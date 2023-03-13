Girls soccer: Scouting Fox

Aurora Central Catholic

Coach: Enrique Anaya (3rd year)

Last year's record: 6-10-2, 3-2

Top returning players: Amanda Bush, jr., D; Mary Bush, so., MF; River Grabowski, jr., GK; Katie McDonnell, sr., D; Gabby Morales, jr., D; Kaelyn Nash, sr., F

Top new players: Alexa Javier, fr., MF; Olivia Lujano, fr., MF

Worth noting: Last year's 1-0 loss to Lisle in the regional final still stings this group. Nash (Dubuque) is among a strong crop of returnees. "We are looking forward to playing this season, especially being able to have the numbers," Anaya said.

Bartlett

Coach: Vince Revak (5th year)

Last year's record: 11-9-2, 8-0-1

Top returning players: Viviana Alba, jr., F; Brooke Baumann, sr., MF; Megan Kron, so., GK

Top new players: Mia Lamz, fr., MF; Sophie Meloche, fr., MF/F

Worth noting: The Hawks lost most of their starters from last year's team which shared the Upstate Eight Conference title with Glenbard East, but they return 11 players, including a tight-knit core, and welcome youthful energy from talented newcomers. Alba (7 goals last year) and Kron (10 shutouts, solo and shared) and Baumann return. "We have a strong schedule that will test our resilience," Revak said. "And if we can mature and mesh quickly, we won't experience too many growing pains for long."

Batavia

Coach: Mark Gianfrancesco (13th year)

Last year's record: 13-7-1, 4-2-1

Top returning players: Brooke Carlson, jr., MF; Riley DiBiase, sr., MF; Lily Figueras, sr., F: Kailey Hansen, sr., MF; Avery Solomon, sr., MF

Top new players: Hannah Hickman, so., D; Reese Recker, so., MF; Alexa Schorr, so., D; Avery Solomon, sr., MF

Worth noting: Gianfrancesco said he likes the talent the Bulldogs have on their roster, which they'll look to bring out as the season progresses. The team should be particularly strong in the midfield with Carlson, DiBiase, Hansen (Purdue University Fort Wayne) and Solomon returning.

Burlington Central

Coach: Jess Arneson (9th year)

Last year's record: 6-14, 4-5

Top returning players: Eva Boer, sr., MF; Ava Elders, sr., MF; Eva Samuelian, jr., MF

Top new players: Kendal Grigg, fr., MF; Mckenzie Lorkowski, fr., GK

Worth noting: This is the highest caliber group Arneson has had during her tenure with a large freshman class and a deep bench. Elders (15 goals last year), Samuelian (3 goals, 7 assists), Boer (3 goals, 2 assists/Southern Indiana) and Haley Lindquist (Austin Peay State) will look to turn last year's record around.

Cary-Grove

Coach: Ray Krysal (16th year)

Last year's record: 10-8, 6-3

Top returning players: Grace Apgar, sr., D; Ashton Proctor, sr., GK; Mary Wittenberg, sr., F

Worth noting: The Trojans graduated some key players but have quickly bonded and developed chemistry with this year's group. "Although we don't have a lot of experience together, we have a tremendous amount of enthusiasm and pride for Cary-Grove," Krystal said.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Kyle McCaughn (4th year)

Last year's record: 7-11-1, 4-5

Top returning players: Addie Alexander, sr., MF/D; Carly Gorman, jr., MF; Claudia Kaczmarczyk, sr., F; Sydney Kroening, jr., MF; Mackenzie Resch, jr., D; Maddie Zilm, sr., GK

Top new players: Kelly Gignac, jr., MF; Maddie Landa, fr., MF; Addie Schwab, so., MF/F

Worth noting: After winning just once in 2021, the Gators enjoyed a competitive season last year. Kroenig (7 goals last year) and Kaczmarczyk (4 goals, 2 assists) are among the key returnees. "I'm super excited for this group," McCaughn said. "They are ready for the challenge ahead."

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Rob Moulton (2nd year)

Last year's record: 15-6, 6-3

Top returning players: Giselle Farias, sr. MF; Ariana Hernandez, sr., MF; Charlene Hernandez, so., D; Araceli Mendez, jr., MF; Lynette Morales, so., MF

Top new players: Rylie Mensik, fr.; Ashling Otte, fr.

Worth noting: There is no replacing Berkley Mensik and Kate Raby from last year's historic season, but a collective team effort should allow Dundee-Crown to enjoy continued success with a roster full of talent. "We understand what it takes to compete with the best teams in the state," Moulton said. "I know our team is going to put in the work to get there."

Elgin

Coach: Alicia Knoll (12th year)

Last year's record: 11-4-2, 7-2

Top returning players: Ruby Lopez, sr., F; Dahlia Perez, jr., MF; Ella Steckbeck, sr., MF

Worth noting: The Maroons are excited to bring a strong team front offensively behind all-conference selections, junior Dahlia Perez (12 goals, 2 assists last year) and senior Ruby Lopez (7 goals, 4 assists). Senior Ella Steckbeck (7 goals, 1 assists) also returns and has shown she can find the back of the net.

