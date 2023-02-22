Beverley arrives at Bulls practice with advice for LaVine

During his first practice with the Bulls on Wednesday, Patrick Beverley jumped right into making adjustments, starting with Zach LaVine.

"I told him, 'Your job here is not to pass at all,'" Beverley said after his first session at the Advocate Center. "'We don't need you to pass, we need you to put the ball in the hole at an elite level.' That's my job to keep preaching on that, keep harping on that."

LaVine received the message, but didn't make any promises.

"I'm going to play my game either way but Pat, he's going to be great for all of us," LaVine said. "He holds people accountable from the best player on the team to the coaching staff to the film all the way down the guys on the two-way contracts. So that's what you want. I think that's what we needed."

The Bulls officially added Beverley to the roster Tuesday, while releasing backup center Tony Bradley. Beverley started the season with the Los Angeles Lakers, then was traded to Orlando on Feb. 9 and released.

So the Bulls snapped up the Chicago native once they missed out on getting his former Lakers teammate, Russell Westbrook. When describing Beverley, LaVine brought up the name of a former Bulls teammate.

"You know what he brings, the type of mentality he brings," LaVine said. "I think we've been missing that since Thad (Young) was here, a vocal leader, somebody who is very out and open about how he thinks about things and how he approaches the game."

Time will tell if Beverley can make a significant impact on his new teammates. After the break, the Bulls will resume play two games out of the final play-in berth. One of Beverley's most memorable, and often mocked, moments was the over-the-top celebration when his Minnesota Timberwolves squad survived the play-in tourney last year.

"Maybe a lot of you guys don't know, but I was trying to get Pat here at least a year or two ago," LaVine said. "Been texting him. We used to be at the same agency. He's somebody you hate to play against but love as a teammate."

LaVine wanted to experience Beverley as a teammate and now he will. The former Marshall High School star made it sound like he can bring out the best in LaVine.

"The ones that want to be great, they respond well to (challenges)," Beverley said. "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, I played with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard -- I can get in their face and tell them, 'Hey man, put the ball in the basket,' and they respond well. And the guys who don't, aren't the greats. I'm excited for that challenge and he is also."

Beverley also goes back a long way with DeMar DeRozan. An interesting moment from last season was when Beverley and the Timberwolves visited the United Center on Feb. 11. It was right in the middle of DeRozan's NBA-record streak of eight straight games of at least 35 points and 50% shooting.

So the T-wolves threw everything they had at DeRozan, including Beverley for a spell. As the intensity level rose, DeRozan just laughed off Beverley's trademark feistiness and finished with 35 points. Beverley is renowned for getting under the skin of opponents, but not that night.

"Me and DeMar, we been knowing each other since my freshman year in college," Beverley said. "I worked out in L.A., and I think he was in high school then, he was working out in Santa Monica. And we just vibed. Since then, kept track of each other, went to some of the similar basketball camps in college. Now 34 years old, 13 years later, get a chance to play with him, I'm excited."

Beverley also heaped praise on Bulls coach Billy Donovan. Both sides agreed Donovan did not try to recruit Beverley out of high school, but they played against each other for two years in the SEC when Donovan coached at Florida and Beverley played at Arkansas. During Beverley's second season with the Razorbacks, he played for former Donovan assistant John Pelphrey.

"I'm a guy who likes detail and Billy D is a detail man," Beverley said. "It's a breath of fresh air."

Donovan didn't want to commit to a role for Beverley, whether it's starting or coming off the bench. It does look like four Bulls who missed the final game before the all-star break -- DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. and Goran Dragic -- are on track to play Friday against Brooklyn.

Beverley said he hasn't watched many Bulls games, since he's spent his entire NBA career playing for Western Conference teams. The real breath of fresh air came when his flight arrived from Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"The weather kind of made it, 'OK, I'm home now,' when I got off the plane," he said. "It's a vibe here."

