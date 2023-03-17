Softball: Scouting the Fox area

Aurora Central Catholic

Coach: Mark Pasqualini (3rd season, 26-24)

Last year's record: 18-7 (12-2, 2nd Place MSC)

Top returning players: Amelia Lohrey (Jr, OF, .426, all-conference), Ashley Moore (So, 1B, .425, 2 HRs, all-area), Sophia Delgado (So, UT, .441), Kate Gambro (So, RHP/OF, .391, 5-1, 3 CG, 1 no-hitter), Natalie Sanchez (Jr, 2B, .370), Charlotte Brummel (So, LHP, 3-1)

Top newcomers: Addison McCarty (So, OF), Grace Grunloh, Fr, C/UT), Corina Miller (Fr, P), Morgan Vaghy (Fr UT)

Worth noting: Pasqualini says the Chargers will be a, "very athletic team with lots of versatility. We're a young team that is being challenged to play a strong schedule as ACC prepares to enter the GCAC next season." He says Bishop Mac, ICCP and St. Francis will be the top contenders in conference play. His Chargers are, "a young team with potential. We have one senior who has not played, three juniors, two of whom have started for the last two years, and the rest are sophomores and freshmen. It will be an all-around challenge. If we pull it together this season, the opportunity for a strong 3-4 year run is possible."

Aurora Christian

Coach: Brad Brueckner (2nd year)

Last year's record: 1-17 (1-11 conference)

Top returning players: Joya Woodfork (Sr., LF)

Top newcomers: Macy Salek, Grace Kendall, Svea Brueckner, Emily Russell

Outlook: After a 1-win season in 2022, Brueckner says his Eagles this spring will have a goal of "just trying to have fun." The coach noted he believes his team should have a pretty solid infield.

Bartlett

Coach: Jim Wolfsmith

Last year's record: 13-13

Top returning players: Addie Koth (Sr, 1B/P, .) .468, 16 HRs, 57 RBI) committed to Maryville University, Set school record for career HRs in a single season. Hit over .450 with 18 HRs and 57 RBI; Lauren Liguori (JR, IF, .500); Olivia Ligouri (JR C/IF, .468, 5 HRs, 42 RBI), Julia Wilkens (JR OF/C, .316); Grace Wilkens (JR OF/P, .347); Christina Stankus (SO P/SS, .405,4 HRs, 27 RBI); Kim Vaca (SR 1B/DP)

Top newcomers: Ellie Klein (JR 3B/1B); Emma Engels (SO IF); Dani McCoy (SO OF/C)

Worth noting: Bartlett graduated its middle (SS, CF) as well as its starting 3B, so replacing them will be the Hawks' first challenge. "Replacing our key defenders at SS, 3B and CF will not be easy," Wolfsmith said. "The team hit all last year but we struggled to stop the other teams from scoring as well. Emphasis will be on pitching and defense early on and I am excited about what I have seen so far. We have been outside several times and they have looked real good but we need to play some games to start seeing what we need to focus on at this point. I'm excited about our speed and defense as well as returning the area's leading HR hitter in Addie." Stankus looks to take over as the Hawks' No. 1 on the mound. Engels recently won a state championship in wrestling (100 pounds) and Wolfsmith said, "she is a very good fielder with a strong swing. We're very excited to see her at our level."

Batavia

Coach: Torry Pryor (4th year)

Last year's record: 5-21 (3-11 DuKane Conference)

Top returning player: Molly Giesen (SR OF), .389

Top newcomers: Avery Lundblad (SR, P) Grace Sartain (SO, IF), Jordan VanderLuitgar (JR, OF), Bella Zagotta (JR, IF)

Worth noting: "Our defense is strong this season," Pryor said. "We have versatile players because they can play multiple positions." Giesen is a returning all-DKC player.

Burlington Central

Coach: Lauren King (1st year)

Last year's record: 12-9 (9-9 FVC)

Top returning player: Anna Sanders (JR IF)

Worth noting: "We have four solid pitchers and we have great defensive players," said King, who played at BC. "They are all pumped and ready to go."

