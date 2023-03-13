Girls soccer: Scouting DuPage County

Here's a look at what to expect this spring for girls soccer teams in DuPage County.

Addison Trail

Coach: Sergio Nunez

Last year's record: 4-10-2, 1-4

Top returning players: Nayeli Diaz, sr., D; Eleidy Gomez, sr., F; Diva Patel, sr., MF

Worth noting: The Blazers lost three of their top players from last season and are looking to rebuild. "We would like to be competitive this year," Nunez said. "Hopefully develop young talent."

Benet

Coach: Gerard Oconer (7th year)

Last year's record: 22-5, 7-0, Class 2A runner-up

Top returning players: Bailey Abbott, jr., D; Anna Casmere, sr., F; Shannon Clark, sr., GK; Brinkley Douglas, sr., MF; Keira Petrucelli, so., MF/F; Sadie Sterbenz, sr., D

Top new players: Johnna Caliendo, so., F; Annie Fitzgerald, fr., MF; Gabby Hedden, jr., D; Ivana Vukas, fr., F

Worth noting: The Redwings return 8 starters and 17 players overall from a team that just fell short in the 2A title game last spring. With so many players back, along with some dynamic new ones, the Redwings have their sights set on a fourth consecutive ESCC title and an opportunity to play for a state title again.

Downers Grove North

Coach: Brian Papa (7th year)

Last year's record: 11-9-2, 3-3

Top returning players: Katelynn Hennelly, sr., MF/D; Taylor Kuelthau, sr., D; Addison Liszka, jr., MF; Kaitlyn Parker, jr., MF; Ellie Watts, sr., MF

Top new players: Kate Goray, sr., F: Lexi Keown, so., MF; Elle Larsen, so., F; Angie Santiago, sr., MF; Kailyn Ziroli, sr., D

Worth noting: Bringing back 7 starters and 13 seniors from a regional champion team is a huge positive. Adding 4 club-experienced juniors along with senior Jolie Weisz, who missed last season with a knee injury, is another. The result is a team with experience, depth, talent and new sparks. "The team is well balanced and experienced," Papa said. "When we go to the bench, we should not lose a step." Goalkeeper Elizabeth Reilly has experience from last year while Gianna Hunsche moves up from JV.

Downers Grove South

Coach: Chris Hernandez (9th year)

Last year's record: 8-9-1, 6-0

Top returning players: Hannah Fedinec, jr., GK; Emily Petring, sr., F; Grace Rappel, sr., D; Teyani Sharkey, sr., D

Worth noting: It's quite a mixed roster for the Mustangs with 10 returning players with two or more years of varsity experience and 12 new varsity players. Sharkey and Rappel (Drake) are third-year starting defenders, Petring (Coastal Carolina) is coming off an all-state season and has 39 goals, 18 assists through three seasons. Fedinec has 10 shutouts as a two-year starter in net.

Fenton

Coach: Victor Ruiz (21st year)

Last year's record: 1-14-1, 0-8-1

Top returning players: Maja Gakovic, sr., D; Mariel Lara, jr., MF

Top new players: Delyah Avila, jr., D/MF; Sihomara De La Cruz, jr., D/MF; Jovana Govedarica, sr., GK/F; Kayla Larsen, sr., F; Adamari Maldonado, so., D/MF; Betsy Sanabria, jr., MF

Worth noting: Ruiz said the Bison are in their second year of a rebuilding and remain very young.

Glenbard East

Coach: Athena Toliopoulos (1st year)

Last year's record: 15-6-1, 8-0-1

Top returning players: Brielle DeForest, sr., MF; Maddie Kiefer, sr., F; Hope McKenna, jr, MF; Maya Reinheimer, jr., MF; Tyler Rejano, sr., F; Sophia Sommesi, jr., D

Top new players: Paige Goldsmith, fr. MF; Jazzlyn Hamilton, fr., MF

Worth noting: The goals remain the same with the Rams under Toliopoulos, their new head coach. "To win a conference championship this year," she said. "And also go deep into the postseason." The Rams return 7 seniors who they'll turn to for leadership and more.

Glenbard North

Coach: Miguel Dominguez Carreno (2nd year)

Last year's record: 3-14-3, 1-6

Worth noting: Carreno said the program is excited about receiving interest from more than 70 athletes, and now is working to find a place for each of them to develop and enjoy the sport. The varsity squad has a strong foundation of experienced players to lead the way with a group of new players looking to fold into the mix.

