White Sox hang on for 4-3 Cactus League win over Cubs

White Sox's Bryan Ramos (82) high-fives Jake Marisnick (41) after hitting a 2-run home run during the fourth inning against the Cubs, Friday, in Mesa, Ariz. The White Sox held a 4-1 lead in the ninth inning and settled for a 4-3 Cactus League win over the Cubs Friday at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. Associated Press

In the first of four Cactus League meetings between the city rivals Friday, the White Sox edged the Cubs 4-3 at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

Designated hitter Yasmani Grandal's RBI double in the ninth inning gave the Sox a 4-1 lead, but the Cubs rallied in their final at-bat and got run-scoring singles from Sergio Alcantara and Yonathan Perlaza.

Eric Hosmer put the Cubs in front with an RBI single in the third inning.

The White Sox went ahead in the fifth on Bryan Ramos' 2-run homer and Seby Zavala made it 3-1 with a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Lucas Giolito started for the Sox and gave up 1 unearned run in 3 innings. Cubs starter Drew Smyly threw 4 scoreless innings.

The White Sox host the Cubs on March 17 and the two teams wrap up spring training with games at Sloan Park March 27-28.

Roster moves:

The Cubs reduced their spring roster from 66 players to 56 Friday, optioning outfielders Alexander Canario and Brennen Davis to Class AAA Iowa.

Catcher Miguel Amaya was one of three players optioned to AA Tennessee and outfielder Kevin Alcantara was sent to high A South Bend.

Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has opened eyes so far, was one of four players assigned to minor-league camp.

The White Sox optioned relief pitcher Nick Padilla to Class AAA Charlotte.