Baseball: Scouting Fox

Ryan Quinlan, headed to Eastern Illinois, is one of several Division I players on a Huntley team expected to be one of the best in the state. Gregory Shaver/gshaver@shawmedia.com

Rare three-sport standout Johnny Spallasso is back at shortstop for a Kaneland team that won 24 games last year and is looking for another long postseason run. Mark Busch/mbusch@shawmedia.com

Aurora Central Catholic

Coach: Rich Swann, 1st year (7th as head coach at ACC -- 2002-2007)

Last season's record: 25-11 overall, 6-4 in Metro Suburban (3rd place); 2A regional champions.

Top returning players: Evan Bohr, sr. (IF); Mark Dutkanych, sr. (OF); Zach Gates, sr. (IF); Zach Stuck, sr. (C); Sam Carroll, jr. (2B/P); Cayden Lohrey, soph. (P).

Top newcomers: Aiden Swann, sr. (C/1B); Carson Bailey, jr. (P/OF); Brendan O'Shea, jr. (P/3B); Brodie Curry, frosh. (1B/P).

Worth noting: Swann returns as the Chargers' new/old head coach, having served 6 seasons from 2002-2007 at ACC. Five returning starters figure to lead the way for ACC, while Swann, a transfer from West Aurora, adds some versatility defensively. Swann figures pitching will be the key to success. Lohrey, who compiled an 8-2 record in 43 ½ innings last season as a freshman, returns but no other pitcher with 10-plus innings is back. The list of collegiate commitments include Bohr (UW-Platteville), Gates (Iowa Wesleyan), Stuck (Carthage), and Swann (Lakeland University).

Aurora Christian

Coach: Andy Zorger, 15th year.

Last season's record: 11-13-1 overall, 8-4 in Metro Suburban Red.

Top returning players: Diego Huerta, sr. (IF/P); Conner Kendall, sr. (P/1B/OF); Ryan Jones, sr. (OF); Grant Keppy, sr. (P, 1B/3B); Adan Rocha, sr. (P/3B/2B); Andrew Hernandez, jr. (IF/P); Rudy Griffing, jr. (C/1B); Kaleb Elwood, soph. (C/IF).

Top newcomers: Dominic Savini, jr. (3B); Josh Elwood, sr. (OF/P); Owen Niedzwiecki, frosh. (OF/P).

Worth noting: The Eagles graduated four of their top five pitchers from a year ago so mound depth will be tested. Aurora Christian has 39 players in the program (grades 9-12), which is the most in at least 5 years, according to Zorger. "We will need some young pitchers to probably contribute at some point," said Zorger. "Infield should be very strong and our lineup figures to be very solid. I anticipate that we will be in the top three of our conference and compete for a 1A regional championship." Huerta, who has committed to Loras, hit .370 with 23 RBI and 25 runs scored last season, while Rocha threw 16 1/3 innings a year ago. Jones batted .319 with a pair of home runs and 19 RBI in 2022. Kendall, who hit .297 with 14 RBI and made a pair of mound appearances last season, is committed to Benedictine.

Bartlett

Coach: Chris Baum, 4th year.

Last season's record: 15-15 overall, 14-11 in Upstate Eight Conference (5th place).

Top returning players: Jackson Cano, sr. (C); Daniel Krulak, sr. (P/DH/1B); Nathan Emro, sr. (P); Mario Prieto, sr. (1B/P); Jack Sharko, sr. (DH/OF); Brenden Campbell, jr. (SS/P); Ryan Renella, jr. (P/CF); Colin Swalley, jr. (P/IF).

Top newcomers: Chase Hopkins, sr. (P); Adam Jablonski, sr. (C); Zach Meade, sr. (P); Neel Patel, sr. (OF); Sean Riorden, sr. (OF/P); Dylan Scott, sr. (P/OF); Frank Plichta, jr. (2B/OF); Robby Stankus, jr. (P/OF); Dylan Tornero, jr. (OF/1B); Alex Bihun, soph. (C/3B); Josh Colaizzi, frosh. (P/OF); Brandon Pelz, frosh. (P/IF).

