Cubs turn to Gomes, Barnhart to replace Contreras at catcher

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is pictured during the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Seattle. The Chicago Cubs bolstered their defense again on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, agreeing to a contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The Cubs won 15-2. Associated Press

He missed a month here and there with hamstring and knee injuries, but Willson Contreras was a steady presence behind the plate for the Cubs over the past seven seasons.

In 2022, it was a long, emotional march to free agency. Contreras and the Cubs were never able to agree on a contract extension and the all-star catcher wound up signing a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the rival Cardinals in early December.

"I won the (2016) World Series with the Chicago Cubs and that's something that nobody can take away from me," Contreras said. "I'll be proud all of my life because I won with this team."

Now, he'll try to win another ring with St. Louis.

The Cubs, meanwhile, will go with a platoon system at catcher this year.

Yan Gomes returns for his second season and he'll share playing time with another veteran -- newcomer Tucker Barnhart.

"You need two catchers that you trust and believe in that could play every day if necessary, and I think we have that," Barnhart said. "Yan has obviously proven that he is an elite-level everyday catcher in the big leagues and I think I've done the same. I can't wait to work with him."

Last year, the 35-year-old Gomes hit .235/.260/.365 with 8 home runs and 31 RBI over 86 games, 69 at catcher.

The 32-year-old Barnhart signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal in late December. He's coming off a down 2022 season with the Tigers (.221/.287/.267, 1 homer, 16 RBI in 94 games).

"I hit rock bottom in terms of my performance, and I took that into the off-season as motivation," Barnhart said. "Everybody's going to say that, I know, and it's cliché as (heck), but I've enjoyed my work more this off-season and I'm looking forward to bouncing back."

Unlike Contreras, who has a potent bat, Barnhart and Gomes are known for their defensive skills.

"Over time the best teams that win, it's a lot easier to sustain winning when you are able to pitch and play defense because bats get hot, they get cold," Barnhart said. "It's just a reality of the game. When you're able to consistently play good defense and pitch well, you're going to win a lot of games."

If Barnhart or Gomes goes down with injury, the Cubs are likely to plug in Luis Torrens.

Signed to a minor-league contract in late January, Torrens has played with San Diego and Seattle during his five-year career.

Last season, the 26-year-old catcher hit .225/.283/.298 with 3 home runs and 15 RBI in 55 games with the Mariners.

Medical staff moves:

The Cubs announced multiple hirings and promotions on their medical staff Wednesday.

Dr. Stephen Gryzlo was named head team physician after serving as team orthopedist the last 19 seasons.

Entering his 20th year with the Cubs, Nick Frangella is the new head athletic trainer. He was assistant athletic trainer from 2018-22.