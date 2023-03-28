DuPage County baseball notes: Wheaton Academy taking different approach to spring trip

Wheaton Academy baseball coach Justin Swider takes a varied approach to playing games in warm regions for spring break.

Some years, the Warriors head out-of-state for games or chose to stay close to home. The spring break period often comes with positives and negatives for area teams. In his ninth year at Wheaton Academy, Swider said his team has elected to travel for spring break five times. This spring, the Warriors (2-2-1) are currently in Atlanta.

"The warm weather is the first thing," Swider said. "We don't have to fight to get games in crummy weather. The other thing is it creates a great opportunity for the boys to really hang out and bond. We will do some team building things, but it allows the coaches to be really able to invest in these young men without any outside distractions."

Swider said he is taking a different approach this spring, which he hopes will bring his players closer as a team and teach life lessons. The Warriors, Swider said, are staying in an Airbnb.

"The boys have to be together as a whole team for the entirety of the trip," he said. "They can't just sit in their hotel rooms all day. They have to learn to cook for themselves and clean up as well. It's a lot of good life lessons to learn. It also gives them a taste of what it is like to travel and play college ball."

Swider said he's counting on several players to continue to play well to help the team build some momentum for April. Swider said Eric DeCosta is leading the team with a .533 average.

"Alex Bagley has really upped his game on the mound this year," he said. "He is looking really strong and confident. Eric DeCosta has been a huge add for us on the mound, in the field and at the plate. Hudson Williams is the leader of our infield playing his third season at shortstop and Andy Roman behind the dish has really stepped up into a leadership role. Two young players, Brandon Kiebles and Gino Spinelli, have shown some great poise in the outfield and have worked their way into the lineups.

Montini update:

Montini coach Rich Janor's 24-player squad is getting a special treat this week.

Not only do the Broncos get the luxury of warm weather in Arizona, but they will be playing and training in what Janor calls "the mecca of Cactus League Spring Training" in Mesa. Also, the Broncos will attend the Chicago Cubs-Chicago White Sox spring training game, he said.

Janor said spring break trips are a great opportunity to bond and play games in warm weather. In previous years, the Broncos have gone to Orlando.

"Traveling together is great for building early season team chemistry," Janor said. "It always seems to pay dividends down the stretch. Also, for those student-athletes that won't go on to play baseball professionally, the spring training experience is something they will remember for the rest of their lives."

Janor noted the strong play of Cash Campbell, an Iowa recruit, and Dom Catalano (UIC recruit) as players hitting well early in the season.

"Cash and Dom are off to a hot start offensively," he said. "Sophomore Ethan Mendez is swinging the bat very well. Junior Jack Calcagno has been dominant on the mound in the early going."

Glenbard West update:

Glenbard West hit the road for spring break trip, but stayed close to home. Glenbard West is playing several games in the Louisville area.

Coach Andy Schultz said the program has made a trip to Louisville every year since 2014 with the lone exception the COVID-19 year.

"We've built relationships with the coaches and programs down there, which has been fantastic," Schultz said. "I feel we have a good thing going down there. One of the positives is the team building. Our players really bond over the three days. We always come back stronger because of the trip. The competition is also very good."

Glenbard South staying home:

Glenbard South will be battling two opponents all week. Not only do the Raiders have a full schedule, but they will be playing in the Chicago area this week. Five games into the season, the Raiders (2-3) have wins overs Leyden and Glenbard North.

Glenbard South coach Marco Eufrasio said there are positives and negatives to not traveling to a warmer climate for spring break.

"The ability to readily play on turf fields allows us to play quality competition in the area," he said. "Obviously, we wish it was warmer, but we are getting our games in."

Eufrasio said the Raiders need some time to build chemistry, but the return of nine starters, which includes several pitchers, is a good sign for a team coming off a 19-win season.

"This team is finding its way," Eufrasio said. "We need to commit to more consistent approaches at the plate. We have faced some tough pitching to start the year which will only help us as the season progresses.

"Senior Andrew Pressley has come up with some big hits and made plays in the field given his opportunities. Sophomore catcher Joe DeMeo continues to improve behind the plate and offensively. Senior Shortstop Frankie Valli has shown some serious power potential offensively and made some outstanding plays in the field."