
11. Warren (12-4-2) Hogberg, Mertens, Parakos captain Blue Devils
12. Libertyville (17-4-2) Wildcats lost 8 starters to graduation
13. Stevenson (16-3-2) GK Meliker will keep Pats in every game
14. Lake Zurich (13-7-2) Bailey and Miller dynamic duo
15. Glenbard West (15-7-1) GK Ava Gallaway all-state candidate
16. Hersey (10-9-2) Ali Beck top-flight defender
17. Geneva (12-10-3) Sophomore Lilly Coats one to watch
18. Neuqua Valley (7-8-3) Wildcats have terrific junior class
19. Conant (11-4-1) Litney first class GK
20. Lakes (7-6-4) Silber, Smith terrific twosome