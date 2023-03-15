Softball: Scouting Lake County

Antioch Sequoits

Coach: Anthony Rocco

Last year's record: 30-4, 9-1 (Northern Lake County champions); Third in Class 3A

Top returning players: Jacey Schuler, jr. (P-OF), Eden Echevarria, sr. (CF-SS), Emily Brecht, sr. (2B-3B), Syerra Gilmore, sr. (3B-P)

Top new players: Claire Schuyler, fresh. (SS), Jadynn Ruiz, fresh. (2B-OF), Samantha Hillner, fresh. (C-1B), Addison Webb, fresh. (1B-C-Utility)

Worth noting: Antioch, third in the state a year ago in Class 3A and ranked No. 2 in the state in the preseason Class 3A coaches poll, is loaded. The Michigan State-committed Schuler, the Daily Herald Lake County All-Area honorary captain a year ago, went 21-3 in the circle with a 0.64 ERA and struck out 285 in 151 2/3 innings, while also batting .478 with 13 extra-base hits and 34 RBI. Echevarria, also a first-team all-state selection with Schuler and a Wisconsin commit, hit .377 with 9 homers and 17 RBI. Brecht, headed to UIC, hit .309 with 9 homers and 27 RBI, while Gilmore went 8-1 in the circle with 84 strikeouts in 64 innings. Antioch tore it up defensively last year with a .962 fielding percentage and a staff ERA of 0.84 with 381 strikeouts. Rocco brings back 9 returners to go with a strong freshman class. "Our offense should be explosive from 1-9," he said. "We are loaded with talent in terms of hitters, speed and athletes. It just comes down to how all the pieces fit together." Antioch has won the NLCC four of the last five years, but Rocco said to keep an eye on Wauconda. Antioch has games against 4A No. 1 St. Charles North, No. 5 Lincoln-Way East, No. 7 Lincoln-Way Central, No. 8 Huntley, No. 10 Warren, No. 13 Lockport and No. 20 St. Charles East. "We play a ridiculously tough schedule," Rocco said. "We expect to have a bigger bull's-eye on our back after a trip Downstate, nationally ranked players and our reputation as a program."

Carmel Corsairs

Coach: Kelli Layton

Last year's record: 16-13, 7-4 (East Suburban Catholic)

Top returning players: Madison DeBennette, sr. (P-1B), Kaylie McKenna, sr. (OF), Camryn Rapplean, sr. (OF), Katie Novak, sr. (3B-1B), Ainsley Rastovac, jr. (OF), Grace Brown, soph. (C-3B-SS)

Top new players: Aly Krogrman, jr. (P-SS-2B), Micaela Ackerson, sr. (1B-3B0, Sofia Barros, jr. (2B-P), Emma Carney, jr. (C-3B0, Grace King, fresh. (C-3B), Kaitlyn Konen, fresh. (P-SS), Katalyn Young, fresh. (1B-3B), Payton Pitcher, fresh. (2B-SS)

Worth noting: Brown, Rapplean and McKenna were all-ESCC picks last year, helping Carmel to a league runner-up finish. DeBenette, headed to UW-Whitewater, struck out more than 100 batters last season. "A strength of this team is how well-rounded we are," Layton said. "Many players can play multiple positions well. This team is fundamentally sound, has a great pitching staff, three talented catchers, a strong middle infield and a quick outfield. The talent and versatility of this team is something we are pumped up about. We are also pumped up about how competitive and driven this group is." Layton said Marist is a team to watch in the conference. "Marist always fields teams that are fundamentally sound at all levels," she said. "Their team is incredibly well-rounded, is loaded with talented players and they always have a very high softball IQ."

