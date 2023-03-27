Cubs trade for minor-league pitcher Carlos Guzman

The Cubs on Monday acquired minor-league pitcher Carlos Guzman from the Detroit Tigers for infielder Zach McKinstry.

Guzman, a 24-year-old right-hander, started 23 games last seasons in High-A West Michigan and AA Erie. He struck out 90 and walked 34 with an ERA of 4.11.

Guzman's last four outings for West Michigan were strong, giving up just 1 earned run in 22 innings of work.