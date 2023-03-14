Longtime Chicago sports writer Bob Logan will be inducted into U.S. Basketball Writers Hall of Fame

Former Daily Herald and Chicago Tribune sports writer Bob Logan will be posthumously inducted into the U.S. Basketball Writers Association's Hall of Fame. Daily Herald file photo

Longtime Chicago sports writer Bob "Lefty" Logan is being posthumously inducted into the U.S. Basketball Writers Association's Hall of Fame.

Logan had a 28-year stint at the Chicago Tribune, covering professional and college basketball, football and baseball, and had his own column. He then went on to cover college sports for the Daily Herald for 13 years.

"He had impeccable sources," said former Daily Herald sports editor Jim Cook, whom Logan worked under. "He really knew everything and everybody."

Cook pointed to Logan's stellar coverage of embattled Illinois football coach Mike White. White resigned after the 1987 season following an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations at the Champaign school.

"Bob had a ton of Champaign connections," Cook said. "He was an all-around source master, which allowed him to break ground on the White scandal."

Logan also worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Levittown Times and the Illinois State Journal. In addition to his newspaper work, he created an annual basketball summary for the Encyclopaedia Britannica.

He died in 2006 at the age of 74.

Logan will be honored April 3 at the Marriott Marquis Houston along with Seth Davis of The Athletic and CBS Sports, Kevin Scarbinsky of the Birmingham News and AL.com, Lesley Visser of The Boston Globe and CBS Sports, and Grant Wahl -- who died suddenly last December while covering the World Cup in Qatar -- of Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports and FOX Sports.