Grant Bulldogs

Coach: Chris Van Alstine

Last year's record: 19-13-1, 5-6-1 (Northern Lake County); 4A regional champions

Top returning players: Shelby Wasilewski, sr. (P), Gigi Bendinelli, sr. (1B), Sofia DeAngelis, sr. (SS), Kaylin Worley, soph. (OF), Brie Lopez, soph. (OF)

Top new players: Jennie Woodruff, sr. (OF), Ella Malak, soph. (IF), Molly Vezensky, jr. (P)

Worth noting: Grant has a ton of momentum coming off the program's first regional title since 1994. Wasilewski was an all-state third-team pick and is headed to Montana State. She led Grant in almost every offensive category last year. DeAngelis, an all-NLCC choice last year, is the best defensive player on the team, while Worley was second in almost every offensive category last year as a ninth-grader. Woodruff, headed to Condordia Wisconsin, is returning from shoulder surgery. Abrianna Anderson is headed to Ripon College. Lopez and Bendinelli also are returning all-conference players. "The strength of our team is our returning seniors from last year's regional championship -- we have 10 of them," Van Alstine noted. "They are an experienced group that wants to go even farther than we did last year, and hopefully make some noise in the conference as well. I am pumped at how much this team has come together and has really bonded seeing that it is going to be their last year together. I want to enjoy every moment. This group makes it so much fun to come to practice every day. I love how fast we move and how serious they take drills and practice overall." Van Alstine concurs with the Antioch and Wauconda top-tier contenders vibe in the NLCC. "Antioch is the team to beat and Wauconda has a great team and great coaching staff," he said. "We always love the Bulldog faceoff."

Lakes Eagles

Coach: Bill Hamill

Last year's record: 8-20, 4-6 (Northern Lake County); Class 3A regional champions

Top returning players: Brooke Goyings, sr. (IF), Jackie Kohler, sr. (OF), Cassidy Berchtold, jr. (P)

Top new players: Riley Bell Nance, soph. (IF), Liv Tautges, fresh. (C)

Worth noting: Lakes also is in good shape with key players coming back from a 2022 team that won a Class 3A regional title and lost to Antioch 1-0 in the sectional. Goyings hit .417 last year, while Berchtold had a 0.97 ERA in the state series. Both are returning all-NLCC players. Bell Nance is back after missing her sophomore year with an injury. Hamill is especially pumped about this group because of its youth with only two seniors on the varsity roster. Hamill said Antioch is the team to reckon with in the NLCC.

Grayslake Central Rams

Coach: Jim Plaza

Last year's record: 9-22-1, 1-9-1 (Northern Lake County)

Top returning players: Eliza Piggott, jr. (C), Ally Struck, jr. (IF), Emma Andrews, soph. (IF), Annie Wolff, soph. (P-IF)

Top new players: Zalei Gryb, soph. (IF), Angela Ayala, fresh. (IF-OF)

Worth noting: Plaza takes over for former coach Jason Schaal, who stepped down last June to spend more time with his family. The Rams bring back all-state third-team performer Piggott, who hit .359 with 6 homers and 38 RBI last season (1.117 OPS), Wolff, an all-conference selection as a freshman, fanned 123 in 71 innings for the Rams, who reached the regional final in 2022. "We are a young program, but every position has exciting talent," Plaza said. "The freshman class has great potential, and we are looking forward to the returners continuing to grow and develop together as we take on a competitive conference schedule. It will be fun to watch the group come together and compete throughout the season. We play in a very strong conference. Antioch, Wauconda and Grant are returning many talented players. Grayslake North and Lakes always have solid programs. We are excited to compete against such high-level teams." Also of note, Central has no seniors. "Our junior class has shown incredible leadership all offseason," Plaza added. "They have made my transition from a lower-level coach at Grayslake Central for the last 13 years to the varsity head coach a smooth and enjoyable one. I also give a great deal of credit to Jason Schaal for creating a culture and tradition in our program that I hope to carry on."

Grayslake North Knights

Coach: Amanda Rodriguez

Last year's record: 10-10, 4-7 (Northern Lake County)

Top returning players: Morgan Nielsen, sr. (1B), Maddie vonAllmen, jr. (CF)

Top new players: Jane Pritchard, fresh. (IF), Alyson Alvarenga, fresh. (P), Raygen Moore, fresh. (OF)

Worth noting: Neilsen had 4 homers and 22 RBI on her way to an all-NLCC selection. vonAllmen (17 RBI as a sophomore) joined her on the all-conference team along with senior Julia Landmesser and junior Elyse Gawerecki. "I am most excited about our defense," Rodriguez said. "I think we will be able to support our pitcher and make some great plays." Rodriguez added the NLCC will be filled with strong teams once again. "Our conference is usually good competition all the way through," she said. "Antioch is always an opponent we look forward to playing against."