Cary-Grove

Coach: Tammy Olson (30th year, 496-390)

Last year's record: 11-17-1 (8-10 FVC), Class 3A regional champs

Top returning players: Maddie Crick- (JR C/OF.473 BA.780 SLG), Rebecca Weaver- (JR P, IF, .452BA, .528 OBP), Kaley Koltz (JR,-OF, .423 BA, 47 Stolen bases)

Top newcomers: Addison Green (FR, P), Addison DeSomer (FR, UTL, Holly Streit (FR, P)

Worth noting: The majority of this team will now be playing their third year on varsity," said Olson, the dean of area coaches who will be retiring at season's end. "They know and trust each other so much. C-G is a team that is hungry to prove we are a top team in our conference. We have speed and hitting. We will have a lot of depth this year in all positions. We are playing a very tough schedule that will help us to prepare for the playoffs."

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Sara Markelonis (1st year)

Last year's record: 11-18 (6-12 FVC)

Top returning players: Kennedy Grippo, (SR, P-SS); Molly Cook (SR, C-1B), Dana Skorich (JR, C-3B-P)

Top newcomers: Riley Travis (FR, 1B-UTIL), Riley Strum (FR, UTIL)

Worth noting: Markelonis graduated from Cary-Grove in 2012 and was a four-year varsity player under current Trojans coach Tammy Olson. South had a bit of a down year after winning two consecutive regional titles, going from fourth in the FVC to 10th. The Gators will have to replace one of the area's biggest power hitters from the past two seasons in Alexis Pupillo (now at Northern Iowa), who hit .684 with 16 homers, 42 RBI and 62 runs scored last year. Grippo was 10-9 with a 3.63 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 110 innings and hit .433 with 14 doubles, 47 runs and 12 steals. Skorich hit .491 with 14 doubles, 7 homers, 46 RBI and 27 runs scored. "This year will be different from any other year," Markelonis said. "We will be playing around with players at different positions, and I truly appreciate everyone's effort and willingness to be moved around. Some of my expectations include hard work, determination, teamwork, communication and my favorite, some fun. I am excited to be South's coach this year. It is a wonderful opportunity to work with this group of young women and I could not be more excited to see what we can do together as a team."

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Matthew Goetz (1st year)

Last year's record: 12-14 (7-11 FVC)

Top returning players: McKayla Anderson (JR, P, 24 RBI, 174 strikeouts, Kendall Brents (SR., 1B, .432 BA, 32 hits, Addison Pino (SR., OF, .434 BA)

Top newcomers: Casi Attapit (FR., 3B/C)

Worth noting: "Our biggest strength is having our core players from last year returning and adding valuable freshmen and sophomores to be key contributors," said Goetz, who takes over for Tracy Beatty, who retired after 29 years at the helm. "Our hitting ended last season on a high note and I would hope that our bats continue the progression this year to increase our overall runs scored total. I'm really excited about taking over the program at Dundee-Crown and doing it with a group of girls that I've known for multiple years. I had the ability to learn under a great head coach in Tracy Beatty for the previous eight years. The information I learned from her and building on it really has me looking forward to this season. This group of girls are very passionate about the game and really have a dedication to it. They work extremely hard on a daily basis and will do whatever it takes to succeed. With our senior leaders and young additions, I truly believe this team will surprise many this year."

Elgin

Coach: Monica Stockman (3rd year)

Last year's record: 3-21 (2-15 UEC)

Top returning players: Madison King (P)

Worth noting: The Maroons have struggled recently but Stockman, an Elgin High grad, says: "I am excited for this season. Because of COVID, this is the first year where all the players know me as the head coach. This year so far, we have been able to work on more situations instead of breaking down skills."

Geneva

Coach: Annie Plackett (5th year)

Last year's record: 2-20 (0-14 DKC)

Top returning players: Nora Faulkner (JR, P), Rachel Carlson (SR, CF, SS), Emma Levin (SR, OF) Sloane Fisher (SO, 2B)

Top newcomers: Kaitlyn Sprague (SO, SS/OF) Megan O'Conner (FR, C)

Worth noting: Plackett has high hopes for a better season at Geneva. "Our team has matured with more returning players than newcomers," she said. "Our players worked hard in the offseason and have returned stronger and ready to play. We have a tough conference and each team presents a challenge for us -- we are hoping to be more competitive this season."

