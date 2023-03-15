Softball: Scouting DuPage County

Pitcher Ellie Matzke returns for Glenbard North after the Panthers reached the Sweet 16 last year before losing to eventual state champion and DuKane Conference rival St. Charles North. Sean King/for Shaw Local

Addison Trail

Coach: Mark Olson 22-12, 8-4 (3rd) West Suburban Gold

Top returning players: Brianna Matthews, sr. (SS/CF); Ari Carr, sr. (3B/C); Angela Stathopolous, sr. (IF); Kylie Fiermuga, sr. (OF).

Top newcomers: Erin Parker, so. (OF); Emma Caniglia, so. (UT); Guiliana Clementi, so. (1B); Marisa Lloveras, so. (P); Nina Matthews, so. (C/3B); Alison Hagg, so (P).

Worth noting: The Blazers will once again be a young team full of potential, led by all-conference returner Brinana Matthews. The senior shortstop/outfielder is slated to attend Nova University in Florida, while the Blazers are relying on a strong group of sophomores.

Downers Grove North

Coach: Eric Landschoot 17-9, 10-2 (1st) West Suburban Silver

Top returning players: Ava Gusel, Jr (P); Maya Rodriguez, Jr (3B/C); Allison Smetana, Jr (IF).

Top newcomers: Ashlynn Durkin, so. (P/1B).

Worth noting: Success has been a part of the Trojans' softball program in recent years, with the Trojans winning six regional titles in the last eight years. "We're looking forward to another solid season that features outstanding pitching and a solid defense," Landschoot said. "The girls really enjoyed the success from last season, and with 10 returning players, they are hungry for that success once again this season."

Downers Grove South

Coach: Jim Cushing 14-4, 10-1 (1st) West Suburban Gold

Top returning players: Ella Cushing, Jr (P/IF); Grace Taylor, Jr (SS); Sophia Storrs, sr. (OF); Cadee Baker, sr. (OF); Ella Dvoracek, sr. (OF); Anna Luczak, sr. (IF); Grace Berry, sr. (C).

Top newcomers: Addison Yurchak, fr. (IF/OF); Miah Wansnerski, fr. (OF); Gabby Ruchewicz, so. (IF/OF); Julia Colorato, Jr (OF); Morgan Hahn, fr. (P/IF).

Worth noting: The Mustangs are looking to capture another conference title. With Cushing leading the way, the Mustangs have a stacked roster along with a good blend of youth. "The Mustangs will have a balanced attack with a good mixture of veterans and young newcomers," Cushing said. "Ella Cushing will carry the load on the mound with freshman Morgan Hahn backing her up."

Fenton

Coach: Dave Mello 19-16, 9-9 (7th) Upstate Eight Conference

Top returning players: Kaitlyn Hoffing, sr. (SS); Izzy Delgado, so. (C); Kendall Mitchell, so. (P/1B); Kayla Valadez, Jr (3B); Bella Valadez, Jr (2B)

Top newcomers: Natalia Staszel, so. (CF); Lauren Koch, so. (1B); Nicole Staszel, so. (P); Alyssa Alanis, fr. (3B/LF).

Worth noting: The Bison enter the season with two unexpected departures in the pitching rotation, Mello said. "We're a really young team," Mello said. "We have one freshman and eight sophomores that will play a lot. The good news is the older players on the team are strong leaders and have already built a strong team bond. We will keep trying to get one percent better each day and will be a much different team in May than we will be in the early games of the season."

Glenbard East

Coach: Victor Swanson 13-18, 10-8 (5th tie) Upstate Eight Conference

Top returning players: Melissa Saldana, so. (P, UTL); Ally Block, jr. (C); Gabby Walton, Jr (1B); Sophia Opila, Jr (SS/OF); Raya Schwebl, jr (OF); Taylor Dattilo, sr (P); Jackie Hernandez, sr (UTL); Maddie Howell, jr (2B, OF); Katie Iversen, jr (3B)

Top newcomers: Ashlyn Stratton, Jr (P); Marley Szeluga, so. (P, UTL); Kylie White, so (OF).