Lake Zurich Bears

Coach: Kelly Hardbarger

Last year's record: 10-10, 7-7 (North Suburban)

Top returning players: Maddie Parisi, sr. (OF), Vanessa Keller, sr. (OF), Bella Bosquez, sr. (OF), Grace Staehle, sr. (OF-3B0, Zoe Hilton, sr. (P-1B), Allison Koelper, jr. (1B), Morgan Lesniewicz, jr. (SS-3B)

Top new players: Maya Becich, jr. (C), Kat Milutinovic, jr. (P), Grace McConnell, jr. (OF), Bree Blanchette, soph. (2B-SS), Kelly Selzer, soph. (SS-3B), Tessa Campobasso, fresh. (P), Claire Kohlman, fresh. (3B-C)

Worth noting: Lake Zurich graduated nine seniors from a year ago. "We have a young team," Hardbarger said. "However, we appear to have a hardworking crew and they get along really well. We are hoping for a strong season as we grow together as a unit." Bosquez is headed to Concordia Wisconsin to continue her career. In terms of the North Suburban, Hardbarger said multiple teams could make headlines. "Warren is always a solid program, however it sounds like Mundelein, Libertyville and Stevenson have exceptional freshman pitchers this year," she said.

Libertyville Wildcats

Coach: Sean Ferrell

Last year's record: 18-17, 8-6 (North Suburban)

Top returning players: Finnley Olsen, sr. (P), Sam Whisenand, sr. (IF-OF), Adriana Callahan, soph. (IF-OF), Peyton Murphy (C), Zoe Kinsella, soph. (1B), Emily Phyhogios, soph. (3B), Makayla Boone, soph. (OF), Anna Mitchell (OF), Lindsey Loizzo, jr. (OF)

Top new players: Taylor Higham, fresh. (P), Maddy Kleeman, fresh. (C), Reese Tyrakowski, jr. (C)

Worth noting: The Wildcats finished second in the North Suburban a year ago and advanced to a regional title game. "I am looking forward to the season to see all the hard work our kids have put forth to play out in the field," Ferrell said. Libertyville has four three-year varsity players back. "We have a great mix of experience with four three-year varsity seniors returning, youth on our team and a group of kids that really loves softball and cares about our program," Ferrell added. Olsen, a returning all-NSC pitcher plus Higham give the Wildcats a strong pitching core. Ferrell said Higham has "a very bright future ahead of her." Whisenand and Callahan are returning all-NSC and all-area players up the middle infield and both can play the outfield. Libertyville has depth behind the plate with honorable mention All-NSC catcher Murphy back, along with newcomers Kleeman and Tyrakowski. Kinsella is an honorable mention All-NSC returning first baseman. "Zoe solidifies our infield and brings us a lot of power offensively hitting in the middle of the order and brings energy," Ferrell said. Psyhogios is back at third base. "Emily continues to grow offensively and defensively," Ferrell said. In the outfield, Boone was an honorable mention all-conference pick last year, while Mitchell is a three-year varsity player and Loizzo logged significant time in the grass last season. "We have a lot of returners who provide experience, but most of all they are a bunch of great young kids who are passionate about softball, care about each other and are tough-minded and hard working," Ferrell said. "I am proud of our kids and all their hard work in the offseason and to see it come together."