Worth noting: The Hawks hope to contend in the wide-open Upstate Eight, with the likes of varsity veterans Daniel Krulak (.369, .460 OBP, .619 slugging, 31 H, 27 R, 14 2B, 2 3B), Mario Prieto (.314, .467 slugging, 4 HR, 20 RBI), Jackson Cano (.278), Nathan Emro (2.19 ERA, 22 1/3 IP, 3 BB, 21 Ks), Ryan Renella (2-0, 2.51 ERA, 22 1/3 IP, 20 BB, 36 Ks), Colin Swalley (3 3B); Brenden Campball (10 SB, 2-0, 1.47 ERA, 19 IP, 3 BB, 21 Ks), and Jack Sharko (9 RBI, 5.60 ERA). Bartlett will have to find offensive support after the graduation loss of All-Area selection Patrick Nelson (.506, 8 HR, 29 RBI). The Hawks will travel to Murfreesboro (Tenn.) over spring break with 4 games in as many days before their Upstate Eight opener at Streamwood on April 3.

Batavia

Coach: Alex Beckmann, 7th year.

Last season's record: 17-12-1 overall, 14-7 in DuKane Conference (3rd place).

Top returning players: Jackson Bland, sr. (P/IF); Joe Kleist, sr. (P); Henry Saul, sr. (C); Jack Watson, sr. (P); Jacob Aseltine, jr. (IF/P); Ryan Boe, jr. (P); Nate Nazos, jr. (P).

Top newcomers: Matthew Reksnis, sr. (P/IF); Ryne Woods, jr. (1B/OF); Gavin Rosengren, soph. (P/IF); Connar Temple, soph. (P).

Worth noting: "We feel we have the pitching depth to take us far and defensively, we should be able to limit runs," said Bulldogs coach Alex Beckmann. North Central College commits Henry Saul (.337, .448 OBP), a 3-year varsity starter, and Jackson Bland (.479 slugging percentage, 6 2B) are expected to be the leaders on the offensive side. "We're hoping for a bounce-back year from Jack Watson (Northwest Florida State) and another strong year from Joe Kleist," added Beckmann. "Newcomers Ryne Woods and Matthew Reksnis will play a part in our success, as well as increased roles for juniors Jacob Aseltine, Ryan Boe, and Nate Nazos." The Bulldogs open their season at home against Minooka on March 23, and begin DuKane Conference play on April 10 at Wheaton North.

Burlington Central

Coach: Kyle Nelson.

Last season's record: 14-17 overall, 9-9 in Fox Valley Conference.

Top returning players: Jake Herman, sr. (2B); Brady Gilroy, jr. (SS/CF); Michael Person, jr. (P/SS); Jake Johnson, soph. (C); Chase Powrozek, soph. (OF/P).

Top newcomers: Elliott Alicea, jr. (OF); AJ Payton, jr. (1B); Matthew Kowalik, soph. (OF/1B).

Worth noting: The Rockets return several players from last year's team that split 18 games in the rugged Fox Valley Conference, led by Herman, Gilroy and Person. Burlington Central showed that it can compete with some of the state's best, recording victories over Class 4A regional champion Wheaton North (6-2) and perennial 4A powers Huntley (6-2) and St. Charles East (7-4). This season, the Rockets will face another tough nonconference slate that includes their home opener against St. Charles North (March 23) and a meeting with St. Charles East at Boomers Stadium (March 28). Burlington begins FVC play at Hampshire (April 3).

Cary-Grove

Coach: Ryan Passaglia, 5th year.

Last season's record: 14-16-1 overall, 7-11 in Fox Valley Conference.

Top returning players: Brendon Carter, sr. (IF); Sam Cohen, sr. (P); Peter Conneen, sr. (P); Nathan Crick, sr. (C); Vinnie Lutz, sr. (OF); Dane Schuster, sr. (IF); Ethan Dorchies, jr. (P); Hayden Dieschbourg, soph. (OF).

Top newcomers: Nolan Pociejewski, sr. (IF); Matthew Dillow, jr. (P); PJ Weaver, jr. (OF); Keenan Krysh, soph. (C); Peyton Seaburg, soph. (IF).

Worth noting: Cary-Grove returns its top three arms from last season in Sam Cohen (6-5, 3.21 ERA, 52 1/3 IP, 36 Ks), Peter Conneen (1-2, 34 2/3 IP, 0.80 ERA, 40 Ks), and Ethan Dorchies (3-4, 3.31 ERA, 34 1/3 IP, 27 Ks). The Trojans also welcome back Nathan Crick, who hit .326 with 8 doubles and 22 RBI last spring, and Lutz, who batted .280 with a home run and 20 RBI. Cary-Grove is looking to rebound this year around a strong senior group and promising young players looking to make their mark.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Brian Bogda, 16th year.

