Wrestling: Conant's Stiles wins third state title

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comConant's Ethan Stiles battles Lockport's Logan Swaw in the Class 3A 160-pound title bout at the IHSA state boys individual wrestling meet at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comProspect's Will Baysingar battles with Chicago Mount Carmel's Sergio Lemly in the Class 3A 132-pound title bout at the IHSA state boys individual wrestling meet at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comProspect's Will Baysingar is consoled by his coach after losing to Chicago Mount Carmel's Sergio Lemly in the Class 3A 132-pound title bout at the IHSA state boys individual wrestling meet at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLoyola's Josh Vazquez is declared the winner by injury forfeit in the Class 2A 120-pound title bout at the IHSA state boys individual wrestling meet at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comWauconda's Nate Randle wrestles Drew Davis of Glenwood in the Class 2A 113-pound title bout at the IHSA state boys individual wrestling meet at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comGrayslake Central's Anthony Alan's reacts to his victory over Wauconda's Gavin Rockey in the Class 2A 106-pound title bout at the IHSA state boys individual wrestling meet at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comWauconda's Gavin Rockey battles Grayslake Central's Anthony Alan's in the Class 2A 106-pound title bout at the IHSA state boys individual wrestling meet at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLoyola's Kai Calcutt wrestles Yorkville's Ben Alvarez in the Class 3A 220-pound title bout at the IHSA state boys individual wrestling meet at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLibertyville's Matty Jens celebrates his Class 3A 195-pound title bout at the IHSA state boys individual wrestling meet at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLibertyville's Cole Matulenko throws Peter Marinopoulos of Marist in the Class 3A 195-pound title bout at the IHSA state boys individual wrestling meet at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comGrayslake Central's Matty Jens wrestles Nico Ronchetti of Joliet Catholic in the Class 2A 182-pound title bout at the IHSA state boys individual wrestling meet at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comGrayslake Central's Matty Jens reacts to his victory in the Class 2A 182-pound title bout at the IHSA state boys individual wrestling meet at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

CHAMPAIGN -- The three fingers Ethan Stiles splashed along his forearm said it all for the Conant senior after the top-rated 160-pounder in the state, and nationally ranked Cougars captain, claimed his third state championship of his career Saturday.

Stiles (32-0) had all of the play in what would be a 3-0 decision -- a match not as close as the final would make it appear, against No. 2 rated Logan Swaw (Lockport, 46-2) who will wrestle next fall at the University of Illinois.

"I've been preparing for this moment ever since the last day of this tournament a year ago. So I was ready for whatever came my way all throughout the three days leading up to this final," said Stiles.

Stiles would overpower the field with a pair of major decisions before a fall at 3:03 in his semifinal sent him through to the championship match. He finished his first of six quality shots late in the first period to give him all he would need.

"You have to be a little more conservative when you get into a state final, so for me (to) get that first take down to set the tone, and allowed me to ride (Logan) hard was all I needed to do," said Stiles, who rode out Swaw the entire second period, and for most of the third period before the referee would raise his hand.

Prospect senior Will Baysingar (50-2) had hoped to join his MSL counterpart atop the podium. However, his 132-pound finals opponent, Sergio Lemley (Mt. Carmel, 36-1) had other ideas.

Lemley, on his way to Michigan next fall, won his fourth state title after holding off a late push by Baysingar to claim a 3-2 victory.

"(We) watched a lot of film on Lemley leading up to this weekend knowing we were going to face him in the state final, and knew there were different ways to expose (him), but it just didn't work out that way," said Baysingar, who for the second consecutive year recorded 50 wins, with a chance to add more when his club faces league rival Hersey Tuesday at dual-team sectionals at Huntley.

"It's tough to be close for two straight years, but now it's time to turn our attention toward getting back downstate, and winning another team state medal," offered Baysingar (50-2) who was denied a state title a year ago by Nasir Bailey (Rich Township) who won his fourth high school state title later in the night.

Baysingar, would end his brilliant prep career with four state medals, will continue his wrestling career right here in Champaign next fall.

Brady Phelps (40-2) is now a two-time state medalist, improving upon his sixth place finish a year ago with a fifth-place finish in the high powered 113-pound weight division.

The Schaumburg sophomore had to overcome the disappointment of a 4-3 loss in his semifinal match with eventual state runner-up, Deion Johnson (Homewood-Flossmoor, 33-6) -- and did so, despite a 3-0 defeat in his wrestle-back semifinal with Ethan Spact (41-7) of Bradley-Bourbonnais.

"It was tough taking two losses here this weekend. But you deal with it, put it behind you as quick as you can, or you're going to be in trouble when you go back out there," said Phelps, who will lead the Saxons into its 3A dual-team sectional on Tuesday against York.

Phelps now becomes the first from Schaumburg to win consecutive state medals since Josh Marchok did so in 2011 and 2012 when he won back-to-back state titles.

