Girls lacrosse: Conant grads glad to give back as coaches

It's no secret that lacrosse is growing fast in the Chicago suburbs after becoming an IHSA-sanctioned sport in 2017.

The reasons are many, of course, but Conant girls lacrosse coach Eric Jacobsen, who started his school's program in 2011, offers one that is unique.

He's got a group of five former Conant players that are volunteer coaches this spring. That includes his daughter Samantha and Cira O'Malley (both class of 2017), Lex Alcantara and Amanda Klingsporn (both class of 2018) and Abby Alcantara (class of 2021).

Why come back? After all, high school tends to stay in the rearview mirror after graduation for most kids.

"A lot of it has to do with the experience they had at Conant, and the environment we've tried to make across the program," Jacobsen said. "The bonds they formed here, they want to give back."

But don't take his word for it.

Lex Alcantara, an English teacher at Bolingbrook, is a former goaltender that played club ball at Illinois State. Lacrosse came into her life as a freshman at Conant, and she said, "it's something I didn't know that I needed." Her rationale is to pass on that experience because the sport has given her so much.

Samantha Jacobsen is in her third year volunteering with her dad. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she missed almost her entire junior season at Kalamazoo College and most of her senior season. That was a dark time for everyone, of course, but coaching changed things for her.

"I went out and started coaching in spring 2021," she said. "That was kind of the first time I felt like me again. I realized getting back into coaching I could help the program. I'm glad it all happened to me when it did."

There are some logistics. Each volunteer coach had to be approved by the Conant athletic department to participate. Some, as in the case of Samantha Jacobsen, who is not an educator, had to take an online course that focused on coaching basics, including safety, such as a unit on concussions. Conversely, Alcantara didn't have to do that because she teaches and coached basketball at Bolingbrook.

Conant resides in the Mid-Suburban League, which added an East Division this season, another indicator that the sport is growing. It will have to battle traditional powers like Barrington and Hersey, but Samantha Jacobsen and Alcantara are convinced the Cougars have the strength to compete night in and night out.

"We have a solid group of returners," Samantha Jacobsen said, before listing off players like senior midfielders Lauren Fricke and Olivia Tednes, the latter of whom is a hockey player will play at Salem State next year, north of Boston. Charlotte Stanton is a tough defender.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Alcantara works primarily with senior goaltender Stefania Rossi.

"She's going to be going into her second year on varsity," she said of Rossi. "She beings an energy and she's quick on her feet. She's going to have to step up and be a leader this season."

Eric Jacobsen said that in lieu of monetary payment, he compensates his volunteers by buying dinner. He says that tongue-in-cheek, but he realizes how valuable their experience is.

"That's the least I can do for them," he said. "They work with all levels of our girls, varsity, JV and frosh-soph.

"To come back and volunteer their time and have the knowledge and experience here, it's unique for the young girls coming in."

Girls lacrosse at a glance

FAMILIAR NAMESKey returnees: Olivia Duda, midfielder, sr., Naperville North; Hayley Swatland, attack/midfielder, sr., Naperville North; Emily Brankin, attack/midfielder, sr., Hinsdale Central; Reese Napier, attack, sr., Hinsdale Central; Maddi Lieflander, attack, sr., Crystal Lake co-op; Colleen Dunlea, attack, jr., Crystal Lake co-op; Lili Sorenson, attack, sr., Stevenson; Megan Randol, goalie, sr., Stevenson; Teagan Hendricks, defense, sr., Stevenson; Madeline Jensen, goalie, jr., Benet; Shannon Earley, midfielder, jr., Benet; Meg Walker, attack, sr., York; Bricelyn Daniel, attack, soph., York; Lauren Fricke, midfielder, sr., Conant; Olivia Tednes, midfielder, sr., Conant; Allie Ambrogio, midfielder, sr., Huntley; Katie Ferrara, attack, soph., Huntley; Sophia Weick, midfielder, jr., Libertyville; Karah Preisser, attack, jr., Libertyville; Auggie Claridge, attack, sr., Wheaton United; Izzy Campos, midfielder, jr., Wheaton United; Anne Kate McAndrews, attack/midfielder, sr., St. Viator; Aleese Warner, attack/midfielder, soph., St. Viator; Kylie Olson, attack, sr., St. Charles; Fiona Weise, defense, sr., St. Charles; Caroline Theis, midfielder, sr., St. Charles; Megan Kim, midfielder, senior, Palatine; Karly Reed, midfielder, sr., Palatine; Frankie Henderson, midfielder, jr., Palatine.

GET TO KNOW THEM Top newcomers: Ava Condos, goalie, soph., Naperville North; Bridget Battaglia, attack, fr., Naperville North; Daphne Venetsanapolous, attack, jr., Hinsdale Central; Parker Matthews, attack/midfielder, jr., Hinsdale Central; Abby Wesner, midfielder, soph., St. Charles; Olivia Martelon, midfield, soph., St. Charles; Sydney Martelson, attack, sophomore, St. Charles; Anna Starr, midfielder, fr., Crystal Lake c-op; Peyton Boatright, midfielder/defense, fr., Benet; Claire O'Brien, midfielder, fr., Benet; Lindsay Lussow, attack/midfielder, fr., Palatine; Hayden Daniel, midfielder, fr., York; Kayla Mirante, attack, fr., York; Mia Withers; attack, jr., Conant; Mackenzie Medema, attack, jr., Conant; Savannah Stone, goalie, soph., Huntley; Leah Holmberg, midfielder, fr., Huntley; Carli Bance, midfielder, jr., Libertyville; Madeline Bleser, attack, soph., Libertyville; Jane Baetzel, midfielder, fr., St. Viator; Avery Brooks, defense/midfielder, soph., St. Viator.