Hampshire

Coach: Jeremy Bauer 12th year (258-141)

Last year's record: 12-15 (7-11 FVC)

Top returning players: Elyse Garcia (SR, 2B), Abby Lentz (JR., OF/SS), Bria Riebel (SO., SS/C), Lily Sippel (SO., P )

Top newcomers: Mia Robinson (FR., IF), Chloe Van Horn (SO., C)

Worth noting: Bauer, formerly the Jacobs coach and now in his second year at Hampshire, believes the Whip-Purs will be better this season. "Our team should be much improved on offense. We return the strength of our lineup, and we are adding some much-needed depth," he said. The FVC is always tough and will be again this season Huntley McHenry, and Prairie Ridge are teams that are well balanced and that have good pitching and great hitters."

Huntley

Coach: Mark Petryniec (20th year, 415-235)

Last year's record: 31-7 (18-0 FVC; lost in sectional final)

Top returning players: Alyssa Ekstrom (SR. OF), Clara Hudgens (SR. CF, .340, 6 doubles, 35 runs and 12 steals), Julianna Maude SR. P, committed to North Central College, 5-0, 2.08 ERA), Katie Mitchell (SR. RF, committed to Loyola University, .402 with 44 runs and 48 steals), Alyssa Roos (SR. OF, committed to Clarke College), Madison Smith (SR, 3B, committed to Heartland CC, 8 doubles, 5 home runs, 30 runs, 32 RBI and 12 steals), Christina Smith (JR UTL), Meghan Ryan (JR, 1B/C, .330, 9 nine doubles, 21 runs and 26 RBI.), Ellie Winter JR, UTL), Alyssa Bonner (SO, P/OF), Isabella Boskey (SO. 1B/C), Ava McFadden (SO. IF/OF), Sadie Svendson (SO. 2B), Madison Rozanski (SO. C)

Top newcomers: Aubrina Adamik (FR. IF), Grace Benson (FR. IF), Lyla Ginczycki (FR. IF), Makayla Rasumussen (FR. P/UTL)

Worth noting: The Red Raiders enter the season with a 43-game FVC winning streak and they look loaded again, despite the graduation of standout pitcher Jori Heard, now at South Carolina. "We are excited to return 14 players from our team last year," Petryniec said, noting his club has four seniors who are four-year varsity players. "We have a great group of new players that we are looking forward to seeing their contributions to our team. We play a very competitive schedule and are very excited to play against some of the best teams in the state."

Jacobs

Coach: Jessica Turner (1st year)

Last year's record: 12-18 (8-11 FVC)

Top returning players: Cici DiSilvio (SR. SS/P), Taylor Lynch (SR. OF/P), Anna Cook (SR. 2B)

Top newcomers: Avarie Lohrmann (SO. C/OF), Kate Takasaki (FR. 3B/C), Isla Vicari *FR. OF/SS)

Worth noting: Turner, a former Marengo standout who was a varsity assistant at Huntley last spring, takes over the Jacobs program. She was a part of two state runners-up at Marengo and won two NJCAA Division III national titles at Rock Valley College. "This team is ready to buy in and work hard this year," she said of her first Jacobs team. "We have a fresh new coaching staff and we are ready to create a culture that will stick for years to come. This team came in on day one ready to grow the game of softball and I can't wait to see them compete on the field. We are excited to see what this season brings."

Kaneland

Coach: Madison Mikos (1st Year)

Last year's record: 14-12 (9-3, Interstate 8, lost in Class 3A supersectional)

Top returning players: Kailey Plank (SR. IF, Winona State commit), MacKenzie Hardy (SR., C/IF, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point commit), Emily Olp (SR. C), Kyra Johnson (SR., P/IF), Morgan Iwanski (SR., P/IF), Gabriella Gonzalez (SR., IF), Corrine Pugh (JR. C/IF), Isabelle Stombres (JR., OF), Katie Congoran (JR. IF),- Lexi Workman (JR., OF), Angelina Campise (SO. IF)

Top newcomers: Brynn Woods (FR. P/3B/OF), Nikki Bartkowiak (SO. IF/P/UT), Sammy Dunne (JR. IF)

Worth noting: "This group knows each other well and we are looking forward to a competitive, healthy and strong season this year," said Mikos, who takes over for the retired Mike Kuefler. "I look forward to seeing what our girls can do on the field this year."