Make it two straight third place medals for Fremd sophomore Evan Gosz (43-2) who bounced back after he lost 2-1 in his semifinal to eventual state runner-up Jameson Garcia on Friday night.

"If I had that match to replay, I would have taken more shots. When I did they were not of a high percentage (but) I was still able to stay with Jameson, which is something positive that I'll take from that loss," says the always affable Gosz, who exploded for a 10-4 victory over Nathan Knowlton (Lincoln-Way Central, 40-9) to claim his state medal.

Gosz was a mainstay all season long at No. 3 behind state champion Ben Davino (St. Charles East) and Garcia at 126.

The Vikings now have 34 overall state medals.

Another from the MSL did quite well at 126. Hersey sophomore Maksim Mukhamedaliyev (37-17) made his first appearance a memorable one with his sixth place finish, highlighted by a place in the semifinals, where he lost to the nationally ranked, and now two-time state champion, Davino.

"When you consider that Maksim is new to this country, and had no experience at all in the style of wrestling we do (here) -- he's come such a long way in such a short time, and the good news is we'll have him another two years," said Hersey assistant Tom Vezzetti.

The 120-pound weight class provided plenty of thrills for the Maine South who would celebrate the success of Teddy Flores, and Joel Muehlenbeck (Prospect, 34-13) who each showed they belong in this 16-man state field.

Flores (40-5), whose sensational performance at the Conant sectional last weekend sent the Maine South junior head first into this tournament, left with a fourth place medal highlighted by a spot in the semifinals against eventual state runner-up Justin Wardlow (41-13) from wrestling power Lockport.

"What a great last month of the season for Teddy, who would shine at sectionals, then take that weekend of success with him (here) to state, and use his will to win to come so close to reaching the final," said a proud Maine South coach, Kevin Hansen.

The No. 9 rated Flores had Wardlow on the ropes during a 6-5 defeat, then came back to beat No. 3 Damian Resendez (Mt. Carmel) -- No. 3 in the state -- to reach the third place bout, where he fell to AJ Marino (40-9) of St. Charles East.

The aforementioned Muehlenbeck stunned Resendez in their state opener on Thursday night, lost to Flores in the quarterfinals, winning two straight in wrestle-backs before Resendez avenged his earlier loss in the fifth place match.

"(This) was it for me, as a senior, there would be no more chances to medal, so do this today is great, and to be part of a team that finished fourth at dual team state a year ago, with the chance of getting back there again is something that I'll always remember," said Muehlenbeck.

The 2022-2023 freshman class has been to marvel at this season, including Prospect rookie Jaxon Penovich (45-7) whose remarkable first season would end with a fifth place state medal after his 9-5 victory over Matt Janiak (37-9) from Plainfield South.

All throughout his season, Penovich would stun several high profile opponents, winning three majors, including his first MSL crown, leading to a No. 4 spot in the state polls.

"It's been a great year. I've enjoyed every part of it. I've learned so much, and I feel like I've accomplished a lot, and have really helped our team reach the dual-team sectionals next week against Hersey," said Penovich.

Lake County:

Nearly one year ago to this date in Libertyville wrestling history, Josh Knudten would lift the first championship trophy in program history since Mike Baumann did so in 1991 when he won the 195-pound 3A crown.

Saturday night in Champaign, Knudten's former teammate -- and partner in the room -- Cole Matulenko would be the next to be crowned state champion when he completed a memorable month of February with a thunderous throw and pin of No. 1 Peter Marinopoulos to capture the 195-pound state championship.

Not to be outdone by their Lake County big school rival, Grayslake Central would celebrate state titles from its dynamic duo Anthony Alanis and Matty Jens.

"We will have a much more enjoyable bus ride home this year," said Central coach Matt Joseph with a wry smile, recounting a heartbreaking evening for both Alanis and Jens who fell just short in their 2A state final.

"I've replayed that final a thousand times (even) all throughout this weekend. I guess it will take some time for that result to go away, but winning a state title tonight might helped make it go away a little sooner," said Jens, after taking control of his match with Nico Rochetti (Joliet Catholic Academy, 32-17) with a 4-1 lead after one period which he increased to 8-1 after two in an eventual 9-1 major decision.

"I knew if I could build a lead (that) he wouldn't be able to keep up with my pace and ability to ride, which I used to dictate the entire match," added Jens, who, with the title collected from Alanis, gives the Central program 17 overall medals, and 4 state titles.

Alanis' 8-6 decision over Wauconda sophomore, Gavin Rockery (29-6) was the fourth time the Rams 106-pounder would defeat his league rival, this one meaning a little bit more for the junior, who used his bitter loss in his final last year to provide motivation.

"I haven't carried around that loss as much as Matty has, but I can tell you, it took a long time to erase it from my memory to make this night really special for me, the coaches, and our program," proudly stated Alanis, who finishes his season at a sparkling 44-1.

