Cubs trade for minor-league pitcher Carlos Guzman
Updated 3/27/2023 3:33 PM
The Cubs on Monday acquired minor-league pitcher Carlos Guzman from the Detroit Tigers for infielder Zach McKinstry.
Guzman, a 24-year-old right-hander, started 23 games last seasons in High-A West Michigan and AA Erie. He struck out 90 and walked 34 with an ERA of 4.11.
Guzman's last four outings for West Michigan were strong, giving up just 1 earned run in 22 innings of work.
