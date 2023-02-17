West Chicago's Allen shines vs. state's best; Saints star duo advance

CHAMPAIGN -- As this the 84th annual boys state tournament goes deeper, it's the high profile wrestlers who can be seen rising toward the top -- witnessed by a host of top-rated men who dazzled the big Friday night audience at State Farm Center.

And on a night that had a little bit of everything for an appreciative big crowd, it was Nolan Allen (29-0) who had all of it -- and more.

The West Chicago senior, who earlier in the day would dominate yet another high profile opponent at 152 pounds in Kaden Fetterolf (Batavia, 46-2) -- did so once more in his semifinal when he beat No. 1 Aaron Stewart (41-2) of Warren, 3-2 to book his spot in the finals against Edward Enright (19-3) of Mt. Carmel, who won the Hinsdale Central sectional title, while Allen did the same at Conant.

"It feels real good right now going into the state final. But there's still some unfinished business ahead of me," admitted Allen, whose tactical approach to slowing down the explosive Stewart was key to victory.

"Nolan had a plan, and stayed with it to get a well deserved win tonight," added West Chicago coach James Phillips, whose program has not had a state champion since 1992 when Israel Castro won.

There are certain wrestlers around the state that just about every single one of their opponents would rather avoid -- Dom Munaretto (106, 49-0) and his teammate at 126, Ben Davino (49-0) from St. Charles East.

The No. 1 rated St. Charles East duo, also nationally ranked, advanced with ease. Munaretto now faces No. 2 Brayden Teunissen (Belvidere North, 48-2) and Davino takes on No. 2 Jameson Garcia (Marmion Academy, 40-4) in a 126-pound final between these two-time state champions.

"I'm excited to be back in another state final, and really excited to be going against Jameson. It should be a great final," said Davino.

The Saints will have a 3A high four in the finals, with No. 3 Tyler Guerra (46-5) avenging an earlier defeat to No. 2 Lorenzo Frezza (40-1) to advance at 138, while teammate Jayden Colon (40-5), a 2022 state champion with Montini, going through as well at 145.

"Jayden is really composed and focused in matches that are close, and tonight was another example of it from him," said Saints assistant Joe Barczak, after Colon edged Will Denny (26-7) from Marist, 3-1.

Next up will be No. 1 Noah Tapia (52-0) of Moline.

Guerra built a 3-0 advantage over Frezza, then fought off a late challenge to earn a 4-3 victory.

"Frezza is so flexible and dangerous, but Tyler did a great job of defending late in the match. What a huge win for him," said a proud Saints coach Jason Potter, who will lead Guerra into the final against No. 1 Nasir Bailey (42-1) from Rich Township.

Ben Bielawski (44-1) has come up empty in his three previous trips here, but the Downers Grove North senior has a chance to lift a championship bracket on his fourth attempt when he meets Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, 33-1) in the 285 final.

Bielawski would defeat Austin Barrett (St. Charles East, 37-8) in his semifinal in overtime (3-1) while at the same time, Rulo registered a pin over Elgin senior, Adam Lambaz (31-3) who was attempting to give the Maroons program its first chance at a state title since Jeff Mirabella was finishing off his third consecutive title in 1990.

Should Bielawski succeed, it would be the first state championship for North.

Marmion Academy junior Jack Lesher (182, 33-6) has been unstoppable during the first two days of action, as have Jose Vazquez (Aurora Catholic, 120, 26-6), David Mayora (Montini Catholic, 47-2) and Taythan Silva (Aurora Catholic, 152, 38-7) all in 2A, while the same can be said for 1A heavyweight, Isaiah Gonzalez (IC-Catholic, 16-1) who was a state runner-up a year ago.

"I came in here last year and got caught up with the big stadium crowd, and it really threw me off what I came here for (but) this year I am mentally and physically ready for any, and all that comes my way, so I know I'll be set to go in my final with David (Mayora) tomorrow night," said Silva of his final with the No. 1 rated Mayora, who was third here last season.

Montini, with Mike Bukovsky back in charge after leading the Broncos to 8 dual-team state championships, has three others aside from Mayora: Ben Dunne (113, 18-1), Kameron Luif (120, 35-10) and Santino Tenuta (145, 23-7) all still alive in wrestle-backs.

No. 1 Lesher will face Shamon Handegan (Pekin, 41-0) with a trio of impressive victories, including his 10-3 triumph over Conor Phelan (32-16) from Marist in his semifinal contest.

"I got off to a slow start this season coming off football, and an injury (but) right now my confidence is way up there, and I feel like I am competing at my best coming into the tournament," said Lesher, fourth a year ago.

No. 1 Marko Ivanisevic (Hinsdale Central, 43-2) saw his dreams dashed to advance into the finals when Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, 40-8) reversed the Red Devils junior before recording a late pin.

Ivanisevic, fifth year last season, will await his wrestle-back semifinal opponent Saturday morning.

Final day of competition begins in the morning in earnest when dozens of area wrestlers go in search of a state medal when wrestle-back quarterfinals start at 9 a.m., followed by the semifinals, in advance of third, and fifth place matches.

All of this will lead up to Grand March at 5:30 p.m. followed immediately by first place matches in all three classes.