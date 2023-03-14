Boys track and field: Huntley, Jacobs, Hampshire take top spots at FVC indoor meet

Huntley coach Chris Maxedon had every reason to smile.

The Red Raiders claimed first place honors at Tuesday's Fox Valley Conference Indoor boys track meet held at Burlington Central.

Huntley scored 91 points followed by Jacobs (68) and Hampshire (66).

"Our kids did a great job of applying the strategies we came up with," said Maxedon, "We have awesome coaches. All you can ask of kids is to give their best."

McHale Hood won the long jump (6.56) and high jump (1.91 meters).

Hood was happy with his high jump performance.

"I am trying not to think when I jump," said Hood. "I am at my best when I am fluid and natural."

The Raiders with Talon Sargent, Zach Garifo, Vinny Costa and Tyler Tepper won the 800 relay in a clocking of 1:34.75.

Runner-up Jacobs won the 3,200 relay (8:24.22) with Matthew Andreano, Isaac Pepin, Adam Lakeman and Andrew Beyer.

Andreano crossed the finish line first in the 800 with a time of 2:03.13.

"I am excited with the indoor season," said Andreano. "I was able to turn it over between the third and fourth laps."

Hampshire, third with 66 points, got first place efforts from Bryce Bannerman (400, 53.28) and Shamir Allwood (triple jump, 13.01 meters).

The Whip-Purs with Bannerman, Owen Cuplin, Joel Jones and Garland Brayden won the 1,600 relay in 3:38.90.

Dundee-Crown, led by a double win by Henry Kennedy, was fifth with 41 points.

Kennedy won the 60 (7.05) and 200 (22.80).

Cary-Grove's Reece Ihenacho won the shot put with a heave of 15.60 meters.