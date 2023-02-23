Chicago Golf Show returns Friday after 2-year hiatus

Colt Knost watches his tee shot on the twelfth hole during the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament in June 2016. Knost, an on-course TV reporter for CBS, will be featured at the Chicago Golf Show this weekend. Associated Press

For 37 years the Chicago Golf Show was considered the unofficial start to the Chicago golf season. And then the pandemic hit.

The show was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of pandemic concerns, but it's back this weekend in full force at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. It'll feature Colt Knost, an on-course TV reporter for CBS, and Paige Spiranac, a prominent social media influencer on golf, sports and fitness.

Knost is one of the most decorated amateurs in golf history, having won the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Public Links and was a member of the U.S. Walker Cup team in 2007. He won the Public Links title at Cantigny, in Wheaton, then played on various pro tours before retiring in 2020.

Spiranac and Knost will appear together on the show's Daily Herald Main Stage at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and Knost will also be there at 11 a.m. on both days.

Visitors can also sign up for free rounds at the 13 Chicago area courses operated by SportsVisions and Illinois PGA professionals will be offering free lessons.

There will also be deals available on equipment, apparel, shoes, golf bags and balls, swing aids, indoor putting greens and range finders.

Show hours are noon to 6:30 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission for adults 16 and over is $7 on Friday, but $5 if you enter after 4 p.m. Adult admission on Saturday and Sunday is $12. Admission for kids 12-15 any day is $4. There is no charge for children under 12.

IPGA MAJORS ARE SET: The Illinois PGA has announced its 2023 schedule and its two oldest and biggest major championships will have major venue changes. The Illinois PGA Championship, first held in 1922, will make its first appearance at Thunderhawk, in Beach Park, Aug. 14-16 and the 74th staging of the Illinois Open will be at Flossmoor July 31-Aug. 2.

The Illinois PGA was played at a first-time venue last year, at Makray Memorial in Barrington, when player-of-the-year Brian Carroll edged 13-time winner Mike Small for the title.

Flossmoor hasn't hosted the Illinois Open since 1984 when former PGA Tour player Lance Ten Broeck won the title. That south suburban club also was the site for Bob Harris' victory in 1955.

The first of the section's four majors, the Match Play Championship, will make its second appearance in three years at Bull Valley, in Woodstock, May 8-11 and The Players Championship will conclude the big events Oct. 9-10 at Twin Orchard, in Long Grove.

HERE AND THERE: Thomas Pieters, who grew up in Belgium before starring collegiately at Illinois, will reportedly join the LIV Tour this week. He was the 2012 NCAA champion for the Illini and holds a No. 34 world ranking after spending most of his professional time on the European tour. The LIV circuit begins its second season on Friday in Mexico.

Arlington Heights' Doug Ghim snapped a string of six straight missed cuts on the PGA Tour at last week's Genesis tourney in Los Angeles. He finished in a tie for 62nd place. Northbrook's Nick Hardy missed his second cut in eight starts at the Genesis event. He'll play in this week's Honda Classic, the start of the PGA's Florida Swing.

Four Illinois players were in the 78-man field in last week's PGA Tour Champions Chubbs tourney in Florida where Bernhard Langer tied Hale Irwin's record for most wins on the 50-and-over circuit. Mark Hensby tied for 18th, Jeff Sluman tied for 25th and Illinois Golf Hall of Famers Gary Hallbeg and Jay Haas tied for 66th and tied for 70th respectively.

Palatine Hills has landed a qualifying round for the U.S. Women's Open. The qualifier, one of 26 nationwide, will be held on June 7 and the main event will be July 6-9 at California's Pebble Beach.