Larkin

Coach: Anne Vogt (12th season, 61-226)

Last year's record: 15-11 (10-8 UEC)

Top Returning Players: Baylei Johnson (SR. 1B All-Conference 2021, 2022 All-State 2022, 2022 BA .425), Mya Bermudez (SO. 2B, OF All Conference 2022 2022 BA .486), Chelsea Herrick (SR. P 7-6 with 1 save), Kaitlyn Nuebert (SO CF .392), Julissa Aguinaga (SO. SS, .397

Top Newcomers: Olivia Salazar (JR. P, St. Edward transfer), Kenya Ventura (SO 3B, P Utility)

Worth noting: Larkin turned the corner last year, posting a winning record and advancing to a regional title game. "We are young yet experienced," said Vogt, a Larkin product who is respected as one of the best coaches in the area. "We have great leadership in our upperclassmen. Our young roster seems like old pros at this point." Nuebert dominated the OF and provided speed on the bases last year as a freshman and Bermudez played a nice 2B and provided great speed on the bases, Vogt noted. "Mya will more than likely see time in the OF this year too," she said. Johnson finished the season with 8 HRs, 2 triples, 8 doubles and an .875 slugging percentage.

Rosary

Coach: David Pfeiffer (2nd year)

Last year's record: 10-13 (7-8 MSC)

Top returning players: Ellie Figueras (JR. 2B/) F), Brooke Pfeiffer (SR C/UTIL), .486), Kayla Montes (SR SS, .429, 6 HRs), Marissa Capparelli (SR P/OF, .326., 6 wins, 2.76 ERA), Erin Murray (JR 1B), Karyna Brol (SO), Giselle Zepeda (SO)

Worth noting: Rosary enters play in the Chicago Catholic League for the first time. "We have a core of three seniors with extensive travel experience and success at the high school level," Pfeiffer said. "We have six new players with no softball experience so the joy of this season will be seeing how our seniors mesh with these girls. Every player on this team is amazingly positive given this rare dynamic."

St. Charles East

Coach: Jarod Gutesha (8th year, 164-47-1)

Last year's record: 25-7 (11-3 DKC, regional champions)

Top returning players: Sam Beers (JR IF), Abby Arend (SR IF), Nikki Johnston (SR UT), Alyse Price (SO IF), Grace Hautzinger (JR P/OF), Cici Wilson (SR IF), Katie Morgan (JR IF), Sam Gaca (JR C/IF), Bri Risley (SR UTIL), Stephanie Schnite (SR OF/C), Holly Smith (SO P/IF).

Top newcomers: Addison Wolf (SO UTIL), Hayden Sujack (FR C/UTIL), Maddie Royer (JR OF)

Worth noting: The Saints return 11 varsity players and should contend for the DuKane Conference title again. Hautzinger takes over on the mound as the No. 1 after going 9-2 last year. Wilson (Valpo commit) hit .415 with 3 HRS and 24 RBI. "We expect all 14 players to perform for us at a high level," Gutesha said. "We have a strong core of pitchers and catchers that will compete each and every day. This group has a ton of experience competing at a high level against top quality high school opponents and our players also are playing competitive offseason schedules. They are a driven group of athletes that are connecting as a team early on which will benefit us as the season progresses. We play in one of the toughest conferences in the state and look forward to using it to grow and improve as a team. We will once again look to compete for a conference championship"

St. Charles North

Coach: Tom Poulin (12 years, 245-90)

Last year's record: 27-4 (12-2 DKC, Class 4A state champs)

Top returning players: Leigh VandeHei- (SR. CF, Butler commit .500 Avg., 1.170 OPS, .602 SLG, 22 RBI, 55 R, 5 3B, 25 SB), Ava Goettel (SR P, 15-2, 2.09 ERA, 106 K, 110.1/3 IP), Julia Larson (SR, 3B, Illinois State commit, .390 Avg., 1.007 OPS, .520 SLG, 9 2B, 39 RBI, 34 R, 12 HBP), Sofia Olman (SR. C, Eastern Illinois commit, .424 Avg., 1.021 OPS, .566 SLG, 9 2B, 41 RBI), Margo Geary (SR, 2B, Illinois Wesleyan commit, .371 Avg., .878 OPS, 1 error in 47 Chances), Paige Murray- (SO. P, 12-2, 2.85 ERA, 97 K, 88.1 IP), Megan Bauwens (SR, 1B, Loras commit, .333 Avg., .872 OPS, 2 HR, 16 RBI), Maddie Hernandez- (JR, 2B, .307 Avg., .771 OPS, 19 R (GW Hit in Sectional championship and state finals), Mackenzie Patterson (SO OF)

Top newcomers: Ginger Ritter (FR SS), Ivy Gleason (SO OF)

Worth noting: The defending Class 4A state champs are loaded again and will be the team to beat in the DKC as well as on the state level. "The leadership, experience and unselfishness of this group will be our strengths," Poulin said. "On the field, we have the pitching and defense needed to be successful, along with a good mix of speed and power. We are excited about the opportunity to make the most of every day in order to defend the state title. One day at a time approach to things, as we always try to do."