Last season's record: 19-15 overall, 8-10 in Fox Valley Conference, finished 4th place in the Class 3A state tournament.

Top returning players: James Allie, sr. (P); Edgar Camacho, sr. (IF); Jayden Gumprecht, sr. (OF/P); Kyle Kuffel, sr. (C); Joey McEnery, sr. (OF); Nate Karbowski, sr. (Util); Ryan Skwarek, sr. (3B/P); Joey Weldon, sr. (OF); James Carlson, jr. (CF); Dayton Murphy, jr. (SS); CJ Regillio, jr. (1B/P); Cole Tilley, jr. (1B/P).

Top newcomers: Sam Kencharek, sr. (OF/P); Colin Schock, jr. (C); Yandel Ramirez, soph. (IF/P).

Worth noting: A year ago, the Gators entered the Class 3A state tournament with a 14-13 record before winning 5 straight postseason games on the way to a 4th-place state finish. Crystal Lake South returns several players, including Ryan Skwarek, who hit .414 with 2 home runs, 34 RBI, 29 runs scored and 16 stolen bases last season. He also tossed 28 2/3 innings with 31 strikeouts and a 3.90 ERA. Allie fanned 42 in 36 1/3 innings with a 2.31 ERA and 2 saves a year ago, while Kuffel hit .326 with 13 RBI, and Camacho batted .314 with a home run, 16 RBI and 37 stolen bases. Skwarek and Allie are McHenry Community College commits, while Camacho is a Judson University commit, and Murphy is a Michigan State commit (2024). "We will need to stay focused, trust the process and pay attention to details to be successful in the very tough FVC," said Bogda. "We know the games we play in the FVC will help prepare us for the postseason."

Elgin

Coach: Cody Beck, 8th year.

Last season's record: 4-26-1 overall, 3-22 in Upstate Eight Conference (10th place).

Top returning players: David Bukowski, sr. (P/OF); Alexus Cordero, sr. (P/C/Util); Langdon Downing, sr. (P/IF); Micah Giovenco, sr. (P/1B); Derrick Graves, sr. (P/IF); Nick Guerrero, sr. (P/OF); Ben Heinrich, jr. (P/IF).

Top newcomers: Andrew Firszt, jr. (P/Util).

Worth noting: The Maroons return a heavily senior-laden roster, with many of them having 3 or more years of varsity experience. Guerrero (.315, .440 OBP, 17 R, 14 SB, 5 2B, 6.42 ERA) and Graves (.314, .432 OBP, 18 RBI, 14 R, 11 SB, 6.26 ERA) hit above the .300 mark last year as juniors, while Downing (4.14 ERA, .379 OBP) and Giovenco (5.58 ERA, .235) return as the Maroons' top pitchers. Elgin begins the season March 27 against Hoffman Estates before its Upstate Eight Conference debut at Fenton on April 3. "We are looking to finish .500 on the season and finish in the middle/top end of our conference."

Elgin Academy

Coach: Steve Shapiro, 9th year.

Last season's record: 3-15 overall, 1-8 in Independent School League.

Top returning players: Liam Shackleton, sr. (P/OF); Tayten Wilder, jr. (SS/P); Ryan Zonts, jr. (C).

Top newcomers: Blake Dotson, frosh (P/3B).

Worth noting: Veteran coach Steve Shapiro expects better things from his team this season after experiencing some tough times last spring. "We'll be improved, but we're in a very tough conference, especially as one of the only teams in Class 1A," said Shapiro. "Offering a ton of opportunities for players to come in and play right away, we're in the hopes that Elgin Academy baseball will again play at a very competitive level." Shapiro added that the school was very happy to have another player -- Shackleton -- sign at the collegiate level (Lawrence University).

Geneva

Coach: Brad Wendell, 7th year.

Last season's record: 19-11 overall, 15-6 in DuKane Conference (2nd place).

