Cubs weigh replacement options in right as Suzuki likely to start season on injured list

Seiya Suzuki strained his left oblique early in spring training and wasn't able to play for Japan in the World Baseball Classic. The right fielder is likely to be on the injured list when the Cubs open the season on March 30 vs. Milwaukee. Associated Press

After having so much trouble staying healthy with the Cubs last season -- his first in the major leagues after coming over from Japan -- Seiya Suzuki decided to do something about it.

Over the winter, the right fielder pushed himself in training and reported to spring camp with an added 20 pounds of muscle.

"I just want to make sure I don't get injured during the season," Suzuki told reporters in Mesa, Ariz., through a translator. "Just do my best to contribute to the team and obviously win a championship."

Limited to 111 games last season due a nagging finger injury, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder got off to a fast start, faded late and wound up hitting .262/.336/.433 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI.

It wasn't a bad debut, but the Cubs are expecting more after investing nearly $100 million in Suzuki over five years.

"I thought he was comfortable last year," Cubs manager David Ross said. "But getting to know the culture, the food, the travel, the league, if you saw him at times facing another pitcher the second time around, he just had better at-bats, knew what guys were trying to do to him.

"He's going to continue to get more comfortable every single year."

As for this year, Suzuki is hurt again and it's looking like he won't be ready to play when the Cubs open the regular season March 30 against the Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Early in camp, the 28-year-old Suzuki was diagnosed with a "moderate" left oblique strain. That forced the former Hiroshima Carp star to be removed from Japan's World Baseball Classic roster.

The Cubs haven't officially said Suzuki is going to open the season on the injured list, but time is running out.

On Thursday, Ross said Suzuki has started doing some light throwing and could be hitting off a tee by the end of the week.

"I think a lot of bad decisions are made around Opening Day," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. "It's one day on the calendar, but people rush back for it and we want to make sure that we are patient. If he makes it back for that, that's great, but that's not what we care about. We just care about getting him totally healthy."

There are plenty of in-house candidates to cover right field until Suzuki is ready to return.

Signed to a two-year, $14 million contract in January, Trey Mancini was initially slated to spend most of his time at designated hitter and first base.

Mancini played 100 games in right field over his six-year stay with the Orioles and Astros, so filling in for Suzuki would not be a problem.

Christopher Morel and Patrick Wisdom also have some experience in right, and non-roster invitees Mike Tauchman and Ben DeLuzio are two more candidates.

Tauchman, a Fremd High School product, was slashing a solid .318/.444/.545 with a home run and 3 RBI through 12 Cactus League games.