St. Edward

Coach: Jerry Kublank

Last year's record: 6-14

Top players: Kasia Avilla SO OF), Cindy Church SO OF, P), Francesca Buono (FR OF/IF), Maddy Freeman (JR C), Courtney Kaye (SO OF), Hannah Montez (SO 2B/C/1B), Mia Martinez (SO OF), Grace Lira (FR OF), Alaina Nolan (FR P/SS/1B), Kendall Pemberton (FR P/SS/1B), Holly Thomason (SO OF). Ashley Valdez (SO 3B), Sophi Tranchitella (FR 2B/OF)

Worth noting: "Our goal at St. Edward post pandemic was to have a team," said Kublank, now in his 53rd year as a high school coach. "Tryout numbers have been down for the past several years since the pandemic. This season we have 13 players so far. We will continue to recruit girls from school and hope to bump that number up to 15 players. This season we will be very competitive in most games. Our strength is pitching and catching, however, we are still young and improving every day" Kublank is assisted by longtime high school coach Erv Gernand.

South Elgin

Coach: Brad Reynard (8th year)

Last year's record: 23-8 (16-2 UEC)

Top returning players: CeCe Bell (SR P 11-5 3.20 ERA), Hannah Harms (SR CF .489, 9HR 31 RBI 45 Runs), Anna Kiel (SO P/1B 6-2, 2.89 ERA .480 28 RBI), Mia Spiedel (JR LF .377, 12 RBI), Madison Hunt (JR C/3b .457, 14 2B, 25 RBI)

Top newcomers: Chloe Richard (SO C/3B), Adriana Jimenez (SO C/SS)

Worth noting: With Bell returning to the mound, the defending Upstate Eight champs look to be the league favorite again.

Streamwood

Coach: Nicolle Giliana (1st year)

Last year's record: 1-19 (0-12 UEC)

Top returning players: Kailey Pawlikowski (SO CF)

Top newcomers: Brianna Coffey (FR P)

Worth noting: "We are excited to get the season started this year," Giliana said. "Based on our team's dynamic, we have built a strong connection and family with the girls. We are in our rebuilding year at SHS. We have a fresh new team, new coaches, and a new dynamic coming into this season. As a team, we are ready for the team we will face and are building a stronger program here at Streamwood."

West Aurora

Coach: Randy Hayslett

Last year's record: 18-15 (8-8 Southwest Prairie Conference West, lost in Class 4A supersectional)

Top returning players: Alyssa Perkins (SR P/1B), Kylee Blaha: (SR OF/1B), Vianca Juarez (JR 3B/1B), Mackenzie Fraus (JR. C/OF), Mia Malczyk (Jr. OF) Ionicca Rivera (JR, 3B/1B), Katelyn Serafin (JR. P/OF), Sara Tarr (SO SS), Keira Hayton (SO, 2B/OF

Top newcomers: Rylie Hannon (SR C/1B), Brooke Roberts (JR P/OF), Diana Vargas (JR 3B/1B), Mo Pokryfke (SO OF)

Worth noting: Hayslett says the Blackhawks' team defense, led by Sara Tarr at short, Keira Hayton at 2B, and Mia Malczyk in CF will be a strength. "We will have a pretty solid defense all around," he said. "And we have a top two who can get on base in Malczyk and Hayton." Junior pitcher Serafin (elbow surgery) is out to start the season and the pitching depth will be tested. "Alyssa Perkins will be on the mound for us this year and she's very good when she's on. She'll be backed up by newcomers Roberts and Vargas," Hayslett said. "We have a lot of third-year varsity players who are ready to step up this year in Rivera, Juarez, Blaha, and Fraus. All can play solid defense and are ready to contribute more offensively this year."