Glenbard South

Coach: Kevin Berner (1oth year)

Last year's record: 9-9-5, 2-4-3

Top returning players: Abby Bergmann, sr., D; Lauren Price, jr., F; Annika Wise, so., MF

Top new players: Mayrin Ortiz, jr., MF; Olivia Seaman, so., F

Worth noting: You always have to look deeper than the win-loss record when trying to figure out the Raiders. "Being the only 2A school in the conference makes it a challenge," Berner said "But we compete." Seaman brings speed and the ability to finish to complement Price at forward, Wise solidifies the midfield while Bergmann is a high-caliber center back.

Glenbard West

Coach: Adam Szyszko (5th year)

Last year's record: 15-7-1, 4-2

Top returning players: Ellie Beaudoin, jr., D; Sophia Brown, sr., F; Ava Callaway, jr., GK; Clare Kostolansky, sr., MF; Gwen Johnson, sr., F

Top new players: Hana Allen, fr., MF; Kylie Clifford, jr., MF; Lauren Escalante, so., MF; Hannah Michalowski, so., MF; Claire Russell, jr., F

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers return 10 players from last year's supersectional team including 5 starters. Brown (17 career goals) and Johnson (11 goals) are back as scoring threats up top. Beaudoin is tasked with being the veteran leader of the defense in front of Callaway (12 shutouts). Katie Burke, Kendell Meyer, Annie Mitchell, Aniela Rossi and Audrey Sawyer will take on added minutes and responsibilities while Allen has the makings to become a truly special player.

Hinsdale Central

Coach: Tony Madonia (5th year)

Last year's record: 9-8-2, 4-2

Top returning players: Ava Elliot, sr., D; Carter Knotts, sr., F; Maddy Panveno, sr., MF

Top new players: Multiple are working hard and looking to contribute.

Worth noting: Despite having only a few seniors and just 8 returning varsity players, the Red Devils are ambitious and coming off huge participation numbers in fall and winter open gyms. Elliot, Knotts and Panveno are coming off all-conference seasons.

Hinsdale South

Coach: Jen Belmonte (9th year)

Last year's record: 9-11, 3-3

Top returning players: Audrey Atkinson, so., F; Makena Camden, sr., MF; Olivia Fulton, jr., D

Top new players: Josslynn Farrare, fr., MF; Macey Laskowski, fr., D; Fatima Mendoza Lopez, so., D; Kennedy Ruff, fr., F

Worth noting: It's a youth invasion of Hornets. Camden (8 goals, 10 assists) and Keely Sullivan are the team's lone seniors. Atkinson (16 goals, 5 assists) had an impressive freshman campaign while members from the new class of freshmen are talented and will be asked to step in and contribute from the get-go.

IC Catholic Prep

Coach: Antonio Godinez (5th year)

Last year's record: 16-5-2, 6-0

Top returning players: Avery Berschel, jr., D; Allie Geiger, jr., GK; Lucy Russ, jr., D; Molly Ryan, jr., D; Ashley Zwolinski, sr., D

Top new players: Lilliana Costa, fr., MF; Evelyn Flores, fr., GK

Worth noting: The back line that posted 16 shutouts returns along with Geiger in goal. "The chemistry is very strong with this group," Godinez said. "This team is filled with leaders. We want to compete on every play." They also would like to go on another deep postseason run after falling 1-0 to Richmond-Burton in a 1A supersectional last spring.

Lake Park

Coach: Caroline Kilrea (1st year)

Last year's record: 3-14-1, 0-7

Top returning players: Vanessa Boafo, jr., GK; Gianna Kubica, sr., D; Peyton Olinski, sr., MF

Top new players: Lauren Malone, sr., MF

Worth noting: An experienced group that struggled in the win column last season is back to continue developing under Kilrea in her first season. "As the season has started and tryouts have passed, the girls have clearly been working in the off season so we have been able to jump right in and start working together and building together as a team," Kilrea said. "The girls have a great rapport on and off the field so I am excited to see what we can do throughout the season."

Metea Valley

Coach: Chris Whaley (9th year)

Last year's record: 22-2-1, 5-0, Class 3A state champions

Top returning players: Kaylee Bannack, sr., D; Lucy Burk, jr., F; Tyra King, sr., F; Jordan Lange, sr., MF; Riley Strcic, sr., MF

Worth noting: The Mustangs have good reason to believe they can duplicate last year's state title run because of the six starters they return, Lange (17 goals, 8 assists last year), King (20 goals, 4 assists) and Burk (7 goals, 16 assists) combined for 44 of the team's 69 goals a season ago and had 28 assists between them. Look for juniors Zoe Kirkman, Kyleigh Jannish, Cydnie Bayless and goalkeeper Alyssa Gluting to step up and help the Mustangs maintain their elite level of play.