Top returning players: Jack Brault, sr. (OF); Jackson Dibble, sr. (OF); AJ Dietrich, sr. (P); Tommy Maynard, sr. (1B/C); Robert Phillippe, sr. (P/3B/1B); Bryce Breon, jr. (P/1B); Nate Stempowski, jr. (SS).

Top newcomers: Joey Cosentino, jr. (P/OF); Kollin Mickelsen, jr. (OF); Sam Seykora, jr. (2B); Chase Sorrentino, jr. (IF/P).

Worth noting: Dibble (.374, 1 HR, 13 2B, 1.022 OPS) and Stempowski (.360, 8 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 1.028 OPS, team-high 10 SB) earned all-conference honors last season, while Maynard (.370, 10 2B, 1 HR, 26 RBI) was an honorable mention all-DuKane selection a year ago. Breon went 2-2 in 28 2/3 innings pitched with 3 starts and a save in 2022. "We are returning very few pitchers this season," said coach Brad Wendell. "Replacing 80-plus innings on the mound, our pitching staff has a lot to prove. We're excited to see what Bryce (Breon) can do as our game one starter. Seniors Robert Phillippe, AJ Dietrich and Tyler Bineen will have to become big contributors for us to be successful." The Vikings' offense should be strong at the top, led by 1-2-4 hitters Dibble, Stempowski and Maynard. "The bats should be solid," said Wendell. Dibble leads the way in the outfield, while Brault, Mickelsen and Cosentino battle for playing time. Wendell expects Maynard to be catching some this year, while juniors Jon Rueth and Sawyer Venditti come along. Seykora, a Marmion transfer, looks to win innings at second base. "Both middle infielders are very athletic juniors with great instinct and potential," said the coach.

Hampshire

Coach: Frank Simoncelli, 6th year.

Last season's record: 14-20 overall, 4-14 in Fox Valley Conference (9th place).

Top returning players: Nathaniel Buehrer, sr. (P); Tyler Doonan, sr. (OF); Austin Ernst, sr. (P); Dominick Kooistra, sr. (1B/3B); Austin Leonard, sr. (C); Colin Miller, sr. (P); Daniel Rodriguez, sr. (Util); Evan Spenk, sr. (OF); Dominic Borecky, jr. (SS); Nicholas Randell, jr. (OF/DH); Jack Schane, jr. (P); Jaryd Vence, jr. (P/OF); Anthony Kabowski, soph. (P/1B).

Top newcomers: Nicholas DiMarzio, sr. (P); Cooper Jaworski, sr. (C/P); Kyle Johnson, sr. (P/OF); Casey Kaszniak, sr. (P/IF)); Logan Massie, sr. (OF); Brandon Moody, sr. (P); Jakob Nawrocki, sr. (1B); Victor Rodriguez, Jr., sr. (IF); Luke Mejdrich, jr. (P/IF); Tegan VanWiel, jr. (C/P/IF/OF).

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs return 21 players from last year's team, including Dominick Kooistra (.305, .436 OBP, 7 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI), Austin Leonard (.280, .427 OBP, .965 OPS, 5 HR, 3 3B, 25 RBI), Colin Miller (3-3, 2.84 ERA, 32 IP, 43 Ks), and Evan Spenk (.385, .475 OBP, 1.091 OPS, 2 HR, 16 2B, 27 RBI, 12 SB). Miller is an Illinois State commit, while Kooistra is headed to Triton, and Leonard is a McHenry Community College recruit. Kabowski, who moved up to varsity in May of 2022, is verbally committed to Louisville. "Not too many stats yet but he's expected to be in the running as our potential ace and starting first baseman," said Hampshire coach Frank Simoncelli. Buehrer, who went 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA in 17 1/3 innings last season, is a Benedictine University commit. "We're hoping the varsity experience and year of progress/development go a long way in how we do this year," said Simoncelli. "We have seven guys with the varsity for their third year. I feel our strength will be our pitching and the amount of arms we can go to in our bullpen. I believe we can compete with any team we face. We did not perform overall well in conference play last year, so my guys are really hungry to prove we can be in the top half." Hampshire's annual "Strikeout Cancer Game" against McHenry is scheduled at 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 19, at Trout Park in Elgin.

Harvest Christian

Coach: Matt Ellett, 6th year.

Last season's record: 16-8 overall, 4-0 in Northeastern Athletic Conference; won 6th straight Class 1A regional title; lost in sectional semifinals.