Worth noting: The Rams lost two all-conference, four-year starters to graduation in Giana Raitano and Ella Brooks, but have some talented new players. "They were excellent players who left us in a much better place by their leadership and grit," Swanson said. "We look forward to building on last year's 13-win season, the most Glenbard East has had in at least eight years. We have a lot of quality athletes returning that we can plug in at multiple positions. As a coach, I'm looking forward to the versatility of my lineup and my pitching staff."

Glenbard South

Coach: Julie Fonda 12-11, 11-7 Upstate Eight Conference

Top returning players: Hannah Rafferty-Flatter, sr. (P); Grace Zemen, Jr (3B/P); Maddy Blazek, Jr (C); Mia Lake, sr. (SS).

Top newcomers: Delaney Spontak, so. (OF); Lucy Mahorovic, fr. (IF); Delaney Nelson, fr. (IF/OF); Edie Skibbe, fr. (C/OF).

Worth noting: Rafferty-Flatter headlines the returnees after pitching 105 innings last season, allowing 115 runs and striking out 160, while batting .441 with 28 RBIs. "We are young and hungry," Fonda said. "This is a great group of softball players with two amazing leaders in Rafferty-Flatter and Mia Lake. The expectations are high."

Glenbard North

Coach: Josh Sanew, 17-8, 8-6 (4th) DuKane Conference

Top returning players: Tru Medina, so. (SS); Ellie Matzke, sr. (P); Elizabeth Welch, sr. (C); Hailey Noll, sr. (3B, P); Lily Lewandowski, sr. (OF, 2B); Marissa Noll, Jr (1B), Ava Kozlovsky, Jr (C), Brigid Rogers, Jr (OF, 2B), Alexis Frcek, so. (1B).

Top newcomers: Kylee Sisco, so. (IF); Alyssa Abderhalden, so. (IF); Lauren Kozlovsky, fr. (P, IF); Gianna Whelan, fr. (IF); Avery Miller, fr. (P, IF).

Worth noting: The Panthers return 10 players from a team that made a playoff run to the Sweet 16 last season, losing a tough battle against the eventual state champions in St. Charles North in the sectional shampionship 5-4 in 8 innings. "We return most of our team and have added some very young talented players," Sanew said. "We return two all-state players in pitcher Ellie Matzke and our shortstop Tru Medina. And we return an all-conference catcher, Elizabeth Welch. We have five seniors looking to lead us through our season."

Glenbard West

Coach: Mary McGrane 10-16, 8-4 West Suburban Silver

Top returning players: Ava Heard, Jr (C); Makayla Heard, Jr (SS); Ainslie Bobroff, Jr (2B); May Adduci, Jr (OF); Ellie Adduci, so. (P); Mallory Brannegan, Jr (P).

Top newcomers: Ellie Frank, Megan Stieglitz, Olivia Salerno, Aliyah Heredia, Kate Lowrie, Alexa Trybus.

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers have a nice blend of returnees and newcomers to be a team to watch this season, especially led by a strong pitching staff. "We have solid pitching returning in Ellie Adduci and Mallory Brannegan and then a new addition with Olivia Salerno," McGrane said. "This team has endless possibilities and it'll be fun to watch them continue to grow and play for each other."

Hinsdale Central

Coach: Brittany Zust 7-14, 3-9 (6th) West Suburban Silver

Top returning players: Amelia McLaughlin, sr. (OF); Paige Filips, sr. (1B/C); Naomi Cook, Jr (IF); Sarah Brosius, sr. (P/OF).

Worth noting: The Red Devils are looking to make a move up the conference standings this spring, as McLaughin, Filips, Cook and Brosius are among the top returnees. "This is the largest freshmen class our program has seen in nearly 30 years," Zust said. "We have a lot to look forward to as our program grows. I'm expecting our large senior class to lead and guide our young girls to learn what it takes to be competitive in a tough conference."

Hinsdale South

Coach: Shannon Fuller 14-13 overall, 5-7 (5th) West Suburban Gold.