Mundelein Mustangs

Coach: Kat McCreery

Last year's record: 11-15, 8-6 (North Suburban)

Top returning players: Claire Connelly, soph. (P-OF), Makenna Wolf, sr. (IF), Sophia Zepeda, soph. (P-OF), Mila Photopoulos, sr. (1B)

Top new players: Kieley Tomas, fresh. (OF), Shae Johnson, fresh. (P), Casey Vyverman, fresh. (IF)

Worth noting: Connelly, all-NSC last year, hit .391, led the team in hits and had a .475 on-base percentage. Wolf, an all-area selection, led the team with 29 RBI and 31 runs scored. Zepeda was named to the all-conference team and went 7-6 in the circle. Photopoulos hit .392 last year and his headed to Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Newcomer Vyverman was all-NSC in girls basketball as a freshman this past season (Daily Herald honorable mention all-area). McCreery said strengths for the Mustangs, who tied for second in the North Suburban last year with Libertyville, include athleticism and the ability to have a lot of players on the roster play multiple positions. "I'm pumped up about the competitiveness of this group," she said. McCreery said Warren is the team to beat in the NSC. "Warren is consistently at the top of our conference, has great all-around players and hitters 1-9 in the lineup," she said.

Stevenson Patriots

Coach: India Steward

Last year's record: 10-15, 7-7 (North Suburban)

Top returning players: Michaela Duffy, sr. (3B), Hailey Langer, sr. (1B), Megan Orgler, sr. (2B), Aubrey Jepson, soph. (P), Sophia Becker, soph. (C), Abbie Lewis, jr. (CF)

Top new players: CoCo Yamada, jr. (C-3B), Leia Kauffman, jr. (SS), Amanda Turofsky, jr. (C), Alyssa Shimanski, fresh. (CF-SS), Kaitlyn Dianis, jr. (OF), Sarah Saiki, soph. (OF), Ava Potempo, fresh. (P), Sam Gotschewski, fresh. (P-SS)

Worth noting: Duffy and Langer were all-North Suburban selections a year ago. Duffy is committed to Saint Mary's in Minnesota, while Lewis has verbally committed to Lake Forest. "This team is truly something special," Steward said. "The girls support one another, they work extremely hard and they want to compete. Their excitement for the game makes it easier to coach. They have goals for themselves this season and I have no doubt they will achieve them. This group is hungry and they will do great things. This is a group I can relate to personally and they are so much fun to watch. They truly and genuinely love the game. When we are at practice, nothing else matters. It is always a great time because everyone wants to be there. This is the toughest team for me to coach because I genuinely believe everyone can go out there and compete. I am looking forward to seeing the growth of our program and our community ties." Steward noted Stevenson has community service event planned at a local Boys and Girls Club where players will teach kids how to play a game of Wiffle ball. The Patriots also have two promotional nights schedule with a Camo Night for military appreciation and a Pink Out night for breast cancer awareness. With the North Suburban, Steward said Warren is a top contender. "Warren is always a top contender," she said. "They are the defending conference champs. They work so hard and have been a strong program for years. They have an amazing coaching staff and surely will be a challenge this year. Libertyville and Mundelein are also tough competitors for us. It's always fun to play them and it is a battle every time."

Vernon Hills Cougars

Coach: Jan Pauly

Last year's record: 20-15-1, 10-0 (Central Suburban North champions)

Top returning players: Emma O'Flaherty, sr. (IF-OF), Amanda Teschky, sr. (SS), Morgan Hart, jr. (P-1B), Samone Stevens, jr. (P-IF)

Top new players: Katie Cir, soph. (C), Lily Kozin, soph. (P), Emma Janzen, soph. (P)

Worth noting: Vernon Hills, which ran the table in the CSL North and advanced to a regional final, returns Teschky, an all-state third-team pick and an all-CSL North selection, along with O'Flaherty, an all-CSL North pick. Teschky hit a team-best .443 and stole a team-high 21 bases. She's headed to St. Mary's in Minnesota, while O'Flaherty, off to Maryville University in St. Louis, hit .429 and is an accomplished slapper. Pauly said strengths for the 2023 Cougars include an experienced pitching staff, their offensive attack and overall team speed. "This team is young and excited about softball," she said. "We are a young, smart and fast team with strong fundamentals. Our seniors Amanda (Teschky) and Emma (O'Flaherty) will lead the way at the plate, and our two experienced pitchers (Hart and Stevens) will come out strong this season and dominate in the circle. We have two additional, solid sophomore pitchers who will bring us depth on the mound. Our team has a lot of speed, top to bottom, in the lineup and we look to score a lot of runs. This team works hard at practice and has bought into our program culture of team first and striving for excellence in all we do." In terms of the CSL North, Pauly said Maine West continues to be a team to keep an eye on, while Maine East brings back a core of talented players."