Montini

Coach: Barry Briggs (10th year)

Last year's record: 14-5-1, 5-1-1, Class 1A third place

Top returning players: Natalie Gartlan, so., GK; Maren Hoovel, sr., MF; Jillian Parrilli, sr., MF

Top new players: Sophia Cetrone, fr., MF; Ava Lombardi, fr., MF; Ashlinn O'Brien, fr., D

Worth noting: A handful of Broncos are hurting. Junior captain Riley White is out for the season, Cruz has a fractured hip and will miss most, if not all, of the year, Gartlan is recovering from ACL surgery and her timetable is relatively unknown, and sophomore Avery Lucatoro has a gimpy ankle. Regardless, the Broncos are hopeful. With a four-year starter in Parrilli in the middle, Hoovel (26 goals last year) leading their attack, starting sophomores Naomy Gonzalez, Annalee DeFao and Payton Ferrell returning and a promising group of freshmen, the Broncos remain strong despite such injury bug adversity.

Naperville Central

Coach: Troy Adams (1st year)

Last year's record: 15-3-1, 3-1-1

Top returning players: Ella Burke, sr., D; Megan Norkett, sr., MF; Becca Ruggiero, so., MF; Lauren Thorne, jr., F; Taylor Walk, sr., F

Worth noting: Fresh from coaching the boys to a state title in the fall, Adams takes over for the retired Ed Watson. Norkett (19 goals, 9 assists last year), Burke (7 goals, 3 assists), Thorne (4 goals, 4 assists), Ruggiero (2 goals, 2 assists) and Walk (full-time starter) return to the starting lineup and 5 other players return. "There might be some growing pains early in the season," Adams said. "But hopefully the Redhawks will be ready to compete for a DVC and sectional title."

Naperville North

Coach: Steve Goletz (11th year)

Last year's record: 19-3-3, 3-1-1

Top returning players: Cameron DeCook, sr., F; Maggie Fitzgerald, sr., MF; Katherine Ruan, sr., F

Worth noting: The Huskies saw their hopes of a fifth state title end to Metea Valley, 1-0, in a sectional title game. It also marked the end of high school soccer for 15 players at Naperville North. The result? This spring the Huskies have very little varsity experience as a whole for the first time in a long time. Goletz said there's a good collection of young talent that "will look to improve over the course of the season by learning and competing against state powers."

Neuqua Valley

Coach: Arnoldo "Gonzo" Gonzalez (1st year)

Last year's record: 7-9-2, 1-4

Top returning players: Selma Larbi, so., F; Anna Yuccas, sr., MF

Top new players: Alexis May, fr., MF/F; Allessadra Ruso, fr., D

Worth noting: The Wildcats graduated 11 players including all-state selection Brooke Miller. They still welcome back 15 players along with a new coach as Gonzalez is coaching both the boys and girls now. Larbi (9 goals) and Yuccas (7 goals) are among the returnees while Gonzalez is excited to see what kind of impact newcomers can make.

St. Francis

Coach: Jim Winslow (12th year)

Last year's record: 7-8, 5-1

Top returning players: Liv Basel, jr., MF; Hanna Blaha, sr., GK; Ellie Bielenda, jr., MF; Paige Chrustowski, jr., F; Sophia Roszkowski, jr., MF

Worth noting: Injuries and youth really caught up with the Spartans last year, but they still managed to finish close to .500. "We are still on the younger side and play a tough schedule," Winslow said. "But if we get through that healthy we will be ok." Ella Schroeder and Ada Suriano will be asked to step up and provide consistency and leadership on the back line in front of Blaha, who was injured last year. Chrustowski was second on the team in scoring last spring.

Timothy Christian

Coach: Jon Hamelinck (11th year)

Last year's record: 14-5, 4-1

Top returning players: Madison Drye, sr., F; Hope Huizenga, jr., MF; Miliana Martens, sr., MF; Juliana Norman, sr., GK

Top new players: Kiara Holmes, fr., MF; Miriam Pozdol-Niego, so., MF; Avery Schwarz, fr., D

Worth noting: Drye (28 goals, 9 assists last season), Tornabene (13 goals, 7 assists), and Huizenga (13 goals, 14 assists) were all-conference selections last spring. They're among the team's 8 returning starters that should allow them to be highly competitive once again. "We expect a lot of our girls to step into roles for this coming season and fill some of the spots left by our graduated seniors," Hamelinck said.

