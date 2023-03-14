Report: Bears lose RB Montgomery to Lions

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery, right, leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. The Vikings won 29-13. Associated Press

Former Bears running back David Montgomery is expected to sign a three-year, $18 million contract with the Detroit Lions, according to a report from the NFL Network.

After four seasons in Chicago, Montgomery's time with the Bears is over. Instead, he will be playing for a rival NFC North division opponent. He is expected to replace outgoing Lions running back Jamaal Williams, who is a free agent.

Montgomery became the Bears' top running back immediately after being drafted in the third round in 2019. He rushed for 801 yards and 5 touchdowns last season and helped the Bears set a franchise record for single-season rushing yards in 2022. During his four seasons with the Bears, he rushed for 3,609 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He was one of the top running backs available on the free agent market this year.