Top returning players: Jacob Janisko, sr. (P); Jared Rodriguez, sr. (P/1B); Sam Rohlfing, sr. (P/3B); Gavin Duran, jr. (SS); Emin Hartigan, jr. (P); Kaden Meeker, jr. (P/OF).

Top newcomers: Steven Combs, sr. (OF); Michael Roberts, sr. (P); Hayden Mosely, jr. (1B); Charlie Smerek, jr. (OF); Caleb Boldog, soph. (OF); Eddy Figueroa, soph. (2B); Soren Gray, soph. (OF); Ben Mitchell, soph. (C); Kyle Ziebell, frosh. (MIF).

Worth noting: The Lions return five of their top six pitchers and eight defensive starters from a team that won its sixth straight Class 1A regional title. "This is the team I've been waiting for, with several returning players on their third-plus year as varsity starters," said Ellett. "We have tremendous leadership this year with Duran, Rodriguez and Rohlfing returning, and the deepest pitching staff in school history. I'm also super excited about our depth with some very talented underclassmen. The boys have had a tremendous off-season and only have one goal -- to be playing in Peoria in June." Harvest Christian, which will spend spring break in Arizona, playing five games in four days, will face a tough schedule that includes Class 4A schools Jacobs, Schaumburg and Streamwood, and Class 3A teams Kaneland, Hampshire and Rockford Boylan (2-game series), among others.

Huntley

Coach: Andy Jakubowski, 22nd year overall, 17th year at Huntley.

Last season's record: 31-5 overall, 16-2 in Fox Valley Conference (1st place); won Class 4A regional title, lost in sectional finals to McHenry, 4-3.

Top returning players: Brayden Bakes, sr. (OF); Ryan Bakes, sr. (C/OF); Vinny Costantino, sr. (P); C.J. Filipek, sr. (P/1B); Joey Garlin, sr. (OF); Derek Huber, sr. (P); Ryan Quinlan, sr. (2B/SS); Andrew Ressler, sr. (P); Parker Schuring, sr. (P); Malachi Paplanus, jr. (P); A.J. Putty, soph. (P/3B/1B).

Top newcomers: Michael Dabe, sr. (1B/3B); Sam Deligio, sr. (P); Nikko Ezell, sr. (2B/OF); Aleks Gogola, sr. (P/Util); Jeremy Jaehnig, sr. (P); Dillon Putty, sr. (1B); Angel Ramos, sr. (3B/Util); Aiden Zimmerman, sr. (OF/C); Colby Aschenbach, jr. (P); Quinn Drews, jr. (C); Griffin Goldstein, jr. (SS/Util); Haiden Janke, jr. (OF); Eddie Johnson, jr. (P); Louis Siriano, jr. (P); Ryan Dabe, soph. (P/OF); T.J. Jakubowski, soph. (P/SS/2B).

Worth noting: The Red Raiders return 11 players from last year's squad that surpassed the 30-win plateau. Offensively, Huntley will be led by Indiana commit Brayden Bakes (.444, 10 HR, 17 2B, 38 RBI, 54 R, 6 SB, .565 OBP), who was the FVC Offensive Player of the Year last season, and South Carolina commit Ryan Bakes (.469, 5 HR, 14 RBI, 16 R, .561 OBP), who missed the second half of last season with an injury. Quinlan (.345, 4 HR, 30 RBI, 32 R, 13 SB), an Eastern Illinois commit, Garlin (.393, 1 HR, 26 RBI, 37 R, 12 SB), Putty (.358, 1 HR, 28 RBI), and Lawrence University commit Filipek (.303) support the offense. On the mound, the Red Raiders return more than 110 innings, led by SIU-bound Ressler (2-2, 41 2/3 IP, 62 Ks, 2.52 ERA), NIU commit Schuring (1-1, 2 saves, 17 IP, 27 Ks, 3.29 ERA), Rock Valley commit Huber (1-0, 1.45 ERA), Loras commit Costantino (1-1), and Paplanus (6-1, 39 IP, 51 Ks, 1.80 ERA), who has verbally committed to Wright State. "Our players are focused and excited for the 2023 season," said coach Andy Jakubowski. "The goal for this year's squad hasn't changed from previous years, as we are focusing on getting 1 percent better each day and being quality teammates. The Fox Valley Conference will once again be one of the toughest conferences in the state loaded with five or six teams who have a legitimate shot of winning the conference title."

