 

Next step for Bulls' Lonzo Ball: cartilage transplant in ailing knee

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Houston.

    Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 3/16/2023 6:34 PM

Nothing else has worked, so now Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo a cartilage transplant in his left knee, the team announced Thursday.

The release from the Bulls stated Ball remains out indefinitely. A Twitter message by NBA insider Shams Charania said Ball is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season. Ball hasn't played in a game since Jan. 14, 2022, and is under contract for two more years.

 

"My main focus has been on returning to the court and getting to a place where I can rejoin my teammates," Ball said in a statement. "This has been a frustrating process, but I'm confident these next steps are the best path forward.

"The support of my family, friends, fans and medical staff throughout my recovery is what keeps me moving forward. I can't wait to get back to what I love doing most -- playing basketball."

Ball has had a total of three arthroscopic surgeries on the left knee -- the first following his rookie season with the Lakers, the second last January after he was sidelined, then the third on Sept. 28 in hopes of correcting whatever wasn't fixed by the previous surgery. The Bulls were 27-13 when Ball left the lineup last season and haven't been the same since.

"I continue to admire Lonzo's perseverance throughout this journey," Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said in a statement. "This has been a long and challenging road for him, and this decision has been a difficult one to make. The organization is behind him, and he has our full support.

"Our training and medical staff continue their commitment to Lonzo's rehabilitation and to working with him throughout this next phase to ensure his healthy return to basketball."

The Bulls have two home games this weekend, starting with Minnesota on Friday. Alex Caruso, who missed Wednesday's loss to Sacramento with an illness, is listed as questionable.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