Warren Blue Devils

Coach: Jenna Charbonneau

Last year's record: 26-8, 14-0 (North Suburban champions); Class 4A sectional champion

Top returning players: Sydney Jackson, sr. (P), Gabi Olavarria, sr. (OF), Hannah Conger, jr. (IF), Ally Badgley, Josie Leibfried

Top new players: Emma Asidao, jr. (IF)

Worth noting: Warren, ranked in the coaches association preseason Top 10 in Class 4A, won the North Suburban with a perfect 14-0 mark a year ago and advanced all the way to a Class 4A supersectional (losing to Barrington). The Blue Devils have eight starters back, including Jackson, who went 18-5 with a 2.63 ERA. Olavarria hit .430 and belted 11 home runs, while Conger hit .413 with 9 homers. Olavarria earned all-state second-team honors and was an all-North Suburban selection along with Jackson, Conger, Badgley and Leibfried (honorable mention). Jackson (Winona State), Olavarria (St. Leo), Kaitlyn Weidemann (UW-Whitewater), Camryn Vawter (Triton College), Brianna Gallegos (Triton College) and Lindsey Partlow (Wisconsin Lutheran) all have softball college plans. "The strength of this team is the experience it is returning," Charbonneau said. "Having that experience is invaluable as they have been in tough and high-pressure situations. They are a tight-knit group that works hard as a unit." Charbonneau said Lake Zurich and Libertyville are among the top teams in the North Suburban. "They are always tough games on our schedule," she said. "They will also be returning some key players and play us tough."

Wauconda Bulldogs

Coach: Tim Orisek

Last year's record: 24-8, 8-2 (Northern Lake County); 3A regional champion

Top returning players: Bryn Lucht, sr. (OF), Savannah Powers, sr. (C-IF), Lia Taglia, sr. (IF), Haley Baldwin, sr. (IF), Isabella Antonucci, jr. (OF), Alyssa Vodicka, jr. (OF-IF-P), Lesleigh Reimers, jr. (P-IF)

Top new players: Ellary Nick, soph. (P-IF), Alyssa Threde, soph. (IF-OF), Kailee Lohr, jr. (P-IF)

Worth noting: The Bulldogs have plenty of firepower returning from last year's team that finished second in the Northern Lake County Conference (two losses to Antioch during the regular season) and won a regional title (before losing to Antioch in the sectional final). Lucht hit .460 with 46 hits, 11 homers and 48 RBI. Powers hit. 426 with 40 hits, 3 homers and 25 RBI. Taglia batted .400 with 42 hits, 5 homers and 33 RBI. Antonucci hit .440 with 3 homers. Baldwin batted .329 with 3 homers and 21 RBI. Vodicka hit .315, while Reimers hit .323 with a pair of homers and went 9-1 in the circle with 65 strikeouts in 54 innings. Lucht (Montana State) was second-team all-state, while Taglia (Lake Forest College) was a third-team all-state selection by the Illinois Coaches Association. Those two joined Powers (Monmouth College) and Antonucci on the all-NLCC team. "This is a great group of athletes, and there is not only great leadership from the seniors, but also great chemistry within the group," Orisek noted. "After not reaching our postseason goals from the past two years and coming up a little short, we have been extremely focused on what we need to do in practices and on the field to reach those goals this year. We have a lot of offensive firepower coming back from last season and each of the newcomers will be major contributors this season Our strength will be our offense, but I truly feel our complement of pitchers we have on the roster is going to help us win those close games and will become a strength for us by the end of the season. We'll just have to take it one game at a time and improve as the season goes along, hoping to be playing our best softball by the end of May." Orisek said there will be plenty of tough games within the NLCC this season. "Antioch will always be a top contender for us, but Lakes, Grant, Grayslake Central and Grayslake North are always going to be good competition," he said. "These teams are bringing back good players, and are also well-coached so you know every game against them is going to be a battle. Contrary to what some people feel, our conference has plenty of great teams in it and will serve as great competition for us."