The big crowd on hand to see GC make history were brought to their collective feet when the aforementioned Matulenko (44-4) lifted the No. 1 ranked Marinopoulos (20-1) high into the air to set up a big throw -- stunning the Marist wrestler long enough for Matulenko to pin his opponent in a state record 31 seconds.

"Cole has been using that move a lot during the last couple of weeks. But tonight, he didn't allow Marinopoulos any opportunity to defend and he just finished the throw and pin for the win," said a proud Libertyville coach, Dale Eggert.

"I feel bad that Peter was hurt on that throw. Nobody ever likes to see an opponent hurt (but) he looks like he'll be all right which makes this win even better," admitted Matulenko, who would show his intent on the weekend with a pin, then tech-fall in his early matches here before advancing into the final with a 6-2 win in his semifinal over Dominic Thebeau (17-3) from Belleville East.

"What an amazing feeling being a state champion. I watched my friend (Knudten) win last season (but) to be honest, I really wasn't sure that I could accomplish the same this year," said the Wildcats' newest state champion.

Tyler Weidman (40-13), teammate of Alanis and Jens, goes home with his first state medal (fourth) at 126.

"My goal coming (down) was to come home with a state medal, so do so feels really amazing right now," said Weidman, whose thrilling come-from behind 10-9 victory in his wrestle-back semifinal kept his medal hopes alive.

Antioch hit the trifecta, albeit a little later than the Sequoits faithful would have liked. Edgar Albino (132, 34-5), Anthony Streib (138, 27-4) and Caleb Nobiling (145) each advanced into their 2A semifinal on Friday only to fall short in their bid to reach the finals.

The trio came back with the wind in their collective sails to claim third-place medals to give the program 39 state medals overall.

"I am not going to lie. All three of us cried ourselves (out) last night after the semifinals. (We) came here to compete for a state title, and all of us missed that goal," said Nobiling. "But we all came back ready to go today, and were able to come away with three third place medals, the first time that's ever happened at Antioch."

"For Caleb and I being seniors, this was our last chance to win a state title (so) there were a lot of 'what-ifs' (talk) and yelling in the shower. But we regrouped, and came in here trying to finish some business," added Streib, who flew into the arms coach Wilbur Borrero following his victory, knocking his coach and chairs into the adjacent mat in celebration.

Vernon Hills heavyweight Max Accettura (40-7) gave his program its first state medal since Jordan Reich (2013, 3rd place) did so when the Cougars senior claimed a sixth place medal.

"Max has worked so hard (really) dedicated himself to getting better, so we cannot be happier for him," said coach Jesse Wolter.

Accettura will play football next fall at UW-Parkside

The brilliant four-year career of Lorenzo Frezza came to an end when the star senior from Stevenson captured his third third place state medal. The No. 2 man at 138 pounds saw his hopes of advancing into the state final dashed on Friday night during his 4-3 heart-stopping defeat by No. 3 Tyler Guerra (St. Charles East), but the Patriots' all-time leader in wins (151) roared back to win both of his matches here on Saturday, including a 3-1 overtime contest against Jacob Lachs (Glenbard West) to insure his third-place finish.

"There's so much emotion right now with this being my last match at Stevenson, and what might have been if I had won my semifinal last night. (Maybe) I wasn't at my best against (Guerra) but I was prepared, but sometimes things don't go the way you would like," said Frezza, who will wrestle in the Ivy League next fall at Columbia.

"I could go on-and-on about Lorenzo, a young man who trains, prepared, and is dedicated like no other that's come through our room. (It's) not going to be the same without him next year," said Patriots coach Shane Cook, who has seen eight straight years of a Frezza in his room, with Tommy, sixth in 2018, part of a five state medal family.

Scott Busse (Lake Zurich, 47-5), a great friend of Frezza, would earn a well deserved, and long awaited first state medal in his third attempt when the Bears senior claimed fifth place at 145 pounds.

"Last year (here) I broke my ankle, then early in this season, I injured my shoulder, and it never really felt 100%, so to fight through all of that to finally get a state medal feels really good," said Busse.

Matt Kubas (42-9) grabbed his second state medal in three tires after the Libertyville junior came back from a disappointing loss in the semifinals to finish fourth overall at 170.

"I could have wrestled better in my semifinal with (Luke) Zook (Yorkville). But there wasn't a lot of time to get myself back together for my wrestle-back opener this morning (so) right now I am feeling good about this state medal," said Kubas, who dropped another to Zook in his fourth-place contest.

Last, but certainly not least, is the story of Aaron Stewart (43-2) who came into the tournament as the No. 1 rated 152-pounder, and left with a third place state medal, for this talented freshman from Warren.

"We obviously felt Aaron was the best in this incredible weight class, but there was still a lot to learn for him (coming) into his first state tournament, and I know he will come away much better from this experience," said Warren coach Brad Janisek, who will take his club into the Huntley dual-team sectional Tuesday against Belvidere North with a chance to advance to its first state appearance.