Kaneland

Coach: Brian Aversa, 17th year.

Last season's record: 24-9, 10-4 in Interstate Eight Conference (2nd place); won Class 3A regional title, lost to Sycamore in sectional finals.

Top returning players: Patrick Collins, sr. (C/1B); Gabe Gooch, sr. (1B/P); Collin Miller, sr. (3B/P); Alex Panico, sr. (OF); Johnny Spallasso, sr. (SS/P); Luke Wituk, sr. (P); Anthony Capise, jr. (OF); Parker Violett, jr. (OF/1B/P).

Top newcomers: Zach Konrad, jr. (C/IF/DH); Jackson Kottmeyer, jr. (P).

Worth noting: Kaneland returns most of its starters from last year but did suffer some key losses -- Dylan Conklin (2B/P at Aurora University) and Logan Kottmeyer (P at UW-Whitewater). "We have a lot of experience coming back and players that are battle-tested and have taken the next step toward their preparation in achieving their goals," said Knights coach Brian Aversa. The list of experienced players is headed by Campise (.319, .500 OBP, 7 2B, 20 RBI, 11 SB), Violett (.340, .476 OBP, 1.094 OPS, 7 HR, 33 RBI, 38 R, 25 SB), Panico (.312, .488 OBP, .918 OPS, 1 HR, 8 2B, school-record 40 SB), and Spallasso (.309, 36 R, 34 H, 6 2B, 4 3B, 20 RBI, 15 SB). "We will be very competitive and have high goals after losing in the sectional championship to Sycamore last year," said Aversa. "We always look forward to a challenging schedule that includes Joliet Catholic, Sycamore, Washington, Normal West, St. Charles East and St. Charles North. We also look to get back on top in conference after finishing second last year." Kaneland will travel to Gulf Shores (Ala.) for its annual spring break trip.

South Elgin

Coach: Jim Kating, 17th year.

Last season's record: 25-4 overall, 23-3 in Upstate Eight Conference (1st place).

Top returning players: Tyler Glowacki, sr. (P); Jordan Green, sr. (OF); Kyle Steinhofer, sr. (OF).

Top newcomers: Aiden Bernau, soph. (IF/P); Sam Cutinello, soph. (C/P).

Worth noting: A year ago, South Elgin had a senior-laden team and capitalized on that experience with a solid 2022 campaign. This year, the Storm will lean on veterans Tyler Glowacki (5-0, 0.52 ERA, 26 1/3 IP, 10 BB, 40 Ks), Jordan Green (.359, 4 HR, 6 2B, 22 RBI) and Kyle Steinhofer (.358, 17 R, 13 SB, 12 RBI). "We are hoping that new leaders emerge, and we are able to again compete for a top spot in the conference," said coach Jim Kating, who needs 8 victories to reach 300 for his career. "We have some experience in our outfield, but infield positions, including catcher, will all be new faces."

St. Charles East

Coach: Len Asquini, 20th year.

Last season's record: 21-7-1 overall, 17-4 in DuKane Conference (1st place).

Top returning players: James Brennan, sr. (1B/DH/P); Clay Jensen, sr. (OF); Seth Winkler, sr. (SS/P); Jake Zitella, sr. (3B).

Top newcomers: Eddie Herrera, sr. (C); Nick Miller, sr. (IF); Joe Arend, soph. (P/IF).