Top returning players: Amber Fedinec, sr. (1B); Ashley Leban, sr. (P); Caitlin Bishop, sr. (UT); Caelyn Chorzempa, sr. (3B); Annika Nicol, Jr (C); Camden Kiefer, Jr (OF); Noelle Waterman, Jr (OF); Audrey Mulgrew, Jr (2B/OF); Lauren Bishop, so. (P); Isabella Yanez, so. (OF/UT).

Top newcomers: Callie Carr, fr. (SS/C); Alexis Kuhlman, fr. (3B); Lilly Davy, fr. (OF); Kayla Buckels-Meen, so. (Utility); Maggie Koubenec, sr. (C/3B).

Worth noting: The Hornets placed second in conference two years ago, won a regional last year and have now have their sights set high this year. "With 10 varsity returners and five talented newcomers, the Hornets believe they will be a threat this year and are ready to move the bus as a team," Fuller said.

Metea Valley

Coach: Michaela Paprota 11-15, 7-8 (3rd) DuPage Valley Conference

Top returning players: Riley O'Neill, Jr (UT); Reese Valha, Jr (IF); Macey Martin, sr. (C/OF); Michelle Hess, sr. (IF).

Top newcomers: Charlie Benesh, so. (P/IF); Claire Desrosiers, so. (C/IF); Sydney Eakin, so. (UT).

Worth noting: "We have many key returners with years of experience who bring great leadership to the team," Paprota said. "We also have young athletes who have varsity experience who bring many important aspects to our team. We had a lot of success last year and we are looking to build and grow as a program throughout the season. We are going to compete with energy and grit every single game."

Montini

Coach: Erin Bradarich 19-10, 7-7 (4th) GCAC Red

Top returning players: Taylor Utrata, sr. (3B/SS); Amanda Wozniak, sr. (P/2B ); Miranda BonDurant, sr. (C); Alexa Bauman, sr. (OF); Brooke Kuczynksi, jr. (1B/P); Erin Grimsley, jr. (OF); Kat Filkowski, so. (2B/OF).

Top newcomers: Kassasndra Gutierrez, jr. (OF/SS).

Worth noting: The Broncos are brimming with talent and experienced with seven starters back from last season's run to the supersectional. "We look to carry last season's success into this one," Bradarich said. "We have a very experienced team with a core group of seniors who are excited to lead the charge."

Naperville North

Coach: Jerry Kedziora 26-4, 13-2 (1st place tie) DuPage Valley Conference

Top returning players: Laurel Anstine, sr. (C/IF); Charlotte Chelich, sr. (P/1B); Kristina Donaldson, sr. (OF); Shayna Woolwine, sr. (P/SS).

Top newcomers: Gabi Chmiel, fr. (IF); Giada Colvin, Jr (OF); Ava Weishaar, Jr (OF).

Worth noting: After one of the best seasons in program history last year, Naperville North brings back a wealth of talent to make another run for a regional title. "If we can get all the correct pieces in place at the beginning of the season, they will look to have a very successful season," Kedziora said.

Neuqua Valley

Coach: Dani Asquini 28-6, 12-2 (1st tie) DuPage Valley Conference.

Top returning players: Izzy Ernest, sr. (P/3B); Natalie Liacone, sr. (OF); Trista Werner, Jr (P/IF); Nadia Casanova, Jr (OF).

Top newcomers: Ava Drehs, so. (P/IF); Jamie Heitman, so. (IF).

Worth noting: The Wildcats had a stellar season in 2022, and look to keep on the same path with Ernest (. 344) and Liacone (19 singles) leading the offense. "We have a fresh, young and energetic group of athletes, with key pitching from Trista Werner and Ava Drehs, plus a solid defense behind them," Asquini said. "Our offense will be led by Izzy Ernest and Natalie Liacone. We are looking to find the right positions for each athlete to build a well-rounded defense. We will be challenged with matchups against top-ranked, competitive teams that will encourage our growth and help us progress throughout the season."

St. Francis

Coach: Ralph Remus 14-12, 5-10 (9th) Metro Suburban Conference

Top returning players: Natalie Doyle, Jr (P); Meghan Suess, Jr (P); Hailey Dillon, sr. (OF); Maggie Stewart, Jr (P/IF).

