Girls wrestling: Gomez, Perry finish as undefeated state champs

Yamilet Aguirre of Yorkville (right) grapples against Angelina Cassioppi of Rockton in the championship match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Cassioppi won by pin. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Gabriella Gomez of Glenbard North celebrates her win over Eliana Paramo of Joliet Central in the 115 pound championship match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Gabriella Gomez of Glenbard North (left) and Eliana Paramo of Joliet Central face off in the 115 pound championship match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Gomez took the victory. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Ayane Jasinski of Fox Lake Grant (bottom) and Gracie Guarino of Lincolnway Central wrestle in the 110 pound championship match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Ayane Jasinski of Fox Lake Grant celebrates after winning in overtime the 110 pound championship match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Jasinski defeated Gracie Guarino of Lincolnway Central. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Ayane Jasinski of Fox Lake Grant comes off the mat after winning the 110 pound championship match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Jania Slaughter of Huntley pins Kameyah Young of Aurora in the third place 100 pounds match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Emma Engels of Bartlett (right) hugs opponent Alexandra Sebek in the 100 pound championship match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Engels took the win. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Jasmine Rene of Wheeling hold on to Jaiden Moody of Minooka in the 190 pound third place match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Jaiden Moody of Minooka holds on to Jasmine Rene of Wheeling in the 190 pound third place match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Joliet Central's Nydia Martinez looks to get away from August Rottman of Highland in the 170 pound championship match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Rottman took the win. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Jasmine Hernandez of Palatine (right) attacks Lexi Ritchie of Unity in the 155 pound third place match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Jasmine Hernandez of Palatine (top) grapples with Lexi Ritchie of Unity in the 155 pound third place match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Sydney Perry of Batavia defeats Valerie Hamilton of El Paso-Gridley in the 145 pound championship match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Valeria Rodriguez of Schaumberg holds Richmond-Burton's Jasmine McCaskel in the 140 pound third place match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Cadence Diduch (left) of Freeport and Claudia Heeney of Lockport face off in the 125 pound championship match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Diduch won the match. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Emma Engels of Bartlett controls Alexandra Sebek in the 100 pound championship match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Engels took the win. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Sydney Perry of Batavia grabs the leg of Valerie Hamilton of El Paso-Gridley in the 145 pound championship match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

BLOOMINGTON -- If there was any doubt if both Gabriella Gomez and Sydney Perry are not the best in the state, as well as near the top on the national scene, look no further to the sensational performances each produced Saturday at the second girls state championships.

The dynamic duo were -- well -- dynamic over the two days here in Bloomington at the Grossinger Motors Arena with Gomez (33-0) unstoppable at 115 pounds, while Perry (34-0) near perfect at 145 as each collected their second consecutive state title.

The area would also celebrate championship efforts from Emma Engels, from Bartlett, and Ayana Jasinski of Grant, who would be part of a 21 state medal haul.

"I just love everything about this sport -- from helping my teammates in our room, to cheering on friends in other classes (and) doing my best to get better each time I train, and compete," said the Glenbard North sophomore Gomez, who will soon pass her brother Austin on the all-time list for takedowns (244-242) with an eye on program leader Tony Ramos who stands at 288.

Gomez would major Eliana Paramo (Joliet Central, 37-4) in her final after the aforementioned Engels (37-12) shut out Alexandra Sebek (Oak Forest, 41-7) in her 100-pound final.

"I was wary of her (arm bar) which she 'got me on' in the Sally Berman Holiday Classic final. But I've been working so hard to get into this final, so when I was able to stop that move, I knew I could win this match," said Engels, whose ability to ride Paramo for nearly the entire second period, and most of the third proved to be the difference.

Jasinski (21-3) was embroiled in a tight, intense contest with Grace Guarino (Lincoln-Way Central, 13-1) until striking the winning takedown with 29 seconds remaining in the first overtime session.

"(It) all happened so fast," said Jasinski when recounting her thrilling finish, who won her two previous matches in advance of her final with 3-1 and 3-2 decisions.

"I know (they) thought it wasn't a takedown, but when I (sunk) that leg, I felt like I got the takedown."

"We always tried to get Ayane as many tough matches with quality opponents, whether against boys, or girls, and all of the hard work she has put in resulted in her winning a well deserved state championship," said Grant coach Mark Jolcover.

Sydney Perry, nationally ranked in the top four, as is Gomez, tech-falled her way into the final where she met previously undefeated, Valerie Hamilton (El Paso-Gridley) whose plan to slow the Batavia star appeared to work until the junior drew even at 4-4 midway through the third period before a well executed near fall close to time gave Perry a 7-4 victory.

"(My) move to another club has been a big reason for my improvement from last year to this season (all) of my hard work has been centered around winning another state title, and making it to world's," said Perry.

"Sydney is the ultimate team leader, and ambassador to this sport -- our numbers continue to increase, as does the improvement of other girls because we have someone like (Sydney) in the room," said Batavia assistant Tom Arlis.

A look around the weight divisions saw freshman Janiah Slaughter (Huntley, 100, 27-5) finish third, as did Ava Babbs (Lakes, 125, 22-5), who was a state qualifier a year ago.

Hoffman Estates sophomore Sophia Ball (120, 42-6) gave eventual state champion, Angelina Cassioppi (Hononegah, 27-6), all she could handle in the semifinals, and would later finish fifth overall.

Jayden Huesca-Rodriguez (West Chicago, 18-1) would fall short in her bid to claim the top prize at 190 after her loss to Ini Odumosu (Homewood-Flossmoor, 36-4), while in this same weight class, Wheeling freshman Jasmine Rene (18-10) claimed a fourth-place medal.

Larkin senior Maria Ferrer (155, 31-7), fourth here a year ago at 170, came back through wrestle-backs to take home fifth overall.

"It was difficult to make the switch from 170 back down to (155) but I am real proud of that move, and to (still) win a state medal," said Ferrer, who plans on an Actuary degree, while also continuing to wrestle in college.

Mannie Anderson (Conant, 35-6), sixth here last season, moved up a spot at 135, while Schaumburg junior Valeria Rodriguez (140, 37-2) won a second straight third place medal.

"The goal is always to be in the state final, but I felt like I wrestled real well this weekend, and I still have one more year to realize my dream of winning a state title," said Rodriguez, third last year at 155

Victoria Majias (Burlington Central, 31-9) was fifth at 110, with Glenbard West senior Khatija Ahmed (25-1) sixth overall at 130.