Elgin Academy

Coach: Drew Roling (1st year)

Top players: Ariel Echols, so.; Talia Horn, jr.; Jordan Knight, sr.

Worth noting: Elgin Academy is reviving its soccer program after several years off. Jordan Knight is the lone senior on a roster of 7 underclassmen that the Hilltoppers hope is the right stuff.

Geneva

Coach: Megan Owens (15th year)

Last year's record: 12-10-2, 3-4

Top returning players: Lilly Coats, jr., D; Rilee Hasegawa, sr., MF; Caroline Madden, jr., MF; Olivia Rawls, jr., F; Evyn Schokora, jr., MF; Bella Walls, sr., D

Top new players: Olivia Hagen, fr., F: Alyssa Houk, so., MF; Ashley Marquardt, jr., MF; Madison Rees, jr., D; Audrey Stredde, fr., MF

Worth noting: The Vikings return 13 upperclassmen that are hungry, skilled and healthy. Coats, Hasegawa (Florida Southern College) and Schokora have recovered from their respective injuries. Hasegawa and Madden are coming off all-conference seasons and just helped the girls basketball team take third in state. Rawls can score; Walls (University of Richmond) can stop scorers.

Hampshire

Coach: Kelly Madison

Last year's record: 13-8-1, 5-4

Top returning players: Genevieve Bangert, sr., F; Isabelle Morales, jr., MF; Helen Negron, jr., D; Francesca Pastorelli, sr., F

Top new players: Mikala Amegasse, fr., F

Worth noting: Bangert (19 goals last spring), Pastorelli (15 goals) and Morales (6 goals, 6 assists) were the Whip-Purs offensive leaders last season and they'll be the ones looking to lead the way in battling for a Fox Valley Conference title this spring. "We have a strong starting lineup and with the addition of a few new players, we finally have the positions we need," Madison said.

Huntley

Coach: Matt Lewandowski (6th year)

Last year's record: 8-11-1, 3-6

Top returning players: Maddie Cummings, so., MF; Gabi Farraj, jr., MF; Grace Helzer, sr., F; Morgan McCaughn, sr., F

Top new players: Sophia Bator, so., MF; Maizie Nickle, fr., F; Chloe Pfaff, sr., MF

Worth noting: The Red Raiders have a good mix of freshmen, sophomores and juniors this season after being senior heavy in recent years. "We also have an experienced core returning from last season that is ready to compete and lead the younger mix that we have," Lewandowski said. "We will definitely have our ups and downs, but ultimately should be a fun team to watch and tough to play against." Pfaff will add D1 talent to the lineup.

Jacobs

Coach: Colin Brice (2nd year)

Last year's record: 8-9-2, 4-5

Top returning players: Sam Diaz, so., MF; Bella Mickey, jr., MF; Delaney Roimiser, sr., F; Kristen Silenzi, sr., GK; Gabby Wojtarowicz, so., MF

Top new players: Maggy Body, fr., MF; Marianna Guerro, so., D; Ava Nisa, fr., D

Worth noting: With a solid core returning, led by all-conference, all-sectional selection, Gabby Wojtarowicz in the midfield, Jacobs looks to be among the top half of the Fox Valley Conference. Young talent could really push the team to new heights.

Kaneland

Coach: Scott Parillo (21st year)

Last year's record: 15-5-1, 7-1

Top returning players: Brigid Gannon, sr., F/MF; Emily Kunzer, jr., D/MF; Madie Nitsche, sr., D; Jade Schrader, jr., F/MF; Madi Schrader, jr., D

Top new players: Hannah Boyer, so., F; Erin Doucette, fr., MF; Kyra Lilly, fr., MF/F; Zoe Gannon, so., D/MF

Worth noting: The Knights are confident that they'll have another fine season but are aiming for better success in the postseason after losing in the Kaneland Class 2A regional final last spring. "This is a fun group who is working extremely hard," Parillo said. "As long as we stay healthy it will be an exciting team and season."

Larkin

Coach: Mike Huizar (3rd year)

Last year's record: 1-13-2, 1-6-2

Top returning players: Zazil Bahena, jr., F; Jinni Jimenez, sr., F; Mia Montesinos, jr., MF; Jateme Owens, so., D

Top new players: Avianna Hernandez, fr., MF/F; Brinlee Jimenez, fr., MF/F

Worth noting: The program nearly doubled, going from 40 athletes to over 70 while most players returned from last season. "It is hard to know how good we are with such dramatic changes," Huizar said. "We are very young being mostly underclassmen, but much more skillful and athletic across the board and with players that have a higher soccer age."

