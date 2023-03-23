Bears sign free agent linebacker Dylan Cole

The Bears signed veteran linebacker Dylan Cole to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday. Cole, 28, is a six-year NFL veteran who played the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans after four years with the Houston Texans. Associated Press

Cole, 28, is a six-year NFL veteran who played the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans after four years with the Houston Texans. The Missouri native originally signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State in 2017.

Cole appeared in 15 games last season in Tennessee, starting eight at linebacker when the Titans were dealing with injury issues ahead of him on the depth chart. He totaled 64 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one pass defended as a linebacker. He has also been a key contributor on special teams.

The Bears already added premier starters at the linebacker position in former Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards. Lake Zurich native Jack Sanborn also remains on the roster. Former Bears linebackers Nicholas Morrow and Matt Adams have left in free agency, signing with Philadelphia and Cleveland, respectively.

Cole comes to the Bears likely to be a backup and to contribute on special teams. In 2022, Cole played 65.8% of the Titans' special teams snaps. That was second-most on the team.