Girls soccer: Geneva reaches its breaking point, beats Neuqua Valley

Geneva had reached its breaking point with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half of Thursday's nonconference game against Neuqua Valley.

Julianna Drew followed in Morgan Rudowicz's blast off of fellow senior Rilee Hasegawa's softly tapped free kick with 9:49 remaining before halftime, and the Vikings added a couple more in the second half during a 3-1 victory.

"I think that was our breaking point and where we were able to get some momentum," Drew said. "I think after that goal our movement started picking up, we started to create, we started to see opportunities. It gave us a lot more energy the rest of the game."

Geneva junior Caroline Madden snagged possession and lined in a 20-yard shot with 30:12 left in the game to extend the Vikings' lead to 2-0.

"I just saw the pop out and just knew there weren't defenders in front of me and between me," Madden said. "I just hit it and it went back post. It definitely helped build the energy. We had been talking about mentality and how we couldn't let up at all."

Rudowicz scored her second goal in as many games when she sped ahead to gain possession before firing a rocket inside the far post.

That made it 3-0 while simultaneously making it apparent that this group has some firepower in the cold this spring with 10 goals already.

"I think this game showed really how dangerous we can be in the midfield, especially when we're all working together and really connecting and playing really quick and making our runs," Hasegawa said. "I'm really excited about this season."

Neuqua Valley (0-1) scored its first goal of the year thanks to guts of sophomore Selmy Larbi.

Junior Brianna Clasen fired a shot while Larbi was ensuring she stayed onsides, yet ready to seize any opportunity that slid her way.

Larbi put herself just inside a post, getting her foot on the ball while on the doormat of the goal, stammering into the post to make it 3-1 with 5:29 left.

"I saw Bri (Clasen) driving and know she had a good shot so I made sure I was onsides and followed the goal," Larbi said. "(The goalkeeper) didn't catch it and I kind ran into the post. It was all right. It worked out. I'm ok."

Getting on the scoreboard was one thing for this Wildcats group. Getting it with grit and undoubtedly some pain is another.

"We got our mojo going by starting strong and then we lost our fire a little bit and then we picked it up in the second half," Wildcats senior Anna Yuccas said. "We really started getting 50/50 balls and when we couldn't get the first ball we were getting the second ball or whatever we can to swing the ball and play to feet. A lot of the time we were playing in the air in the first half. We just need to figure out how to get our mojo and play as a team."