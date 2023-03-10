Win Daily Herald Media Group's March Madness Fever Basketball Bracket Challenge!

Kansas' Jalen Wilson celebrates after winning the national championship last year against North Carolina. Associated Press

Enter for a chance to win the Daily Herald Media Group's March Fever Basketball Bracket Challenge.

There are three ways to win, plus a national prize and a local prize presented by Ala Carte Entertainment

There are two 64 Bracket challenge prizes:

• National Prize: $475 VISA Gift card

• Local Prize: $500 Ala Carte Entertainment gift certificate

If your bracket is busted after Day 1, no worries; everyone has a chance to fill out another bracket for the 16-team round for a chance to win:

• National Prize: $475 VISA Gift card

• Local Prize: $250 Ala Carte Entertainment gift certificate

Fill out another bracket for the Final Four for a chance to win:

• National prize: $475 VISA Gift card

• Local prize: $100 Ala Carte Entertainment gift certificate

Registration is now open at events.dailyherald.com. You'll get an email Monday morning to make your picks for the full 64 team bracket.