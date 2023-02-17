Signing Edwin Rios gives Cubs another option at third base

Los Angeles Dodgers Edwin Rios celebrates his home run against the Atlanta Braves during the National League Championship Series in October 2020. Associated press

Add Edwin Rios to the Cubs' depth chart at third base.

The Cubs signed the 28-year-old infielder to a major-league contract Friday, and Rios is expected to compete with Patrick Wisdom and Christopher Morel for playing time at third. Nick Madrigal is also in the mix after losing his starting job at second base.

While he's also able to play first base and has been used sparingly in the outfield, Rios spent most of his time at third base during parts of four seasons with the Dodgers.

In 27 games with Los Angeles last year, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder hit .244/.293/.500 with 7 home runs and 17 RBI.

Slowed by hamstring and shoulder injuries, the left-handed hitting Rios slashed .219/.299/.492 with 20 homers and 42 RBI in 112 career games with the Dodgers.