 

NCAA First Four: Pitt edges Mississippi State, will next play Iowa State

  • Mississippi State's Shakeel Moore (3) shoots against Pittsburgh's Nelly Cummings (0) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio.

    Mississippi State's Shakeel Moore (3) shoots against Pittsburgh's Nelly Cummings (0) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. Associated Press

 
By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/14/2023 11:19 PM

DAYTON, Ohio -- Jamarius Burton made a go-ahead jumper with 10 seconds left and Pitt edged Mississippi State 60-59 in a back-and-forth First Four game Tuesday night that featured 21 lead changes -- the most in the NCAA Tournament in five years.

Mississippi State had a great chance to win at the end, but Shakeel Moore missed a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner with two seconds remaining and D.J. Jeffries' tip-in attempt was off target just before the buzzer.

 

Nelly Cummings led Pitt with 15 points. Greg Elliott scored 13 and Blake Hinson added 12 as the Panthers (23-11) won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2014. They slotted into the Midwest Region as the 11th seed and advanced to face No. 6 Iowa State on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A layup by Tolu Smith gave Mississippi State a 59-58 advantage with 32 seconds left, but Pitt -- after a three-minute scoring drought -- grabbed the lead back on Burton's short jumper.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 