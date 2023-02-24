Cubs bring in Hosmer, Mancini to fill glaring hole at first base

Matt Mervis bats against the Toledo Mud Hens during a minor-league game in August 2022. If Mervis does make the Cubs' 26-man roster out of spring training, he'll likely get more of a look at designated hitter instead of first base. Photo by Dylan Heuer/Iowa Cubs

After getting little production from a multitude of first basemen last season the Cubs signed a pair of veterans, Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini, above, to shore up the position. Associated Press

After getting little production from a multitude of first basemen last season the Cubs signed a pair of veterans, Eric Hosmer, above, and Trey Mancini, to shore up the position. Associated Press

The Cubs used six players at first base last season, with Alfonso Rivas (92 games), Frank Schwindel (48) and P.J. Higgins (38) handling the bulk of the workload.

A case of strength in numbers it was not.

After hitting .235/.322/.307 with 3 home runs and 25 RBI, Rivas was released in early January. He signed a minor-league contract with the Padres a week later.

Unable to build off an impressive showing in the second half of the 2021 season, Schwindel slashed .229/.277/.358 with 8 homers and 36 RBI and was released in September.

A natural catcher, Higgins also underperformed and was cut loose after last season.

The Cubs headed into the winter in obvious need of an upgrade at first base. They moved into spring training with two candidates along with Matt Mervis, a top prospect with thunder in his bat.

Eric Hosmer is no longer the all-star player that commanded an eight-year, $144 million contract from the Padres before the 2018 season. He was traded from San Diego to Boston last August and the Red Sox released Hosmer in late December.

Signed by the Cubs for $720,000, the major-league minimum salary, Hosmer has a new home after combining to hit .268/.334/.382 with 8 home runs and 44 RBI last year.

"We'll see how he does," Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. "He's had a really impressive career. And getting him at a time when he's coming out of a situation that obviously they (Padres) tried to trade him for quite a while on that contract, I think this is a fresh start for him.

"I know he's excited about it and I think he can really do a lot of good things for us."

The 33-year-old Hosmer was bothered by a back injury after being traded to Boston. He played in only 14 games with the Red Sox and hit .244 with no home runs and 4 RBI.

"Maybe it's a good thing," Hosmer said of getting a new start with the Cubs. "I didn't play much baseball in the second half of last year. So this is a good reset for me."

Mancini is also trying to bounce back from a down season with two teams -- the Orioles and Astros. He slashed .239/.319/.391 but did manage to hit 18 homers and drive in 63 runs.

In addition to first base, Mancini has logged plenty of innings in left and right field. Speaking to manager David Ross after signing a two-year contract with the Cubs that could max out at $21 million, Mancini let it be known he is flexible.

"I told (Ross), 'I don't care where I play at all. I like playing. Wherever you want me, I'm there,'" Mancini said.

Before Hosmer and Mancini signed in January, Mervis was looking like the Cubs' starting first baseman heading into spring training.

In addition to slashing .309/.379/.606 in 137 games with high Class A South Bend, AA Tennessee and AAA Iowa last season, the left-handed Mervis led minor-league baseball with 119 RBI and tied for third with 36 home runs.

If Mervis does make the Cubs' 26-man roster out of spring training, he'll likely get more of a look at designated hitter.

•The Cubs announced multiple baseball operations promotions Friday, notably Craig Breslow being named assistant general manager/senior vice president, pitching and Greg Davey elevated to vice president, baseball operations.