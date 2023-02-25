Contract extensions this spring would be out of character for Cubs

Granted, there aren't a ton of storylines floating around Cubs spring training. Outside of the bullpen, most of the roles are already set.

But when it comes to potential contract extensions for players like Ian Happ or Nico Hoerner, just stop asking. Why bother?

If the Cubs couldn't work out extensions for Willson Contreras, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo or Javy Baez, there's no reason to expect something to happen this spring. During the Theo Epstein-Jed Hoyer era, new contracts have been a low priority.

Epstein did have an earlier success story with Rizzo, negotiating a team-friendly, nine-year deal back in 2013. Pitcher Kyle Hendricks signed a four-year contract with an option in March 2019. The Cubs can move on after this season if Hendricks' comeback from a sore shoulder doesn't go well.

The Cubs got a little carried away by signing David Bote to an extension in 2019. It runs for two more seasons, plus two years of options. Bote swatted a 3-run homer in the Cubs' spring training opening 10-8 win over San Fransisco on Saturday, but there hasn't been much talk of keeping him with the big-league team this summer. Bote will likely spend the year as one of the highest-paid residents of Des Moines, which isn't a bad life outcome at all.

Extensions were brought up when Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts spoke to reporters this week in Arizona.

"We have a couple guys we'd love to extend, but if it doesn't work out, that's OK too," he said. "I appreciate that they would rather test the market."

At the Cubs Convention in January, Hoyer talked about why he'd prefer to cut off contract negotiations before the final weeks of spring training, when players should be focused on preparing for the regular season.

"Definitely not a hard-line thing," Hoyer said when spring training opened. "We've had good dialogue with both sides. We're not just going to cut it off because (spring training has started). ... The conversations are good, we're not going to set some firm deadline."

Look, anything is possible. The Cubs might just shock all of Arizona by announcing an agreement with Happ, Hoerner or someone else. But there are more reasons why it doesn't seem likely.

Happ was both an all-star and Gold Glove winner last season, and deservedly so. He likely would have been an all-star in 2020 had there been a game.

But Happ's career has also been filled with inconsistency. He's gone from scorching hot to ice cold and back again. He's done a nice job of rebounding from the tough time, but his agent is going to expect to be paid like a two-time all-star, because that's essentially what he is.

From the Cubs' perspective, it's probably tough to feel confident it will be smooth sailing for Happ as he floats into the future. There's likely been talk about his ceiling, since Happ's career-highs are .271 average, 25 home runs and 72 RBI. Pretty good, but the 2016 World Series stars all did better.

Before locking him up long-term, the Cubs would probably like to hear an opposing announcer says something like, "Boy they sure didn't want to walk that guy with Ian Happ coming to the plate."

The Cubs also have some highly rated prospects in the minors -- like Brennen Davis, Alexander Canario and Kevin Alcantara -- who could theoretically be a full-time left fielder.

Hoerner's case is different, since he's still under team control for three more years. Happ can be a free agent after this season.

But Hoerner's had some injuries. Last season was the first time he played more than 50 games in the major leagues. Maybe both sides would be open to one of those early extensions like Rizzo signed, although there's no urgency. The Cubs might want to see another full season, and Horner's camp may not want to settle too early. The Cubs have other candidates at second base too, like Christopher Morel, Nick Madrigal and several minor-leaguers currently playing shortstop.

Given the history and circumstances, extensions just aren't worth talking about all spring.

