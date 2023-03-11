Mrazek solid again, but Lightning break through in third as Hawks lose 3-1

Blackhawks' coach Luke Richardson, top center, speaks to his players during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Friday. Associated Press

Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson (90) shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday. Associated Press

Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek makes a save during the second period of the team's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Mrazek made 34 saves. Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. -- Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game with a minute left and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday night after losing captain Steven Stamkos to a leg injury.

Point broke a tie with a one-timer from between the circles that beat Petr Mrazek. He has a career-high 43 goals.

He's been the straw that stirred the drink many nights," coach Jon Cooper said.

"He and Kuch (Nikita Kucherov) have such chemistry and they're a dynamic group together. Just look at the play they made at the end on the winning goal. You put Point in that spot and more often than not he's going to finish."

It was the second gut-wrenching loss in as many nights for the Blackhawks, who were beaten 4-3 in overtime by Florida on Friday night.

The Blackhawks fell to 1-6-1 in their past eight games overall, and they dropped to 1-10-1 in the second of back-to-back games.

"It's heartbreaking because I really felt our guys put it all out there tonight," Hawks coach Luke Richardson said. "I thought we controlled the pace of the game. I thought we had some really good chances in the third after we scored; we got some momentum there. But they're a good team."

Brandon Hagel, acquired from the Hawk in a trade on March 18, 2022, hit the empty net with two seconds remaining.

The Lightning lost Stamkos, their career leader in goals and points, late in the first period with a left leg injury after he got tangled up with Hawks forward Joey Anderson and both players fell to the ice.

Stamkos skated off the ice, holding his leg, and did not return.

"I think he's going to be OK," Cooper said. "We just kept him out for precaution. We'll check him out tomorrow, but we're hopeful he will be OK."

Point opened the scoring at 6:21 of the second period, picking up his own rebound and lifting it past Mrazek.

Taylor Raddysh, acquired by the Hawks in the trade for Hagel, tied it at 5:23 of the third period.

Cole Guttman chased down the rebound of Tyler Johnson's shot behind the net and centered for Raddysh, who snapped a shot past Brian Elliott for his career-high 17th goal.

All three players had connections to the Lightning. Raddysh and Johnson played for Tampa Bay; Guttman, a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft by the Lightning, signed with Chicago last summer as a free agent.

"The guys were pumped to play here tonight," Richardson said. "I think they all played very well."

Elliott finished with 23 saves, helping the Lightning beat the Blackhawks for the eighth straight time. Mrazek made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, the NHL's lowest-scoring team.

"Overall, I thought our game was pretty good," Johnson said. "I thought we had a lot of chances, and Mrazek was unbelievable and kept us in it."

Neither team generated much offense in the scoreless first period.

The best chance came in the final minute, when Mrazek stopped Tampa Bay's Alex Killorn on a 2-on-1 short-handed rush.

"We got better as that game went on," Cooper said.

"We were pretty sleepy in the first period. Because of that we weren't executing, but as the game went on we got better. The big boys came in, made some plays at the end and we pulled it out."