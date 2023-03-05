Bulls' LaVine has scored 110 points over the past 3 games

One positive for the Bulls, despite Sunday's loss to Indiana, was Zach LaVine posting his second 40-point performance in the last three games.

Both times he shot better than 50% from the field. LaVine hit 13 of 23 shots for 42 points against the Pacers. Against Detroit last Wednesday, he went 14-for-21 for 41 points.

"I told you, once I got healthy, I'd get back to playing the way I was supposed to," LaVine said after the game. "It takes time to get back to full strength. I feel like I've been playing well, we've just got to win games."

LaVine played through a knee injury during the second half of last season and had arthroscopic surgery last May.

He's scored 110 points over the past three games, including 27 in Friday's loss to Phoenix. This is the first time LaVine has gone past 40 points twice in a span of three games, but his highest-scoring three-game stretch with the Bulls happened from Feb. 6-10, 2021 when he totaled 120 points.

This was LaVine's fifth 40-point scoring game this season after not having any in 2021-22.

Green injury update:

Before Sunday's game, coach Billy Donovan said injured Bulls forward Javonte Green has not been making progress in his rehab from arthroscopic knee surgery. Green has done straight ahead running, but hasn't been able to move onto cutting and lateral movement without discomfort.

Green's last game action was Dec. 31, but Donovan is not quite ready to declare him out for the season.

"You just have to wait and see," he said. "It's not necessarily a setback, they just have not been able to progress him to the next step."

Concessions strike:

Most concessions stands on the lower level of the United Center were open Sunday, while concession workers picketed outside the building along Madison Street. Some stands served a limited menu.

