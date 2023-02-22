 

Bulls officially add former Pacers forward Taylor on two-way deal

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 2/22/2023 10:26 AM

The Bulls officially signed forward Terry Taylor to a two-way contract Wednesday.

An undersized power forward at 6-5, Taylor made a strong early impression with the Indiana Pacers last season.

 

The first time he saw extended playing time, he produced back-to-back games of 24 points and 16 rebounds against Orlando, then 21 points and 14 boards against the Bulls.

He finished his rookie season averaging 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Taylor didn't get as much playing time with the Pacers this season and was released on Feb. 9.

The Bowling Green, Kentucky, native spent four years in college at Austin Peay and was a two-time Ohio Valley player of the year.

The Bulls released guard Malcolm Hill on Tuesday.

The former Illinois star appeared in just five games with the Bulls this season, while averaging 15.4 points in 23 games for the Windy City Bulls.

Windy City resumes play after the all-star break Wednesday against Raptors 905 at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

The NBA Bulls are set to practice Wednesday ahead of Friday's home game against Brooklyn, which is expected to feature the debut of Chicago native Patrick Beverley.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball out for season, but there's hope for next year
Related Article
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball out for season, but there's hope for next year
 
'Your opinion of me will change': Beverley excited to return home, lead Bulls' playoff push
Related Article
'Your opinion of me will change': Beverley excited to return home, lead Bulls' playoff push
 
After Westbrook passes, Bulls set to add Chicago native Beverley
Related Article
After Westbrook passes, Bulls set to add Chicago native Beverley
 
Jokic snubbed in all-star draft, but favored to win third straight MVP
Related Article
Jokic snubbed in all-star draft, but favored to win third straight MVP
 
Rookie Terry shows why Bulls would be smart to start focusing on future
Related Article
Rookie Terry shows why Bulls would be smart to start focusing on future
 
Butler deserves most credit for Bulls' unlikely TNT win streak -- which just finally ended
Related Article
Butler deserves most credit for Bulls' unlikely TNT win streak -- which just finally ended
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 