Worth noting: The defending DuKane Conference champions hope to pick up where they left off last season, anchored by senior veterans James Brennan, Clay Jensen, Seth Winkler, and Jake Zitella. Winkler, a Kirkwood Community College (Mo.) commit, was the conference's Player of the Year in 2022 after compiling a 7-1 mound record and 1.21 ERA (46 IP, 13 BB, 59 Ks) while hitting .422 with 5 home runs, 32 RBI 23 runs scored and 7 doubles (.495 OBP, .667 slugging percentage, 1.162 OPS). Zitella, committed to the University of Illinois, is a 3-year varsity starter who batted .395 with 6 home runs, 10 doubles and 30 RBI last spring (12 BB, 11 Ks, .484 OBP, .816 slugging, 1.299 OPS). Brennan, an Aurora University commit in football and baseball, batted .440 with 5 home runs and 27 RBI (.563 OBP, /733 slugging, 1.296 OPS, 7 2B, 5 HBP). "James put up big numbers offensively last year," said coach Len Asquini. Jensen hit .329 with 24 runs scored (1 HR, 8 RBI, 7 2B, 20 BB, 7 SB) from the leadoff slot last season. "Clay was very effective and impactful and we're looking for more of the same from him," said Asquini. "We should be solid defensively making teams earn their runs. Offensively, we should be able to produce runs with some very explosive producers in the lineup." The Saints will need mound production despite returning Winkler (.913 WHIP). "After him, the rotation is very inexperienced," said the coach. "Joe Arend has looked very good, and he'll be logging innings behind Seth. Then, we have five other seniors battling to earn innings." Asquini, who guided the Saints to the state title in 1999, as well as a 3rd-place Class 4A state finish in 2013, hopes to enjoy his final year at the helm -- retiring after the season.

St. Charles North

Coach: Todd Genke, 19th year.

Last season's record: 20-14 overall, 12-9 in DuKane Conference (4th place).

Top returning players: Anthony Estrada, sr. (P/3B); Cole Schertz, sr. (P/IF); Will Vaske, sr. (OF); Parker Reinke, jr. (OF/P); Colin Ryder, jr. (1B/P); Jackson Spring, jr. (MIF).

Top newcomers: Brad Lins, sr. (IF/P); Mike Buono, jr. (C); Josh Caccia, jr. (P/OF); Andrew Good, jr. (P); Jaden Harmon, jr. (P/OF); Luke Holtz, jr. (P/1B).

Worth noting: The North Stars must replace all-state and now Kansas State catcher Jayden Lobliner's bat, glove, arm and leadership. The 2023 team figures to rely on its strong pitching staff, a solid core of athletes on defense and a very capable offense. The return of Anthony Estrada, who earned all-conference honors last spring, should help. Estrada, a Triton College commit, will hit in the middle of the lineup, play third base and start on the mound. "He has good velocity with a three-pitch mix, and he's strong and athletic," said coach Todd Genke. Cole Schertz will join Estrada on the mound and see time as an infielder, while Will Vaske will start in the outfield. "He's the ultimate competitor," Genke said of the 2-sport standout who will play football at Trinity College in Texas. "He's one of the best athletes on the team with gap to gap pop at the plate." Colin Ryder, a left-hander, will start at first base and hit in the middle of the order, while also getting a chance as a starter and reliever. Jackson Spring can play three infield spots, and Parker Reinke makes the move from infield to the outfield. "Parker will be the table setter at the top of our lineup," Genke said of the 2022 all-DuKane selection. "He'll also see time on the mound in relief." Good has huge upside on the mound with an explosive fastball in the mid/upper 80s. "We must find consistency at the top of our lineup and utilize our solid core of arms on the mound," said Genke. "As always, our team goals are to win the rugged DuKane Conference, reach the 20-win threshold, and be crowned regional, sectional and supersectional champs on our way to winning our first state championship." The North Stars will play a competitive nonconference schedule against Neuqua Valley, Lincoln-Way East, Mundelein, Jacobs, Prairie Ridge, Hinsdale Central, Barrington, Hampshire, Burlington Central and South Elgin.

St. Edward

Coach: Darius Lugo, 1st year.

Last season's record: 0-25 overall, 0-12 in Metro Suburban Red (7th place).

Top returning players: Nico Maloney, sr. (P/SS/C); Thomas Walla, sr. (IF/P/Util); Jack Cozzi, jr. (CF/P/1B); Nolan Pomeroy, jr. (IF/OF/P); Drew Ramos, jr. (C/P/1B); Drew Walker, jr. (P/C/1B); Michael Cones, soph. (IF/OF/P); Joe DuSell, soph. (OF/P/1B).

Top newcomers: Joshua Avila, jr. (IF/OF/P); Jack Wright, jr. (Util); Anthony Freeman, soph. (IF/P); Max Gillie, soph. (OF/P); Zach Gurley, soph. (P/OF/1B); Nicholas Lombardo, soph. (IF/OF/P); Noel Morales, soph. (IF/OF/P); Luis Vargas, soph. (OF/IF/P); Lucas Buckardt, frosh. (P); Patrick Higgins, frosh. (P); Horacio Huizar, frosh. (P).

