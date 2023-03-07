Loyola bounced by Saint Joseph in A10 tournament

NEW YORK -- Lynn Greer III had 22 points in Saint Joseph's 72-67 victory over Loyola on Tuesday in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Greer added 10 rebounds and 7 assists for the Hawks (15-16). Cameron Brown scored 16 points and added 6 rebounds. Christian Winborne shot 4 of 5 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Philip Alston finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks for the Ramblers (10-21). Braden Norris added 13 points and 8 assists for Loyola. Ben Schwieger also had 12 points.