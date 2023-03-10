 

Win Daily Herald Media Group's March Madness Fever Basketball Bracket Challenge!

  • Kansas' Jalen Wilson celebrates after winning the national championship last year against North Carolina.

    Kansas' Jalen Wilson celebrates after winning the national championship last year against North Carolina. Associated Press

 
Daily Herald news services
Updated 3/10/2023 7:41 PM

Enter for a chance to win the Daily Herald Media Group's March Fever Basketball Bracket Challenge.

There are three ways to win, plus a national prize and a local prize presented by Ala Carte Entertainment

 

There are two 64 Bracket challenge prizes:

• National Prize: $475 VISA Gift card

• Local Prize: $500 Ala Carte Entertainment gift certificate

If your bracket is busted after Day 1, no worries; everyone has a chance to fill out another bracket for the 16-team round for a chance to win:

• National Prize: $475 VISA Gift card

• Local Prize: $250 Ala Carte Entertainment gift certificate

Fill out another bracket for the Final Four for a chance to win:

• National prize: $475 VISA Gift card

• Local prize: $100 Ala Carte Entertainment gift certificate

Registration is now open at events.dailyherald.com. You'll get an email Monday morning to make your picks for the full 64 team bracket.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 