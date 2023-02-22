Bulls officially add former Pacers forward Taylor on two-way deal

The Bulls officially signed forward Terry Taylor to a two-way contract Wednesday.

An undersized power forward at 6-5, Taylor made a strong early impression with the Indiana Pacers last season.

The first time he saw extended playing time, he produced back-to-back games of 24 points and 16 rebounds against Orlando, then 21 points and 14 boards against the Bulls.

He finished his rookie season averaging 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Taylor didn't get as much playing time with the Pacers this season and was released on Feb. 9.

The Bowling Green, Kentucky, native spent four years in college at Austin Peay and was a two-time Ohio Valley player of the year.

The Bulls released guard Malcolm Hill on Tuesday.

The former Illinois star appeared in just five games with the Bulls this season, while averaging 15.4 points in 23 games for the Windy City Bulls.

Windy City resumes play after the all-star break Wednesday against Raptors 905 at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

The NBA Bulls are set to practice Wednesday ahead of Friday's home game against Brooklyn, which is expected to feature the debut of Chicago native Patrick Beverley.