Top newcomers: Lauren Kennedy, fr. (SS); Lilly Konen, fr. (IF); Ava Delatorre, fr. (OF); Adi Pizzuto, fr. (C).

Worth noting: The Spartans will rely on several first-year players to play big roles this season, but welcome a healthy Doyle back to provide key innings for the pitching staff. "We're a very young team," Remus said. "We will start the season with a better defense than last year. The roster is deeper and the pitching experienced ... I'm sure we will be a more dangerous team in May than in March."

Timothy Christian

Coach: Lindsey Slovey 3-13, 2-7 (11th) Metro Suburban Conference.

Top returning players: Lindsey Anderson, sr. (C); Bianca Maldonado, sr. (OF); Kaleigh Sue Younglvoe, Jr (P); Sophia Mook, so. (SS); Maci Woerner, so. (P/IF); Chloe Wetterquist, so. (IF).

Top newcomers: Violet Stanek, fr. (C/IF); Bella Potempa, fr. (OF).

Worth noting: The good news lies with four of the top five hitters all returning this spring to raise projections for a memorable season. "Our infield is strong and we have been playing together an entire season prior to this one," Slovey said. "We're looking forward to a great season with a great group of girls."

Waubonsie Valley

Coach: Valerie Wood 8-19, 6-8 (4th) DuPage Valley Conference.

Top returning players: Hannah Laub, Jr (P); Gia Cobert, Jr (OF); Anna Riggs, sr. (IF); Mackenzie Ondrejcak, sr (C).

Top newcomers: Samantha Wiertelak, so. (P, IF); Lyric Taylor, fr. (IF).

Worth noting: The Warriors have a strong combination of veterans and new players. They will look to some underclassmen to step up and take leadership roles. "Hannah Laub and Mackenzie Ondrejcak will take the lead in the circle and behind the plate, while Anna Riggs rounds out the infield at shortstop," Wood said. "Gia Cobert made the move to center field to add speed and depth to the outfield. With seven returning players, we are in good shape to win some ballgames. We expect some of our underclassmen to have break out seasons which will help us be competitive this season."

West Chicago

Coach: Sean Gimpert 20-9 16-2 (1st) Upstate Eight Conference

Top returning players: Alyssa Elizondo sr. (2B/OF); Katie McGlynn sr. (2B/OF); Scout Gallagher Jr (P/C); Carly Clemens Jr (C/IF), Ellie Wingstedt, Jr (1B/OF/P); Nina Komaniecki, Jr (OF/1B); Jasmyn Trigueros so. (P/3B)

Top newcomers: Clarissa Alvarez, Jr (IF); Sydney Bennema, Jr (OF); Kayliana Koeune, Jr (OF); Miranda Enochs, Jr (3B), Kailey Sabala, Jr (1B/OF); Sophia Ptak, fr. (C/IF).

Worth noting: The Wildcats are a team with promise due to a solid mix of talented players back. "It should be an exciting season in which we rely heavily on our pitching and experience. We are returning eight starters from the 2022 conference championship team, including UEC pitcher of the year Scout Gallagher and all-conference players Carly Clemens and Jasmyn Trigueros," Gimpert said.

Westmont

Coach: Sue Zapinski 7-15, 5-9 (8th) Metro Suburban Conference.

Top returning players: Hayden Bos, Jr (P/CF); Grace Heiden, sr. (2B); Jen Silva, sr. (OF); Zariah Jones, Jr (3B); Callie Devine, Jr (OF); Keniya Singleton, so. (IF/OF).

Top newcomers: Reagan Kelly, fr. (P); Addison Haseltine, fr. (C/IF); Olivia Postawa, fr. (C/IF); Sadie Scales, fr. (1B).

Worth noting: The Sentinels are looking to be competitive in the tough Metro Suburban Conference due to some key returnees. "With such a young team, we will definitely have our ups and downs," Zapinski said. "We will rely heavily on our three returning starters to help our freshman pitcher and catchers adjust to this competitive varsity level. I look forward to watching this team improve and grow together as the season progresses."