Worth noting: The Green Wave have a new coach in Darius Lugo, who welcomes the opportunity to help lead his youthful squad. "I am excited about sharing my knowledge and passion for the game with such a young team," said Lugo. St. Edward graduated its top two hitters in Tommy Tomaka (.313, 9 RBI) and Anthony Buono (.306, 2 HR, 14 RBI) but returns valuable varsity experience with Walker (1 HR, 11 R, .471 OBP) and Cozzi (.269, 4 2B, 8 RBI). "Despite being a young team, I am confident in our team's ability to develop and made adjustments necessary to be contenders in this conference. After last year's season, this team is hungry to win."

Streamwood

Coach: Dan Jennings, 4th year.

Last season's record: 22-13 overall, 18-8 in Upstate Eight Conference (3rd place); lost to McHenry (4th place in state) in Class 4A regional finals.

Top returning players: Carter Blanchard, sr. (P); Chris Lara, sr. (SS); Nick Weaver, sr. (C/P); Joshua Wilder, sr. (IF); Antonio Alanis, jr. (OF); Joey Lunz, jr. (OF); Miguel Rodriguez, jr. (OF/P); Austin Paskewic, soph. (IF/P).

Top newcomers: Mario Avila, sr. (C/IF); Matthew Leffel, sr. (IF/P); Joseph Matuszak, sr. (C/IF/P); Isaiah Ortiz, sr. (IF/P); Levi Brockway, jr. (OF/P); Christopher Cole, jr. (IF/P); Dylan Love, jr. (OF/P).

Worth noting: The Sabres won 22 games last year, the most for a Streamwood team since 2011 (22-13), and they figure to enjoy another solid season in 2023, thanks in part to the return of Nick Weaver. Weaver, who was selected on the Class 4A IHSBCA All-State Team as a junior, hit .527 with 3 HR, 38 RBI, and 49 base hits, while posting an .817 slugging percentage and a 1.457 OPS. On the mound, the right-hander posted a 3-1 mark and 1.65 ERA, recording 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings. Weaver is an Elgin Community College commit. Rodriguez, meanwhile, figures to be the team's ace after finishing 7-0 with a 1.73 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings. Blanchard (2-3, 2.60 ERA, 33 Ks, 40 1/3 IP) and Paskewic (2-0, 242 ERA, 16 Ks, 17 1/3 IP) solidify the pitching staff. Alanis (.338, 10 RBI, 25 R) and Lunz (.253, 14 RBI, 11 BB) figure to hold down outfield spots, while 3-year starter Lara (.200, 12 RBI), an ECC commit, is a slick-fielding shortstop. "We are bringing back the majority of our starters from last year," said coach Dan Jennings. "Our team is looking to compete for a conference championship and hopefully get another chance in a regional final. We want to compete with everyone on our schedule, and I think we can do that in and out of the conference."

West Aurora

Coach: John Reeves, 16th year.

Last season's record: 7-20-1 overall, 1-14 in Southwest Prairie Conference West (6th place).

Top returning players: Lucas Aquirre, sr. (OF/P); Andrew Carman, sr. (3B); Drew Harvey, sr. (P/1B); Ryan Niedzwiedz, sr. (SS/P); Ryan Schmidt, sr. (P); Colin Tarr, sr. (P/Util.); Nate Toma, sr. (P); Matt Vincent, sr. (P); Ethan Weaver, sr. (1B); Jake Williams, sr. (OF).

Top newcomers: Payton Corral, sr. (OF); Emilio Ayala, jr. (2B/OF).

Worth noting: A number of seniors return from last season and look to contribute, led by shortstop Ryan Niedzwiedz, who batted .316 with 1 home run, 6 doubles and 7 RBI last season (.381 OBP). Tarr, who is committed to attend John Logan Junior College, hit 3 home runs with 10 RBI (.488 slugging) and posted a 2-3 mound mark with 42 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched. Aguirre, an Elgin Community College commit, fanned 10 in 8 2/3 innings last season. "Colin and Lucas will headline the pitching staff, while Nate Toma, Drew Harvey and Ryan Schmidt throw a number of innings," said coach John Reeves. "Ryan Niedzwiedz returns at shortstop and will add some pitching to his resume this year."