Stroman announces he's the Cubs' opening-day starter

Chicago Cubs starter Marcus Stroman delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman said Wednesday on Twitter that he will the team's opening-day starter.

"Beyond thankful and grateful to be named the Opening Day starter for this year. Truly can't wait to feel the energy in Wrigley," Stroman tweeted. The Cubs begin play March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Stroman, who signed a three-year with the Cubs after finishing his 2021 campaign with the New York Mets, went 6-7 in 25 appearances last season with a 3.50 ERA and 119 strikeouts.

He's made two appearances this spring, throwing 5 strikeouts over 4⅓ innings.

Stroman began his career in 2014 with the Toronto Blue Jays.