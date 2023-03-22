Softball: Antioch's Schuler does it all as Sequoits top Barrington in Spring Fling Tournament

The first Spring Fling championship game was played Wednesday on Barrington's remodeled Fields of Dreams which now features an artificial carpet and large video screen hovering over the left field fence.

"Beautiful," said Antioch coach Anthony Rocco of the facility. "I'm jealous. It's going to be the gem of the northern suburbs."

Sequoits junior right-hander Jacey Schuler was a gem on the mound and in the batter's box in a showdown between two state powers.

The Michigan State pledge fired a 1-hitter with 10 strikeouts and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and 3 RBI as Class 3A No. 2-ranked Antioch blanked the Class 4A No. 4 Fillies, 10-0 in five innings.

The win gave the Sequoits (3-0) the championship in their first season playing in the eight-team event which started in 2005.

"It was a great team win," said 12-year Antioch coach Rocco. "It's only the third time we've played Barrington (2-1) since I've been here. We lost to them in my first year then won a close one (5-4) last season. Today, our bats were on fire (10 hits).

"We got out to an early lead just like last year. Then we kind of stalled here and there."

Schuler (3-0), though, never stalled. She was perfect through three innings, striking out seven. The Sequoits led 2-0, thanks to a 2-run first inning in which they took advantage of base hits by Schuler and UIC-bound Emily Brecht and 2 errors.

Then in the top of fourth, Antioch exploded for 7 runs, including Schuler's one-out 2-run blast over the center field fence.

"I told the girls before that big inning 'let's shrink it down and look for some things to drive and that's what happened," Rocco said. "They went out and executed. I couldn't be more proud of them. Our defense was on point (no errors), and our pitching was on point."

Schuler, a 21-game winner last season, called the shutout her best-pitched game of the young season.

She went up against a Fillies's lineup that includes three D-I recruits at the top of the order: senior pitcher Allie Goodwin (Princeton), junior catcher Emma Kavanagh (Arizona) and senior first baseman Ainsley Muno (Northwestern).

Goodwin's double off the right-center field wall to lead off the bottom of the fourth was the Fillies' only hit. Moments later, a one-out walk to Muno was their only other baserunner.

Schuler got out of the jam with a ground out to second baseman Brecht followed by an inning-ending strikeout. Brecht went 2-for 3 with an RBI and was robbed of extra bases on a terrific catch by Fillies right fielder Gabi Phillis leaping in front of the right field fence.

"Before the game I said energy is what will win this game," said Schuler, a three-year starter who pitched Antioch to third place in the Class 3A state finals last season. "And also my catcher. I give Grace (Green, also a junior) a big shout out. We have really great chemistry and she does a great job behind the plate."

Wisconsin-bound senior Eden Echevarria, freshman Jadynn Ruiz, freshman Sam Hillner, freshman Claire Schuyler and junior Aubrey Ultsch also had hits for Antioch (3-0).

Freshman Katie Taraschewsky replaced Goodwin (2-1) with one out in the bottom of the fourth.

"There was a large separation between the two teams today and they were most deserving of the win," said Barrington coach Perry Peterson. "This gives us a good reality check of what we need to do to become a better team.

Tomorrow's practice will be encouraging for us. I am excited for the rest of the season. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out how we have to get better. Antioch was very impressive."

As was Schuler.

"Jacey had an outstanding game," Rocco said. "She was phenomenal. That's the reason she is a leader. She's a big-time player."