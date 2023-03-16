Glenbard West Pierce's clutch baskets down stretch help Princeton stuns Arizona

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) runs into Princeton guard Ryan Langborg (3) as he drives to the basket during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd yells at his team on the offensive end during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Princeton in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday. Associated Press

Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan shoots over Arizona guard Pelle Larsson during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16. Associated Press

Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) scores a basket in front of Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) during the first half in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday. Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Tosan Evbuomwan and Princeton used a late-game run to earn the school's first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years, topping No. 2 seed Arizona 59-55 on Thursday.

The 15th-seeded Tigers (22-9) scored the final nine points to finish the upset, holding the Pac-12 Tournament champion scoreless over the final 4:21.

Glenbard West alum Caden Pierce's key free throws in the final minute helped Princeton seal the upset.

Evbuomwan scored 15 points in Princeton's first tournament victory since beating UNLV in 1998 when current coach Mitch Henderson was a player for the Tigers.

Princeton advanced to play seventh-seeded Missouri in the second round of the South Region. The Tigers beat Utah State 76-65.

Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points for the Wildcats (28-7), who haven't won a tournament game in consecutive years since 2014-15.