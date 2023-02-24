Olympic figure skater Jason Brown, once of Highland Park, gets a bobblehead

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead of U.S. Olympic figure skater Jason Brown, who grew up in Highland Park.

The bobblehead features the Olympian in a classic figure skating pose on an ice-textured base. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,022 -- reflecting his personal-best showing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing -- and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.

"Never thought I'd be honored as a bobblehead, but so fun to see this come to life," Brown said in a release from the Milwaukee-based museum.

The bobbleheads are $30 each plus $8 shipping per order. Fans also can buy one of 100 hand-signed bobbleheads for $60 each.

Competing in his second Winter Olympics in 2022 after not competing in 2018, the 27-year-old Brown bested his ninth-place showing from the 2014 Sochi Games by finishing sixth in Beijing. Just as he didn't in 2022, the bobblehead does not sport the ponytail that had been his trademark in earlier years.

As a 19-year-old in 2014 in Sochi, Brown was part of the bronze-winning U.S. group in the team competition to become one of the youngest male figure skating Olympic medalists.