Report: Bears sign defensive end Walker to three-year deal
Updated 3/13/2023 10:10 PM
General manager Ryan Poles and the Bears closed out a busy first day of free agency on Monday by agreeing to sign defensive end DeMarcus Walker, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Garafolo broke the news on Twitter, citing Walker's agents, and said Walker would get a three-year deal that would pay him $7 million for at least the first two years.
Walker, 28, has played six seasons in the NFL and had a career-high 7 sacks and 28 tackles last season for the Tennessee Titans. He began his career in 2017 in Denver, and played one season in Houston in 2021.
Earlier reports Monday said the Bears agreed to sign linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, as well as offensive guard Nate Davis.