Waubonsie Valley

Coach: Julie Bergstrom (23rd year)

Last year's record: 11-6-3, 2-3

Top returning players: Katie Chapman, so., FP, Ceci Galarza, jr., FP; Eleanor Oster, jr., FP; Asa Potts, jr., FP

Top new players: Taylor Ahmadian, jr., FP

Worth noting: The Warriors will be young. Oster is one of the juniors who will lead the squad. She earned DVC all-conference honorable mention accolades last season. Ahmadian will be a huge addition to the squad.

West Chicago

Coach: J. Cesar Gomez

Last year's record: 2-13-4, 2-4-3

Top returning players: Natalie Fernandez, jr., MF; Daisy Garcia, jr., MF; Leslie Garnica, jr., D/MF; Nicole Murphy, jr., D; Jenna Zeitoun, sr., F; Arizbeth Zuniga, so., MF/F

Top new players: Jenny Espinal, jr., D; Ariana Hernandez, jr., GK; Ale Muñoz, fr., MF

Worth noting: The Wildcats are still young, but they're more experienced than a season ago with 14 returnees. They also have a healthy goalkeeper in Hernandez, who missed last season due to injury and welcome Muñoz, a player with great potential, and Espinal, who was out of state last year. Gomez said a lot of the girls committed themselves to getting better in camps and workouts in the off-season.

Wheaton Academy

Coach: Maria Selvaggio (4th year)

Last year's record: 14-7-2, 6-1

Top returning players: Anna Africa, jr., F; Eva De Souza, jr., F; Jill Paulson, sr., D; Katelun Schoepke, jr., MF; Haley Serna, sr., F

Top new players: Hannah Lindberg, jr., D; Rebecca Schulenburg, jr., MF; Annika Vandervelde, fr., F

Worth noting: Boasting a strong class of talented upperclassmen, the Warriors are looking to build off the momentum of the past couple seasons. De Souza (15 goals, 8 assists for her career) is among a handful of proven scorers that return, while Vandervelde and a pair of transfer students are expected to be difference makers, too.

Wheaton Warrenville South

Coach: Guy Callipari

Last year's record: 13-5-3, 5-2

Top returning players: Ashley Adams, so., F; Lauren Barnett, sr., D; Marilyn Dixon, so., GK; Kate Grunlund, sr., D; Carrie Harvey, sr., D; Brooke Ittersagen, so., D: Ella McClatchy, sr., D; Lily Petrie, so., MF

Top new players: Camryn Fleming, jr., D; Lucy Jethani, fr., F

Worth noting: The Tigers will need a consorted effort from their front five to score goals this spring, which becomes all the more important with several new faces on the back line. Callipari said roles will need to be learned and accepted with 9 underclassmen making the roster.

Wheaton North

Coach: Tim McEvilly (23rd year)

Last year's record: 9-10, 2-5

Top returning players: Zoey Bohmer, jr., GK; Macy Hutchinson, sr., F/MF; Talia Kaempf, so., F; Calah Strong, so., MF

Top new players: Jane Rogers, fr., F

Worth noting: The Falcons have a loaded schedule, a great goalkeeper, experienced attacking players and a pair of returning players back to anchor a new group of defenders. Can they make the climb above .500? Addison Falco and Sophia Fadel will look to organize their teammates and distribute out of the back to Hutchinson (6 goals, 8 assists last year) and Kaempf (3 goals, 5 assists). Having Bohmer (11 shutouts in two seasons) in goal provides a secure last line of defense.

Willowbrook

Coach: Julio Del Real (7th year)

Last year's record: 14-7, 4-2

Top returning players: Maddie Aderholt, sr., GK; Halie Ahrens, so., D; Molly Brennan, sr., MF; Kennedy Vannoy, sr., F

Worth noting: While the Warriors graduated a great deal of talent, they are working toward filling those new gaps as soon as possible. Vannoy (17 goals, 3 assists last year), Brennan (1 goal, 3 assists), Aderholt (9 shutouts) and Ahrens are among the team's leading returners.

York

Coach: Stevan Dobric (5th year)

Last year's record: 9-9, 1-5

Top returning players: Maureen Buhrfiend, sr., MF; Finley Ewald, sr., F; Ava Hansmann, jr., D; Michaela Quinn, jr., F: Allison Sheehan, sr., MF

Worth noting: The Dukes return 13 players, including Ewald (10 goals, 9 assists last year) and Quinn (13 goals, 2 assists), who are coming off all-sectional seasons. "This team is looking to build on what we learned last year and put every team we play in difficult situations to help us get results," Dobric said. "This group does a great job of focusing on what can be done, not what can't be accomplished."