Wheaton Academy

Coach: Autumn Ratliff

Top returning starters: Morah Husted, so. (2B/OF); Emma Tate, sr. (P); Ella Froslid, so. (2B/OF); Audrey Lopatka, sr. (SS).

Top newcomers: Vivian Brummel, fr. (3B); Katie Moses, fr. (1st); Tatiana Chavez, so. (P); Lily Blaser, jr. (C).

Worth noting: The Warriors have the luxury of a big roster to tackle a tough schedule this season, along with some experienced players. "We are looking at being very competitive this year and have added new out of conference teams that we have never played before," Ratliff said. "We have a solid team this year filled with many seasoned softball players. This is the first time in three years that we will play a very competitive schedule and are looking to move up to Varsity next season, depending on this season."

Wheaton North

Coach: Allie Ravanesi 12-10, 6-8 (6th) DuKane Conference

Top returning players: Bailley Harveth, sr. (C/IF); Makayla Grantz, so. (IF); Erin Metz, Jr (IF); Annie Sullivan, sr. (P/OF); Monica Kading, Jr (IF).

Top newcomers: Makayla Hammer, fr. (OF); Hannah Wulf, fr. (P/IF).

Worth noting: A strong group of returnees, led by Harveth (Elmhurst College recruit) and Metz (Valparaiso recruit) make the Falcons a threat in the conference this spring. "The core of the team lies in the returnees," Ravanesi said. "This team has all the components to make a great run this season, but in a difficult conference and our regular season opponents, this will be no easy feat."

Wheaton Warrenville South

Coach: Jeff Pawlak 17-13, 6-8 (5th) DuKane Conference

Top returning players: Katie Jensen, sr. (SS); Parker Leonard, sr. (3B); Maddie Pool, Jr (P); MacKenzie Sowonik, sr. (C); Presley Wright, so. (CF/2B); Marisa Lutes, sr. (RF/P); Kaylie Periera, Jr (OF); Grace Richmond, sr. (OF)

Top newcomers: Mallorie Durian, Jr (C/3B); Abby Mease, so. (OF); Allison Michalowski, so (1B); Katie Muff, Jr (UT); Brooke Struebing, Jr (UT); Addison Worobec, Jr (C).

Worth noting: Pitching is the key for the Tigers this spring, with Pool and Lutes headlining a talented staff. "We have some key contributors from last year as returners, and we're excited to watch them help some younger players take that next step this season," Pawlak said. "We have all three of our pitchers from last year returning, so that adds some stability moving forward. We have a lot of competition for various spots this year, so we're looking forward to teammates pushing one another, while making each other better."

Willowbrook

Coach: Rachel Karos 19-8, 9-3 (2nd) West Suburban Gold

Top returning players: Sonia Ruchala, so. (SS); Kayleigh Dennison, sr. (OF); Karman Rowe, Jr (P); Zaida Serrano, sr. (UT); Lindsey Rugg, Jr (UT); Isabella Dugo, Jr (C).

Top newcomers: Isabel Bates, so. (P/3B); Caroline Radomski, sr. (1B); Chloe Klamecki, sr. (1B); Hanna Mitrick, sr. (OF).

Worth noting: The Warriors return a good group of players at several key spots to possibly be a force in the conference again this spring. "We believe we have a pitching staff that will give us the ability to stay in games and a solid lineup that will get some runs on the board," Karos said. "Our goal for each game will be to play errorless softball on the field and put pressure on the defense with each at-bat."

York

Coach: Lisa Fraticola 9-21-1, 6-6 (4th) West Suburban Silver

Top returning players: Avery Kanouse, so. (P); Taylor McMillen, so. (P); Madison Tran, sr. (IF).

Top newcomers: Mariann Blass, sr. (IF); Madison Peck, sr. (P/1B); Lilly Burda, fr. (IF).

Worth noting: Led by a new coach, the Dukes have an experienced roster with nine seniors, five of which are returnees. "We're looking to capitalize on our experience," Fraticola said. "In addition to our experienced players, we also have some young returning along with new talent."