Cubs officially sign Fulmer to one-year deal; Kipnis retires

The Cubs officially signed relief pitcher Michael Fulmer to a one-year contract on Monday. Splitting last season between Detroit and Minnesota, Fulmer was 5-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 3 saves.

In 2016, Michael Fulmer broke in with the Tigers and was voted American League Rookie of the Year after going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 26 starts.

The following season, Fulmer posted a 3.83 ERA and was named to the AL all-star team.

A string of injuries that included Tommy John surgery took a toll on his promising career, but Fulmer has been thriving as a relief pitcher the past two years.

The Cubs need help in the bullpen, so signing Fulmer to a one-year contract Monday makes a lot of sense. The deal is reportedly worth $4 million.

Switching to Detroit's bullpen in 2021, Fulmer was 3-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 14 saves.

To open a roster spot for Fulmer, the Cubs placed reliever Codi Heuer on the 60-day injured list.

Heuer sat out last season after having Tommy John surgery in March. He's expected to return in June or July.

Kipnis retires:

Jason Kipnis, a Northbrook native, announced his retirement Monday on social media.

After graduating from Glenbrook North High School and playing college baseball at Arizona State, Kipnis was drafted by Cleveland (second round) in 2009.

The second baseman played nine seasons with the Guardians and spent his last year with the Cubs.

In 2020, Kipnis played in 44 games for the Cubs and hit .237/.341/.404 with 3 home runs and 16 RBI.