Rosary

Coach: Amy McMahon (3rd year)

Last year's record: 11-9-1

Top returning players: Macey DeMoss, sr., F; Alex Kackert, sr., D; Megan Molenhouse, jr., F; Mia Zink, so., D

Top new players: Sydney Slavin, fr., TBD

Worth noting: Tougher competition is in store for Rosary as it jumped to the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference. Senior Macey DeMoss is coming off a 42-goal, 21-assist season to lead the attack while senior Alex Kackert returns to lead the back line. They were Rosary's offensive and defensive players of the year respectively.

South Elgin

Coach: Jerzy Skowron (1st year)

Last year's record: 6-9-4, 5-2-1

Top returning players: Karissa Cruz, sr., GK; Janelle Defensor, sr., MF; Ella Diehl, jr., F; Adeline Kinsella, jr., MF; Lesly Ulloa, sr., D

Top new players: Laura Garcia, fr., MF; Nevaeg Gyurko, fr., F; Mia Traver, so., MF; Ellie Vidic, fr., MF

Worth noting: Karissa Cruz (Dubuque) gives the Storm a formidable presence in net while junior Ella Diehl will look for a breakout season leading the attack. Skowron takes over for Laura Snow who is on maternity leave. Look for a strong group of freshmen to make an impact immediately.

St. Charles East

Coach: Vince DiNuzzo (6th year)

Last year's record: 20-5-2, 4-1-1

Top returning players: Mackenzie Loomis, jr., D; Kara Machala, sr., MF; Mia Raschke, sr., F; Ella Stehman, sr., F; Grace Williams, sr., F

Top new players: Georgia Desario, fr., MF; Faye Harling, sr., F; Abbey Petrick, jr., D; Payton Rivard, fr., MF; Tatum Smith, fr., F

Worth noting: The Saints return an experienced group that's coming off a fantastic year that they'll look to duplicate and extend deep into the postseason. "We hope that the challenging schedule prepares us to be the best version of ourselves toward the end of the season," DiNuzzo said. Williams (25 goals, 11 assists), Stehman (12 goals, 8 assists), Raschke (13 goals, 8 assists) and Machala (7 goals) had 57 goals between them in 2022.

St. Charles North

Coach: Brian Harks (8th year)

Last year's record: 19-3-0, 7-0

Top returning players: Lauren Balster, sr., D; Kara Classner, sr., GK; Sophie Kirsten, sr., MF; Bella Najera, sr., MF; Abby Vichich, sr., D

Top new players: Laney Stark, jr., F

Worth noting: The North Stars welcome back a talented group led by all-state senior Bella Najera (19 goals, 6 assists). They also are blessed with the addition of Stark, a transfer from Bartlett, and the rise of third-year players Kayla Floyd, Julianne Park and Rian Spaulding. Kirsten (Akron) and Vichich (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) are looking for an unforgettable final season before playing at the next level.

St. Edward

Coach: Tim Brieger (28th year)

Last year's record: 6-12-0, 0-6

Top returning players: Bella Buono, jr., D; Lizzy Leadley, so., D; Morgan Lutzow, jr., D; Lauren Menendez, jr., D: Annaly Soto, jr., F; Frankie Wojtas, jr., F

Top new players: Amelia Davis, so., MF; Jillian Garcia, so., MF; Taylor Kapetan, fr., MF

Worth noting: This could the youngest roster Brieger has had in nearly 30 years at St. Edward with no seniors, 6 juniors and 15 underclassmen. The juniors will lead the way behind Wojtas (11 goals, 2 assists) on the attack and Menendez, Buono and Lutzow anchoring a back line with some experience.

Streamwood

Coach: David Criswell (1st year)

Last year's record: 7-13-1, 4-4-1

Top returning players: Selina Chavez, sr., GK; Dayanara Huerta, sr., MF; Daniela Martinez, sr., MF; Jessica Rosales, sr., MF/D; Reyna Saldivar, jr., F

Top new players: Sharon Salazar, fr., MF

Worth noting: The more that new head coach David Criswell has gotten to know the players, the more positive he feels about his first season. "The strong core of returning players combined with our new players leaves me optimistic and has led to a positive start with early training sessions," he said.

West Aurora

Coach: Laura Wagley (14th year)

Last year's record: 7-12-1, 4-7

Top returning players: Anahi Carlos, so., D; Bella Vargas, sr., F

Top new players: Dulce Hernandez, so., D; McKenzie Pearch, fr., MF; Pam Perez, so., F

Worth noting: The Blackhawks are young and in search of scoring with 8 sophomores and 3 freshmen on the roster. Graduated players were responsible for the majority of the scoring from last spring, although Vargas (Lewis) has 16 goals and 16 assists in her career. The good news is the defensive starters all return so Wagley is hopeful the underclassmen can quickly produce on the offensive end.

Note: Harvest Christian Academy and Westminster Christian did not respond to our request for team info.