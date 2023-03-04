"Last Comiskey" sparks memories of die-hard fan

Sox fans crowd Chicago's Comiskey Park, left, for the final game in the beloved 80-year-old stadium in Chicago, Sept. 30, 1990. The new ballpark at right stands empty today, but will become home to the Sox next season. Associated Press

We called him Ponz.

Jeff Ponczak was my sports editor at the Daily Illini, a big guy with a huge love for the White Sox, a stinging wit and a sense of the absurd.

He had a fondness for the late-night infomercial series

"Amazing Discoveries," which brought us the spectacle of a British pitchman wearing suspenders and a bow tie demonstrating the effectiveness of a car wax by setting a vehicle's hood on fire.

Ponz loved sports, but had a heart condition that kept him from taking part in athletic endeavors. Still he was the manager of Oak Forest High School's 1985 state championship baseball team and later channeled his passion for sports through prose, writing about high school sports for the Star newspapers and the Chicago Tribune following his graduation from Illinois.

He also co-hosted with writer Pat Disabato a cable television show about high school sports called "The Star Sports Beat," which was modeled on "Champaign Sports Beat," a show we did when we were at school that was hosted by my fellow DI sports writer Tony Garcia.

Locals who watched "Sports Beat" would often repeat Ponz' stock phrase: "Your mama!"

During one episode, Ponz lit a prophylactic on fire to explain the meaning of one team's nickname, the Blazing Trojans.

As I watched the first part of the documentary "Last Comiskey," I thought of Ponz and wondered what he might think of it.

Perhaps he might repeat some of what he wrote in a Daily Illini column in 1990, when he heaped scorn on the bandwagon jumping fans who all of a sudden remembered there was a team on the South Side after the Sox found unexpected success on the field.

I shared some of that feeling on seeing fans packing the suddenly trendy park game after game to cheer on newfound heroes like Sammy "the Panther" Sosa, Robin Ventura and "Black" Jack McDowell.

I remembered how the city showered the Sox with love in 1983 and then turned its back on the team in the years after the flop of 1984 and the disappointment of 1985, while the Cubs had their first 2 million gate and never looked back.

Only the year before the last season, in 1989, I sat one night in the right field bleachers of a nearly empty Comiskey. A fan in a nearby seat held his young child in his arms and yelled obscenities in Spanish at Sox right fielder Ivan Calderon. At least, I thought, the Sox weren't going to play in St. Petersburg, something that nearly happened the year before.

As 1990 began, I wondered if the Baseball Palace of the World would sing its swan song to an audience of empty seats.

But there would be a miracle on 35th Street, a glorious season in which the team would nearly pull off the unimaginable, winning the AL West, even as the city finally celebrated the history of a ballpark it never truly appreciated in the first place.

I was getting my graduate degree in journalism, so I was a little older than my DI compatriots, but we formed close friendships that remain today. I often made weekend road trips, either alone or with my friends, to the old park. I felt I had to get there as often as I could before they tore it down. As we all know, memories can never match the experience itself.

I remember savoring the views of the arches, casting lingering glances along the whitewashed brick (once a lovely red), marveling that I was looking at the field once patrolled by Shoeless Joe, and, of course, enjoying the music of Nancy and her organ -- that year, the song that sticks out was "She Drives Me Crazy."

Tony, Ponz and I went to Turn Back the Clock Day, which attempted to give us baseball 1917 style, with vintage uniforms and Gene Honda announcing the players with a megaphone. We did a bit of seat shifting, as Tony remembers it.

In a text he said, "We started in bumpkin LF and wound up behind the Brewers dugout thanks to your nefarious ways. We just kept moving around to open seats until we got to the first base side."

There, I remember, I began ripping on a Sox relief pitcher, only to find that I was sitting behind his fiancee, who, despite all that, was still friendly to me.

Once, Ponz and I decided to drive up to Comiskey in a beater car his dad warned him only to drive on campus.

Naturally, we took the car to Chicago. We enjoyed the game and then headed back to Champaign, stopping at a Kentucky Fried Chicken, where we ran into some friends of Sox pitcher Greg Hibbard, before getting back into the car. Evening approached, and, sure enough, the car died, about a mile from the Monee/Manhattan exit on I-57. I will never forget sitting in the back seat of his dad's car, listening to Ponz' father chewing his ass out as he drove us back to their home in Oak Forest, where we spent the night.

I was at the last game at Comiskey and the one the night before, but I didn't stay in Chicago.

I boarded a Greyhound bus in Champaign Saturday to make it just in time for the night game. After that was over, I took a return bus. Then the next morning, I hopped on another Greyhound to get me to the park in time for the Sunday afternoon game.

There were a lot of emotions, needless to say. This would be the last time I would ever see baseball in a place that was a home away from home.

At the same time, there was a humorous side to it, as when I lined up at the men's room trough and heard someone utter, "I'm taking the last p--- at Comiskey Park."

The last time I saw Ponz was the night the Sox won the World Series. We were both on Halsted Street celebrating and we greeted each other with a hug.

A column written after his death in 2008 said he had watched the replay of Game 2 of the 2005 World Series 75 times.

I wish Ponz had lived long enough to appear in "Last Comiskey." Perhaps he would have greeted us with, "Your mama! "