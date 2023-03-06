Third's a crowd: Wisdom heads big field of third base candidates for Cubs

Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom celebrates with third base coach Willie Harris after hitting a two-run home run against Pittsburgh last season. Associated Press/Sept. 23, 2022

With Dansby Swanson taking over at shortstop this season and Nico Hoerner shifting from short to second base, the Cubs' infield is strong up the middle.

It's a good thing, because the corners are sketchy.

Newcomer Eric Hosmer looks to be the primary first baseman, but his overall play has slipped in recent years. Traded from San Diego to Boston last August, Hosmer was released by the Red Sox after the season and he joined the Cubs on a one-year contract for the major-league minimum salary ($720,000) in mid-January.

At third base, the Cubs are sifting through a crowded field of iffy candidates.

Let's start with Patrick Wisdom.

Playing 182 games at third over the past two years, Wisdom has shown impressive power while hitting 53 home runs.

Over that same stretch, Wisdom is batting only .217 with an equally low .301 on-base percentage.

When he connects, the 31-year-old Wisdom hits the ball a long ways.

But strikeouts are still a major problem. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder has struck out in 37% of his plate appearances since 2021, the highest rate in the major leagues.

Defensively, Wisdom is about as far from Gold Glove caliber as you can get.

Among MLB third basemen last season, he ranked dead last in OAA (Outs Above Average) while making 14 errors in 267 chances.

Wisdom is getting back up to speed in spring training after missing some time with a strained left groin.

Christopher Morel played all over the field as a rookie last year, including 18 games at third base.

Overall, Morel had 16 homers and 47 RBI in 113 games. Like Wisdom, he has some holes in his swing and struck out 137 times in 425 plate appearances.

The 23-year-old Morel also made 4 errors in 49 fielding chances at third.

The Cubs signed Edwin Rios to a one-year contract at the beginning of spring training, and he's another candidate to play third base.

Rios has a powerful left-handed bat and he hit 20 home runs in 112 games over four seasons with the Dodgers.

If he can avoid injuries, which was a problem in Los Angeles, Rios could be used in a platoon role at third.

Nick Madrigal has always been a second baseman and shortstop, but he's getting a look at third base this spring.

Off to a solid start at the plate in the Cactus League (4-for-12, 3 RBI), Madrigal can help the Cubs if he stays healthy.

Playing third for the first time figures to be a challenge given Madrigal's size (5-foot-8, 175 pounds) and questionable arm strength.

The Cubs appear open to giving Madrigal a shot after he lost his second base job to Hoerner.